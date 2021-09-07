Local leaders honor workers to mark Labor Day
The Scranton Central Labor Council held its annual Labor Day event Monday morning at the John Mitchell statue at Lackawanna County Courthouse Square. The Labor Day wreath presentation featured speakers from local labor unions, along with federal, state and local representatives. The annual celebration honors the achievements of area workers. Mitchell was a prominent labor leader and president of the United Mine Workers of America from 1898 to 1908.www.thetimes-tribune.com
