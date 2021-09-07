NLVPD seek help in homicide investigation near I-15, Apex

The North Las Vegas Police Department says it is investigating a homicide.

Just before 7 am, Monday, NLVPD says officers were dispatched to the area near Interstate 15 just south of Apex regarding a call of an injured person.

Medical personnel arrived and transported the man, believe to be in his 40s, to University Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Due to being in the preliminary stages of the investigation, no further information is available at this time.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene and are pursuing all investigative leads.

The Coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim, and the cause and manner of death, after proper notification of the next of kin.

Anyone who may have been in the area of the I-15 just south of Apex Road this morning around 7 a.m. and witnessed any suspicious activity or anyone with additional information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702)633-9111.

If you would like to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555