Animal advocates are urging Nevada state officials to call off this year's annual bear hunt as wildfires continue to rage across the West. Wildlife advocates say hunting season should be canceled as the wildfire situation is so dire that bears are undergoing forced migration, potentially throwing the social dynamics of the territorial animals off balance. Several organizations penned a letter to the Nevada Department of Wildlife Wednesday following the emergence of several "heartbreaking photographs" showing bears either injured by the fires or searching for food and water in fire-ravaged areas.

NEVADA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO