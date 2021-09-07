Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Palm Beach County through 845 PM EDT At 808 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wellington, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Lantana, Atlantis, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach International Airport, Village Of Golf, Golden Lakes, North County Airport, Loxahatchee Groves and Gun Club Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH