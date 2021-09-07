The Wobby Series: AFC South Preview
Not typically a flashy collection of teams, the AFC South was a headline-generating machine this past offseason. The Deshaun Watson saga in Houston was a constant source of speculation, the Indianapolis Colts acquired Carson Wentz, the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Urban Meyer then selected Trevor Lawrence first overall and even added Tim Tebow for a cup of coffee and then the reigning champion Tennessee Titans moved aggressively to upgrade both sides of the ball by trading for WR Julio Jones and signing LB Bud Dupree.vikingsterritory.com
