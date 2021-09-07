CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

“He was offensive rookie of the year last year for a reason.” Ron Rivera speaks on preparing for Chargers in Week 1

By Allif Karim
localdvm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – It is officially game week for the Washington Football Team, as they prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers, to open their season at home. This battle will showcase both the 2020 Offensive, and Defensive Rookie of the Year going toe-to-toe in Landover, as Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke on his memory of Herbert in the same draft Washington locked up their franchise defensive end in.

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Nick Foles trade makes sense for Washington

Week 1 saw plenty of injuries happen, even at the quarterback position. Because of the Chicago Bears’ depth, they may be able to help one of those teams which suffered a key injury. In their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Washington Football Team saw starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera slams door on Cam Newton-to-Washington speculation

You can go ahead and delete those photoshops of Cam Newton in a No. 1 Washington Football Team jersey. Washington head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday the team has no plans to bring in another quarterback after Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury that will force him to miss at least three games while on injured reserve. Rivera also confirmed backup QB Taylor Heinicke will start in Week 2 against the New York Giants.
NFL
The Spun

Ron Rivera Reportedly Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback

The Washington Football Team has reportedly made a decision on the team’s starting quarterback for the Week 2 game. Washington is set to play the New York Giants on Thursday night. The Football Team will be without starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who suffered a hip injury in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
Yardbarker

WFT Coach Ron Rivera Reveals Reasons for Curtis Samuel Move

Talk of wide receiver Curtis Samuel being placed on injured reserve (IR) isn't new. In fact, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera was asked about it earlier this week and neglected to give the idea life. Well, the idea is not only alive, it's live in living color as...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
heraldcourier.com

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will miss several games; Taylor Heinicke to start

ASHBURN - Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a partially dislocated hip just 22 minutes into his debut with the team, and will not play in the forseeable future. Fitzpatrick, whose injury is officially known as a hip subluxation, will attempt to make a comeback later this season. For...
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

Taylor Heinicke Named Washington's Starting Quarterback

Ron Rivera named Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team's Thursday game against the New York Giants and will place Ryan Fitzpatrick on Injured Reserve with a hip subluxation. Heinicke, who the team signed in December last year as an emergency option, is known best by...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Chase Young
NBC Washington

Report: Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Out 6-To-8 Weeks With Hip Injury

Report: WFT's Ryan Fitzpatrick out 6-to-8 weeks with hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. There's a silver lining to Ryan Fitzpatrick's hip injury: It is not season ending. The Washington Football Team quarterback is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Fitzpatrick was placed on...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

WFT To Place Ryan Fitzpatrick On IR

It was the fear yesterday, but now it’s official. Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation during the team’s loss to the Chargers on Sunday, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed. The veteran is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). Rivera...
NFL
pff.com

Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick lands on injured reserve, Taylor Heinicke expected to start Thursday Night vs. New York Giants

The Washington Football Team will be without its starting quarterback for the immediate future. Washington is placing Ryan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve after the veteran quarterback suffered a hip subluxation Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday. Taylor Heinicke will start in Fitzpatrick’s...
NFL
audacy.com

Ron Rivera to join The Sports Junkies as weekly guest during 2021 season

Ron Rivera is joining The Sports Junkies as a weekly radio guest all throughout the 2021 Washington Football Team season!. Catch the head coach on with The Sports Junkies every Tuesday all season long, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14. Win or lose, Rivera will bring fans insight like never before each...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcboston.com

Ron Rivera Ends Cam Newton Speculation Following Ryan Fitzpatrick Injury

Ron Rivera slams door on Cam Newton-to-Washington speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. You can go ahead and delete those photoshops of Cam Newton in a No. 1 Washington Football Team jersey. Washington head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Monday the team has no plans to bring in another quarterback...
NFL
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera Expects Curtis Samuel to Return to Practice Monday Ahead of Week 1

An uplifting Curtis Samuel update courtesy of Ron Rivera originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Curtis Samuel was removed from the PUP list on Aug. 15, and on that morning, he went through individual drills with his fellow receivers before being held out of full, 11-on-11 action. Since then, though, he hasn't repeated that relatively basic workload, as he attempts to come back from a groin injury that dates back to OTAs.
NFL
Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera Presser: Our confidence is high in Curtis Samuel, but if he isn't 100% we won't play him

Ron Rivera opened his post-practice presser talking about WR Curtis Samuel who has been dealing with a groin injury for what seems like his entire time in Washington. Samuel will work back into practice with the team on Monday as the team works in pads. Rivera’s level of optimism is very high that Samuel will be ready for Week 1. He doesn’t feel that Samuel needs extra work with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, and he already knows the offense that OC Scott Turner runs.
NFL
NBC Sports

With a Ron Rivera reunion out, where will Cam Newton go?

The most obvious dot-connecting process in the aftermath of Tuesday’s news that the Patriots had cut Cam Newton led to Washington. WFT coach Ron Rivera quickly shot that down. So where will Newton go? The folks at the PointsBet sportsbook have set the odds as to the next team for...
NFL
USA Today

Ron Rivera talks quarterbacks and why he chose Ryan Fitzpatrick

One of the worst-known secrets in the NFL was that Washington would pursue a veteran quarterback in the offseason. Dwayne Haskins didn’t work out, Alex Smith had an epic comeback that delivered some memorable moments for Washington in 2020, but the team’s starting quarterback would come from the outside in 2021.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Washington Football Team HC Ron Rivera drops hint on potential reunion with Cam Newton

Cam Newton found himself jobless following the New England Patriots’ shocking decision to release him Tuesday morning. His next stop is unclear as of the moment. It’s unknown whether he’ll walk away from football completely or will land with another team just before the 2021 NFL season kicks in just a little over a week from now. If Newton will ever play in the NFL again, there are a lot of people out there who think it makes sense that he would reunite with his former coach, Ron Rivera, who’s now with the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Hogs Haven

Daily Slop: Ron Rivera led Washington to ‘a different stratosphere’ after an offseason of change; Scott Turner hopes to push offense to the next level

Scott Turner's proximity to his father Norv's tenure in Washington helped prepare him for his career in coaching and role as the Washington Football Team's offensive coordinator. Week 1 Power Rankings: 'Don't Sleep On Washington This Season'. Week 1 is finally here, and the Washington Football Team's defense has some...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy