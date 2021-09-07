“He was offensive rookie of the year last year for a reason.” Ron Rivera speaks on preparing for Chargers in Week 1
ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – It is officially game week for the Washington Football Team, as they prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers, to open their season at home. This battle will showcase both the 2020 Offensive, and Defensive Rookie of the Year going toe-to-toe in Landover, as Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke on his memory of Herbert in the same draft Washington locked up their franchise defensive end in.www.localdvm.com
Comments / 0