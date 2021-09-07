CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, VA

12462 Owen Ave, Sussex, VA 23882

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrick Cape features 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. This home has a bright Living Room adjacent to the Family Room. The Dining Room leads to a spacious kitchen. A Country Enclosed Porch on the side from the kitchen. There is a spacious primay bedroom on the first floor and a full bath. The Second Floor has 2 large bedrooms and full bath. This home has a new roof replaced in 2020. Water damage prior to new roof caused interior damage to some of the interior ceilings. The Off-street Parking area has space for multiple cars. HOME IS SOLD AS IS. Based on current property conditions, home will not qualify for FHA or VA financing. This home is being sold with two adjacent lots: Parcel Tax 67A1 2 7B and 67A1 2 7C. All interior furniture and items in home will convey with home.

richmond.com

