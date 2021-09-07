CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alligator takes a dip near Botany Bay over Labor Day weekend

By Bailey Wright
abcnews4.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDISTO BEACH, S.C . (WCIV) — This alligator was embracing Labor Day on the beach like many others this weekend!. The roughly 4 to 5-foot gator was spotted minding its own business while it took a dip in the Botany Bay area on Sunday, beachgoer Robert Smith said.

