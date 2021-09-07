CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edina, MN

Search for 2-year-old girl who went missing from Edina park

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDgMz_0boJIC3500
Edina PD

A search effort is underway in Edina after a 2-year-old girl went missing from a local park.

The Edina Police Department has issued an appeal to find the girl, aged two-and-a-half, who was last seen around 5 p.m. near Rosland Park.

She was last wearing white clothing and an orange hijab, and is believed to have wandered away from her family on her own.

Fire and police crews are at the scene searching the area. Anyone who sees the girl should call Edina PD at 952-826-1600.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

ATV rider nearly killed after being impaled in the neck by large stick

A 50-year-old Cambridge man nearly died after being impaled by a large stick while riding an ATV. A Go Fund Me for William Charpenter says he was taking part in a veterans ATV charity ride starting in Bruno, Minnesota, on Sept. 11, cruising through dense woods when all of a sudden a large tree branch fell on to the vehicle. Both Charpenter and his nephew, also on the ATV, pushed the branch out of the way — then suddenly, Charpenter grabbed his neck and cried out.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: 21-year-old driver possibly impaired at time of fatal 3-vehicle crash in Maple Grove

A 21-year-old driver could face criminal charges in connection with a three-vehicle crash that killed one person and seriously injured another. The wreck happened around 4:28 a.m. Sunday on the 15500 block of County Road 81, the Maple Grove Police Department said in a news release. A vehicle's emergency assistance service called authorities to the scene, where officers arrived to find three cars that had been involved in a crash.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edina, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Edina, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Man dead from gunshot wound in south Minneapolis alley

A person located slumped over in a south Minneapolis alley on Sunday afternoon is the subject of the city's latest homicide investigation. According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to the location of the victim on the 2400 block of South 24th Avenue – in the Seward neighborhood – at approximately 12:09 p.m., where they located a "person slumped in a vehicle located in an alley."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hijab#Police#White Clothing#Edina Pd
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 airlifted to hospital after shooting in Long Prairie

One person was killed and two others were airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after being shot in the central Minnesota town of Long Prairie early Sunday morning. According to the Todd County Sheriff's Office, police responded to reports of gunfire at a home the 500 block of Southeast 2nd Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police arrived and located a man in the yard who had been shot to death.
TODD COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Car crashes into school bus with children onboard, injuring 2

A driver slammed into the back of a stopped school bus Friday morning, injuring two children onboard. The school bus was facing eastbound, stopped at a bus stop on the 59000 block of County State Aid Highway 36 in Manannah Township around 7:26 a.m. Friday, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. About 15 kids were onboard the bus, which was being operated by Eden Valley – Watkins Bus Service.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy