Search for 2-year-old girl who went missing from Edina park

Edina PD

A search effort is underway in Edina after a 2-year-old girl went missing from a local park.

The Edina Police Department has issued an appeal to find the girl, aged two-and-a-half, who was last seen around 5 p.m. near Rosland Park.

She was last wearing white clothing and an orange hijab, and is believed to have wandered away from her family on her own.

Fire and police crews are at the scene searching the area. Anyone who sees the girl should call Edina PD at 952-826-1600.