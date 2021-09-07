CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox’s Chris Sale: ‘Days like this hurt ... We lost a game we should have won easily’

By Christopher Smith
 9 days ago
BOSTON — Red Sox ace Chris Sale summed it up best. “Days like this hurt,” Sale said. “There’s no getting around it. It’s a gut punch. We lost a game we should have won easily, honestly. We had a 7-1 lead. We’ve got to have that one.”. The Red Sox...

RELATED PEOPLE
Daily News Of Newburyport

When can Red Sox infected players return? What we know about team's COVID timeline

The Boston Red Sox are experiencing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in baseball this year, and it’s happening at the worst possible time. There is only about a month left in the regular season and over the past week the team has lost eight players to either positive tests or close contacts.
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox are hopeful Carlos Rodón will be available for the series vs. the Boston Red Sox, but ‘you recognize sore versus hurt and we don’t want to get him hurt’

The Chicago White Sox are hopeful the All-Star will be available when the team returns to Guaranteed Rate Field Friday to open the series against the Boston Red Sox. Rodón has made two starts since returning from the injured list in late August with left shoulder fatigue. He isn’t slated to pitch during the upcoming Tuesday-Thursday series at Oakland.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Kiké Hernández, Triston Casas

Monday was about as embarrassing as it gets for a major-league team, with the team collapsing after an early 7-1 lead in large part due to horrific defense. Chris Sale spoke about the loss. (Christopher Smith; Masslive) Despite the loss to open up their three-game set against the Rays, the...
MLB
bostonnews.net

Chris Sale toes the rubber as Red Sox face Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays will aim to increase their lead atop the American League East when they face the resurgent Boston Red Sox on Monday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series in Boston. Ace Chris Sale will be on the mound for the Red Sox. Tampa Bay holds...
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Chris Sale, Kutter Crawford

The loss on Sunday notwithstanding, the Red Sox have been making due with a shorthanded roster and are winning ballgames. Not only that, they’ve been doing it in ways that we are not exactly used to. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic) That loss on Sunday did show COVID finally starting to...
MLB
MassLive.com

Chris Sale ‘has been very loud’ in Boston Red Sox clubhouse, telling teammates to ‘keep pushing’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox’s seven-game road trip can be described as both brutal and successful. Seven players, including All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts and leadoff hitter Kiké Hernandez, tested positive for coronavirus. Boston lost eight players, nearly one-third of their active 26-man roster, to the COVID-related IL. Josh Taylor also is quarantining in a St. Pete after being identified as a close contact.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Bounced in fourth inning

Sale allowed five runs (one earned) on 10 hits and a walk over 3.2 innings in Monday's loss to the Rays. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. Sale escaped the first inning after allowing just one run despite giving up four hits. He then kept the Rays off the board until an ugly fourth inning. Four unearned runs came around to score after a fielding error by Alex Verdugo and a throwing error by Taylor Motter. It was his shortest outing of the year but he managed to lower his ERA to 2.52 through 25 innings. Sale has given up two or fewer earned runs in each of his five starts. He's lined up to face the White Sox on the road this weekend.
MLB
Community Policy