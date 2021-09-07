Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztec grades: Week 1

Here are your Week 1 grades from Mr. Garrison, as the San Diego State Aztecs come from behind in a win over the New Mexico State Aggies. Jordon Brookshire‘s start against New Mexico State did little to quiet the rumbling of the Aztec faithful, who was unsure if he is the quarterback to lead the team in 2021. He threw for only 76 yards with no TDs and an INT. The INT lowered his grade down a level. He also ran for a score.