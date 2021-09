With the Baltimore Ravens’ running back room decimated by injury, they went out and added a bunch of new players at the position. The Ravens signed Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to the practice squad, and they also brought in Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon. There was some speculation that Bell could be activated and see the field for Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says it’s not going to happen.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO