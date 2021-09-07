Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 602 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seneca, or 9 miles northeast of Clayton, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clayton, Clayton Lake State Park, Seneca and Moses. This includes Highway 64 near Mile Marker 429. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH