Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Mora, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos, canyons, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Harding; Mora; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Northwestern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico East central Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 602 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mills, or 20 miles east of Wagon Mound, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roy, Mills, Chicosa Lake State Park and Solano. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH