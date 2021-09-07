Broncos' Noah Fant, Bradley Chubb expected to be ready for Week 1 matchup with Giants

Fant recorded six receptions on eight targets for 62 yards in the Broncos' Week 1 victory against the Giants on Sunday. Fant led the team in targets, though that title likely would have belonged to Jerry Jeudy had the latter not suffered an ankle injury in the middle of the game. Fant served primarily as a target in the short areas of the field for Teddy Bridgewater, though he did manage to record a 25-yard reception. Perhaps most importantly, Fant should be in for a more consistent role in the offense while Jeudy remains sidelined and Courtland Sutton continues to ramp up after returning from a knee injury. Fant and the rest of the Broncos' receiving corps should be in for a good matchup against the Jaguars.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO