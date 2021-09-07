CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' Noah Fant, Bradley Chubb expected to be ready for Week 1 matchup with Giants

By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broncos are expected to have two key players back for their Week 1 showdown with the Giants. Tight end Noah Fant (leg) and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) returned to practice on Monday after both players missed significant time during training camp. Broncos coach Vic Fangio was optimistic when asked if both players would be available for Denver's first game of the 2021 regular season on Sept. 12.

