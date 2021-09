The government that is in place in Iran today has a long history of human rights violations and spreads terrorist activities around the world. Iran’s citizens have peacefully and heroically demonstrated in recent years for change and a better life and they were attacked, beaten, jailed, and killed by this government because they stood up for a better future. I stand with you, the United States and the world stands with you. It is time to stop the terror tactics and the human rights abuses and to restore Iran to a place where they can be seen as a beacon for hope and peace and freedom.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO