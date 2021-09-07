CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Woman injured on tube slide at Six Flags’ Hurricane Harbor water park

By Steve Strunsky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 9 days ago
A patron of the Hurricane Harbor water park that’s part of the Six Flags Great Adventure complex in Jackson was injured Monday afternoon, a park spokesperson said. The patron, described only as “an adult guest,” complained of pain following a ride on one of the park’s tube slides, Kristin Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the park, said in an email. Fitzgerald said the patron was taken to a local hospital by the park’s own ambulance service, though police assigned to the park responded to the incident.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

