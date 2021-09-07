Woman injured on tube slide at Six Flags’ Hurricane Harbor water park

A patron of the Hurricane Harbor water park that’s part of the Six Flags Great Adventure complex in Jackson was injured Monday afternoon, a park spokesperson said. The patron, described only as “an adult guest,” complained of pain following a ride on one of the park’s tube slides, Kristin Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the park, said in an email. Fitzgerald said the patron was taken to a local hospital by the park’s own ambulance service, though police assigned to the park responded to the incident.