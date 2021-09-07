Missouri Media football rankings

5. Rancho (1-0) Around 3A: Moapa Valley solidified its standing atop Southern Nevada’s Class 3A teams with a 54-14 pasting of Boulder City. The Pirates have scored at least 46 points in all three of their games. … Virgin Valley was off last week and will travel to meet a Pahrump Valley team that has had two games canceled. … Boulder City has this week off to recover from last week’s beating against Moapa Valley and prepare for another stiff challenge against Virgin Valley. … Rancho travels to meet SLAM Nevada this week, but its schedule ramps up after that with the Bone Game at home against Class 4A Las Vegas, a home game against Moapa Valley and road game against Virgin Valley.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 7 DAYS AGO