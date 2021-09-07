ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED professional laptop has an AMD Ryzen 500 series processor
Get the performance you need for tough projects with the ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED professional laptop. It incorporates a powerful AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor with 8 cores and 16 threads. Plus, when you enable Performance Mode, you get even more power. Meanwhile, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics makes this computer ideal for complex tasks like 3D scenes, or high-quality live streaming. This tech gadget also has the ASUS Dial you can use to make your work in Adobe apps easier. Moreover, the ASUS IceCool Pro cooling system allows the CPU to run at top speeds at a comfortable temperature. Furthermore, the 4K OLED HDR display provides realistic images which have VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification as well as PANETONE validation. Additionally, this workspace gadget has a full range of I/O ports, making connecting to your supporting devices easy.thegadgetflow.com
