ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED professional laptop has an AMD Ryzen 500 series processor

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 9 days ago
Get the performance you need for tough projects with the ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED professional laptop. It incorporates a powerful AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor with 8 cores and 16 threads. Plus, when you enable Performance Mode, you get even more power. Meanwhile, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics makes this computer ideal for complex tasks like 3D scenes, or high-quality live streaming. This tech gadget also has the ASUS Dial you can use to make your work in Adobe apps easier. Moreover, the ASUS IceCool Pro cooling system allows the CPU to run at top speeds at a comfortable temperature. Furthermore, the 4K OLED HDR display provides realistic images which have VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification as well as PANETONE validation. Additionally, this workspace gadget has a full range of I/O ports, making connecting to your supporting devices easy.

Gadget Flow

LG XBOOM 360 wireless speaker delivers omnidirectional audio and doubles as a lantern

Purchase the LG XBOOM 360 wireless speaker for omnidirectional audio, thanks to its conical-cylindrical design, making it great for any space. Due to its unique form, this speaker aims sound in all directions with a powerful punch. Moreover, this speaker features 1 titanium 1-inch tweeter and a 5.25-inch glass woofer to deliver well-balanced audio. In fact, the glass fiber woofer delivers a clear mid-range and dynamic bass while the tweeter preaches the high-frequency range. Furthermore, the LG XBOOM 360 offers a 10-hour battery life and a carry handle, making it a suitable party companion. When not in use, use it as a lantern as it provides 360-degree mood lighting with 3 presets: Ambience, Nature, and Party. So, whether you’re looking to liven up the party or relax, there’s a setting for you. Finally, it’s available in 3 shades: Beige, Burgundy, Charcoal Black, and Peacock Green.
ELECTRONICS
HEXUS.net

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 integrates Dial technology

Tags: ASUSTeK (TPE:2357), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Asus launched a lot of attractive new PCs and devices on Thursday. Most of the gear was targeting the content creator market, under the ProArt sub-brand, but there were also some new Zenbooks, business and gaming monitors, plus a pocket projector with auto portrait mode. You can read about all the new Asus products via its EdgeUp blog, but today I wanted to highlight the new Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 which integrates a dial into the palm rest, think of it like an embedded Surface Dial.
ELECTRONICS
wmleader.com

Asus’s new Zenbook 14X is the latest 14-inch laptop with an OLED screen

Asus’s Zenbooks are known for being quite lightweight and quite affordable. But the company is adding another calling card to the line: OLED display technology. The new 14-inch Zenbook 14X OLED will be available with either a 4K OLED HDR display or a 2.8K OLED 90Hz display. Given those resolutions, either should be a significant step up in picture quality from the Zenbook 13 OLED, the ultraportable OLED model Asus released earlier this year. That device has an FHD OLED display (which was still quite vivid and bright in our testing).
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

The Asus ProArt Studiobook reinvents the wheel for content creators

Asus’s new ProArt Studiobook and Studiobook Pro series just reinvented the wheel. These laptops literally feature an embedded wheel embedded for content creators who need to quickly scrub through media or make quick adjustments. You might not even look down at that wheel though, because it might be hard to...
COMPUTERS
Liliputing

Asus puts OLED screens in all the laptops

Asus is launching new laptops for consumers, business customers, and content creators. And they all have OLED displays. That includes new laptops in the Asus ZenBook line of thin and light laptops, mid-range Asus VivoBook laptops, and Asus ExpertBook business notebooks as well as new Asus ProArt StudioBook laptops (that also have a few other special features). And just for good measure, Asus is also introducing a new portable display with, you guessed it, an OLED screen.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The new Asus ProArt desktop and motherboard look perfect for creators

Asus announced a slew of new products at its Create the Uncreated event on Thursday, including an upgradable desktop and a new AMD motherboard. Part of Asus’ ProArt range, both are designed with creatives in mind and both offer stability for powerful processors and certification for creative applications. The ProArt...
COMPUTERS
anandtech.com

AT Deals: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Drops to $740 at Newegg

AMD's top Ryzen 5000 series processor has dropped to a notably low price at Newegg. Today users can take home the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X for $740, $60 below its usual price of around $800. Newegg currently has the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X marked down to $750 until September 3rd....
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

The ASUS Zenbook 14X continues the company's push towards OLED panels for its laptops

ASUS is in the midst of rolling out a series of new laptops fitted with OLED panels, continuing a recent trend for the brand. Earlier today, it launched the ProArt StudioBook 16 and StudioBook Pro 16 laptops, both of which feature OLED displays. Joining these is the new ASUS Zenbook 14X that comes both as a standard laptop and as a 2-in-1 convertible dubbed the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED.
COMPUTERS
Digital Photography Review

Asus announces ProArt Studiobook and Vivobook Pro notebooks for visual artists

Asus has announced a pair of new laptops designed for visual artists, including photographers. The new ProArt Studiobook and Vivobook Pro models join the existing Zenbook Pro series to offer customers more options at different performance, feature and price levels. The newly-formed trio of notebooks includes 4K OLED HDR displays....
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

ASUS announces all-new creator laptops with 16:10 OLED displays

Today, ASUS is announcing a bunch of new laptops that are aimed at creators, and it’s all about OLED displays. The company said they have the first DisplayHDR 600 True Black certified screens, and the true blacks are due to the OLED technology, as the panels aren’t backlit like traditional LCDs. They’re also factory calibrated to be PANTONE Validated, and they have “cinema-grade” 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support.
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

ASUS announce fall 2021 Windows laptop range with stunning OLED screens

ASUS has announced their new laptop range for the second half of 2021 at their Uncreate event today, which includes laptops for the back to school crowd all the way to the high-end creator. Meet their new laptops below:. ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16/Pro 16 OLED. If you’re looking for a...
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

ASUS ProArt Studiobook PRO 16 OLED leads creative pack with hardware dial

ASUS revealed a collection of new laptops this week with creators in mind. Designers and illustrators that’ve used ASUS ScreenPad in any laptop over the past few years will find the expanded space and features appearing appealing with the latest release. Then there’s the ASUS Dial, a real physical dial control that’ll appear first in the high-end ASUS ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (and yes, the word “pro” is in that device’s title twice).
COMPUTERS
reviewed.com

Asus' Vivobook Pro 14 OLED has an awesome display but falters short of the finish line

If you're looking for a laptop with a fast multi-core processor and discrete graphics, but don’t want to pay a premium for Apple’s MacBook Pro or Dell’s XPS, Asus' Vivobook Pro 14 OLED could be the right fit. It squeezes some serious hardware into a tiny, 14-inch chassis for an attractive price, which gives it a good, overall value—but its performance in real-world benchmarks falls short of expectations.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X review: A powerful OLED laptop, done right

“The Asus Vivobook Pro 16X is everything a content creator needs in a laptop. And the price is right.”. Asus is on a mission to bring OLED laptops to the masses. The ZenBook 13 was the cheapest 1080p OLED panel we’d seen when it launched earlier this year, and now, the Vivobook Pro 16X is doing the same for 4K OLED.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

AMD lowers prices on its Ryzen 5000 desktop processors

While GPU prices will probably remain substantially inflated over their respective MSRPs for some more months, CPU prices are starting to look quite enticing, especially considering the latest discounts from AMD. It looks like the chip shortages are not affecting the CPU supplies that much anymore, and AMD’s Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs are outselling Intel’s Comet Lake models by a large margin. Intel fans are most likely waiting for the Alder Lake family to launch in late October, whereas AMD is planning to release 3D V-Cache Ryzen 5000 models in early 2022, so Team Red is spicing things up for the current desktop versions with price drops across the board, as reported by Overclock3D.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

