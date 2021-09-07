CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JBL Tune 230NC earbuds feature a 5.8 mm driver and 4 microphones for impressive sound

By Amy Poole
 9 days ago
Fill your ears with crisp sound with the JBL Tune 230NC earbuds. Packing a 5.8 mm driver, these earbuds driver impressive sound for listening to music on the go. Also, they include 4 microphones for high-quality calls while retaining a sleek design compared to their predecessor. Moreover, the JBL Tune 230NC provides a secure and comfortable fit thanks to the silicone tip. And, with an IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance rating, they’re perfect to wear in the gym. Offering a generous 40-hour battery life, you’ll never need to be without your music again. Plus, the speed charge feature provides 1 hour of listening time after just a 10-minute charge. Finally, these sleek earbuds are available in black, white, blue, and sand. So there’s a shade to fit every style and attire.

