The government's pandemic help has run out
(CNN) — Summer's over, and with it the hope that a return to pre-pandemic "normal" might be just over the horizon. Back-to-school has been interrupted by Covid quarantines for thousands of kids and back-to-work has been pushed back for millions of workers, as the fall brings new anxieties about more resistant coronavirus mutations and how to balance the emerging need for coronavirus vaccine boosters with the still-huge need to get more people to take their initial doses.www.cnn.com
Comments / 0