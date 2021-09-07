Avantor to Host Virtual Investor Day

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — CSL’s Global Chief Human Resources Officer Elizabeth Walker has been appointed to the Urban League of Philadelphia’s Board of Directors. “I am honored to be part of this group,” Walker said. “In providing life-saving medicines in more than 100 countries, CSL is committed to ensuring people of every background and demographic have a place and a voice at our company, but I believe we also have a responsibility to help address the inequities in the communities where we live and do business. This partnership allows us to do both – drawing on the Urban League’s century of experience as we work within our own walls to provide our people the opportunity to invest time and resources toward initiatives proven to uplift underserved groups in our communities.”

