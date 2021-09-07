Avantor to Host Virtual Investor Day
RADNOR, PA — Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) announced that it will host a virtual investor day on September 9, 2021, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The Company states that a live webcast of the event can be accessed on the Investors section of our website, www.avantorsciences.com. The presentation will also be posted to the website. A replay of the call will be available on the Investors section of the website under “Events & Presentations.”www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0