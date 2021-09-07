CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Avantor to Host Virtual Investor Day

RADNOR, PA — Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) announced that it will host a virtual investor day on September 9, 2021, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The Company states that a live webcast of the event can be accessed on the Investors section of our website, www.avantorsciences.com. The presentation will also be posted to the website. A replay of the call will be available on the Investors section of the website under "Events & Presentations."

MyChesCo

Rhapsody Commits $2.5MM to Scale Verdafresh (formerly NanoPack, Inc.)

WAYNE, PA — Verdafresh, formerly known as NanoPack, Inc., announced this week a $2.5MM equity investment led by Rhapsody Venture Partners. The funding will support the launch of Verdafresh’s line of fully recyclable barrier films for food packaging and other applications. Using its proprietary coating technology, Verdafresh is bringing to...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Haverford Trust Adds OCIO Services

RADNOR, PA — The Haverford Trust Company, a private wealth management firm, announced it recently completed the transition of a majority of clients formerly associated with its sister company, Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers. The combination broadens the client experience for former Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers clients, who will now have...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced recently that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.70 per share on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2021. Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Tx3 Services and Apexon Form Strategic Life Sciences Partnership

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Tx3 Services announced a new strategic partnership with Apexon this week. With decades of experience between these two organizations, a concerted effort will be applied to bring not only combined expertise to FDA-regulated organizations but also to provide market-leading solutions and services to enable digital transformation and streamline compliance in software quality for Life Sciences teams.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHLP Inductor Offers High Temperature Operation to +155 °C in 7575 Case Size

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) this week introduced the industry’s first Automotive Grade IHLP® low profile, high current inductor in the 19 mm by 19 mm by 7 mm 7575 case size. Offering high-temperature operation to +155 °C for under the hood automotive applications, the Vishay Dale IHLP-7575GZ-5A offers up to 30 % lower DCR and up to 35 % higher current ratings than devices in the 6767 case size, at a 50 % lower cost than devices in the 8787 case size.
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

FDA Announces Winners of Food Traceability Challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response:. “In June, we launched the New Era of Smarter Food Safety Low- or No-Cost Tech-enabled Traceability Challenge to encourage the development of traceability solutions that are cost effective for human and animal food operations of all sizes. Achieving end-to-end traceability – the ability to track a food’s route from source to table – throughout the food supply system can help speed the response to foodborne illness outbreaks and deepen our understanding of what causes them and how to prevent them from happening again.
MyChesCo

NEXGEL Announces Appointment of Miranda Toledano to Board of Directors

LANGHORNE, PA — NEXGEL, Inc. announced that the Company recently appointed Miranda Toledano to its Board of Directors. Ms. Toledano brings over 20 years of biotech, principal investment and capital markets experience to NEXGEL. Since its founding in 2018, Ms. Toledano served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Board member at TRIGR Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biotech company, recently acquired by Compass Therapeutics.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Biocoat, Inc. Expands Coating Services, Celebrates 30 Years of Hydrophilic Coating Excellence

HORSHAM, PA — Biocoat, Inc. announced it recently expanded its on-site ISO-certified, full-service contract coating service unit to include the ability to cure via ultraviolet (UV) light, along with the ability to plasma treat interventional medical devices. The announcement coincides with the company’s 30th anniversary of coating service excellence. Biocoat...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 Shifts to Virtual Due to COVID-19

EXTON, PA — The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) announced SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 will take place as a virtual experience this October due to the health and safety risks to attendees posed by the public health epidemic of COVID-19, the surge in the Delta variant, and curtailment on travel imposed by the US government for international travelers, and by some corporations for employee travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

Quaker Houghton Appoints Andrew Tometich as Chief Executive Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) announced that Andrew (Andy) Tometich will become its new Chief Executive Officer and President, as well as a member of the Board of Directors effective December 1, 2021. Mr. Tometich will enter Quaker Houghton in early October 2021 and begin transitioning with Michael F. Barry who will retire on December 31, 2021. Mr. Barry has worked at Quaker Houghton for more than 23 years, and spent the last 13 as Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Barry will continue on as Chairman of the Board.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Initiates RECONNECT, a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Zygel in Fragile X Syndrome

DEVON, PA — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE) announced the initiation of a pivotal, multinational randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple-center, efficacy and safety (RECONNECT) Phase 3 trial. The RECONNECT trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Zygel (cannabidiol formulated in a transdermal gel) in children and adolescents with...
DEVON, PA
MyChesCo

Rob Scott Joins Argosy Healthcare Partners

WAYNE, PA — Argosy Healthcare Partners, a lower middle-market private equity investor focused exclusively on healthcare, and a division of Argosy Capital, a diversified investment firm with $1.9 billion in assets under management, recently announced that Rob Scott has joined its investment team. Mr. Scott was most recently a Vice...
WAYNE, PA
MyChesCo

Toll Brothers Announces Changes to Executive Team

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) announced that Robert Parahus, 58, current Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer effective November 1, 2021. In this role, Parahus will oversee the Company’s homebuilding operations nationwide. James W. Boyd, 65, current Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, will retire at the end of December 2021 after 30 years with the Company.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
MyChesCo

Rajant Announces New LTE Breadcrumb Plus Personnel and Asset Tracking “Meshtracer” Software at MINExpo

MALVERN, PA — Rajant Corporation this week announced two new products at MINExpo. The latest enhancement adds a global LTE radio to its fourth-generation industry-leading BreadCrumb® Peregrine product line. With one 2.4GHz radio, two 5GHz radios, and LTE, the enhanced Peregrine provides up to 2.633Gbps of aggregated capacity. In addition, Rajant is launching MeshTracer a software-based personnel and asset tracking solution that can monitor Rajant BreadCrumbs, AeroScout tags, and any Wi-Fi device that uses a static MAC address.
SOFTWARE
MyChesCo

Live Oak Bank Completes Conversion to Savana Cloud-native Solution

MALVERN, PA — Savana, Inc. recently announced that Live Oak Bank has successfully converted its legacy bank operations technology to the Savana process orchestration platform. Savana’s cloud-native solution provides seamless digital delivery of banking and customer service processes between the new Finxact core and bank associates. The system supports the...
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

Department of Agriculture Opens $500,000 Program to Improve Urban Agriculture Infrastructure, Food Sovereignty

HARRISBURG, PA — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the opening this week of the 2021-22 PA Farm Bill’s $500,000 Urban Agriculture Grant Program to grow agricultural infrastructure in urban food deserts to improve access to fresh, local food and provide opportunities for hands-on learning and community-building. With improved agricultural infrastructure, urban growers can prioritize access to sufficient, healthy, and culturally appropriate foods for their community.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Digital Hunting Licenses Now Available for Download in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Just in time for squirrel season, Pennsylvania hunters now may carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper licenses. The Pennsylvania Game Commission states that unlike the Commonwealth’s former hunting and furtaker licensing system, the new system, HuntFishPA, is equipped to issue digital licenses. The Pennsylvania Game Commission earlier this year authorized hunters and trappers to carry digital licenses and permits, though paper harvest tags still must be carried and used in any season where harvests must be tagged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

DuPont Mobility & Materials to Increase Vamac Brand Products Pricing

WILMINGTON, DE — DuPont (NYSE: DD) recently announced that effective October 1, 2021, or as soon as contracts allow, DuPont Mobility & Materials will increase prices for the following product line:. Vamac® brand products:. US$800 per mt (Americas) EUR 700 per mt (EMEA) US$800 per mt (Asia Pacific) The Company...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Urban League of Philadelphia Names CSL’s Elizabeth Walker to Board of Directors

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — CSL’s Global Chief Human Resources Officer Elizabeth Walker has been appointed to the Urban League of Philadelphia’s Board of Directors. “I am honored to be part of this group,” Walker said. “In providing life-saving medicines in more than 100 countries, CSL is committed to ensuring people of every background and demographic have a place and a voice at our company, but I believe we also have a responsibility to help address the inequities in the communities where we live and do business. This partnership allows us to do both – drawing on the Urban League’s century of experience as we work within our own walls to provide our people the opportunity to invest time and resources toward initiatives proven to uplift underserved groups in our communities.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

