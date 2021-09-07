Inside Love & Hip-Hop's Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris' Vow Renewal: 'A Blessed Day'
Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris' decision to recommit to each other comes from a place of deep meaning. The two Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta stars renewed their vows on May 24 at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort - Dubai. The ceremony, airing on the VH1 hit's Monday episode, was attended by about 60 people, including some of the couple's family, friends and castmates. (All guests in attendance were tested for COVID-19 ahead of the event.)people.com
