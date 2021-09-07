Handsome Ted Lasso Star Responds To Wild Theory He's Actually CGI

Ted Lasso fans thought that Roy Kent was CGI and Brett Goldstein had to address some of the conspiracy theories online. In truly hysterical fashion, he took to Twitter to joke about the clarity of the image on the show. Using an emoji filter, he said that he was just a normal person, despite his crystal clear appearance on the show. (Something Ted Lasso actually lampshades over the course of its run.) Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely has confirmed that Goldstein is a real person and that this is one of those moments where social media leans into a joke pretty heavily. This morning’s silly video will likely trigger a few chuckles out among the Internet fans who have thrown themselves into trying to figure out how all of this went down. Check out the video for yourself right here down below.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO