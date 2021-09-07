CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handsome Ted Lasso Star Responds To Wild Theory He's Actually CGI

Ted Lasso Season 2 is rolling strong over on Apple TV+, and rolling just as hard are some of the more popular fan theories about the acclaimed series. With that being said, the most unique major theory about the feel-good comedy that has everyone's attention is not related to the plot in the slightest, but rather the potential chance that actor Brett Goldstein's character Roy Kent is actually a CGI manifestation, as opposed to a genuine human being. And Goldstein inarguably nailed it with his response to the left-field theory.

primetimer.com

Ted Lasso stars are getting big raises for Season 3: Jason Sudeikis to earn $1 million per episode

Sudeikis' salary bump includes role as creator, head writer and executive producer, as well as star. He previously earned $250,000 to $300,000. Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt are expected to see their salaries go from $50,000 to $75,000 to $125,000 to $150,000. Goldstein and Hunt are also getting separate raises for their work as writers.
EW.com

Ted Lasso co-creator shares proof that star Hannah Waddingham does her own singing

Anyone who still doubted that Hannah Waddingham does her own singing can finally "Let It Go." Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence offered irrefutable proof on Saturday, sharing a video of Waddingham, who plays Rebecca on the Apple TV+ comedy, apparently recording her performance of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" for season 2's Yuletide-themed episode.
Vanity Fair

Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Denies Roy Kent Is CGI: “I Am a Human Man”

Despite Ted Lasso’s famous refrain that he’s here, he’s there, he’s everywhere, a vocal minority of the show’s fans believe foul-mouthed Roy Kent may not actually exist. During a time of devastating climate disasters and a war on reproductive health, some are concerning themselves with the question of whether living, breathing actor Brett Goldstein is actually a CGI creation of Ted Lasso. Goldstein addressed the conspiracy theories on social media Thursday.
ComicBook

Brett Goldstein Issues Statement On Ted Lasso Fan Theory That Roy Kent Is A CGI Character

Ted Lasso fans thought that Roy Kent was CGI and Brett Goldstein had to address some of the conspiracy theories online. In truly hysterical fashion, he took to Twitter to joke about the clarity of the image on the show. Using an emoji filter, he said that he was just a normal person, despite his crystal clear appearance on the show. (Something Ted Lasso actually lampshades over the course of its run.) Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely has confirmed that Goldstein is a real person and that this is one of those moments where social media leans into a joke pretty heavily. This morning’s silly video will likely trigger a few chuckles out among the Internet fans who have thrown themselves into trying to figure out how all of this went down. Check out the video for yourself right here down below.
IGN

Ted Lasso Star Brett Goldstein Addresses Rumors That He's a CGI Creation

As Ted Lasso continues its second season on Apple TV Plus, the comedy series' superlative popularity has led to a wild new theory among fans. Rumors have spread that the character Roy Kent is not played by a real actor, but is instead a CGI creation, with fans highlighting the sharpness of his beard and drawing comparisons to character models in FIFA games.
Apple Insider

Definitely not-CGI 'Ted Lasso' actor says he is a 'normal human man'

Amid conspiracy theories that he's a CGI character, "Ted Lasso" actor Brett Goldstein has broken his silence to confirm that he is a human man who does "normal human basic things, like rendering and buffering." Fans of the series have long speculated that Roy Kent is, in fact, a CGI...
The Guardian

Why is Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein telling everyone he’s actually ‘a human man’?

Michael, a famous actor is being quoted proclaiming he is ‘a human man’ and not, as apparently alleged, CGI. What is going on please?. Steph, great question. There is a supposedly human man called Brett Goldstein who plays a grumpy footballer in the show Ted Lasso. Unfortunately his face is extremely matte and slightly too chiselled, and there is something deeply unsettling about the specific shadows cast by his football jersey – which has led many people on Reddit to believe that he is not, in fact, a real actor but instead a CGI animation of a grumpy footballer.
countryliving.com

Will 'Ted Lasso' Return for Season 3? Here's What We Know

Ted Lasso is an unrivaled success with critics and fans. The comedy about an American football coach who takes a job as the manager of a Premier League soccer team in the U.K. delivers big laughs but even bigger heart. The first season of the Apple TV+ hit was nominated for 20 Emmy Awards, the most ever for a comedy in its first season.
fox7austin.com

TCA: ‘Ted Lasso’ star Hannah Waddingham joins FOX comedy ‘Krapopolis’

LOS ANGELES - Today, FOX announced the regular series cast for "Krapopolis," a new animated comedy series from Emmy-winning creator Dan Harmon — and it’s quite a lineup. Hannah Waddingham, a current Emmy nominee for the buzzy Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso," will be joined by fellow funny people Richard Ayoade ("The IT Crowd"), Matt Berry ("What We Do in The Shadows"), Pam Murphy("Mapleworth Murders") and Duncan Trussell ("The Midnight Gospel").
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Ted Lasso and Ant-Man stars' new movie

Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly are the stars of upcoming thriller South of Heaven – and it sure sounds like they both can definitely pull a southern accent. The new movie just dropped its first trailer, which you can check out for yourself above. Directed and co-written by Aharon Keshales,...
FOXBusiness

'Ted Lasso' stars, writers get massive paydays in renegotiated Season 3 contracts

The cast and writing team behind the breakout AppleTV+ hit "Ted Lasso" have reportedly negotiated incredibly lucrative deals for Season 3 and possibly beyond. With an impressive 20 Emmy nominations, "Ted Lasso" was a definitive hit for the streaming service going into the currently airing Season 2. The immense hype surrounding what’s been called one of TV’s most positive shows made it easy for the studio to greenlight a third season in October before Season 2 even began airing.
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Celebrities Respond to Their Shoutouts on Apple TV+ Series

Ted Lasso is winding down its second season as four more episodes remain. But while fans love the storytelling of the Apple TV+ series, celebrities love Ted Lasso because their names are mentioned at the most random times. The title character, played by Jason Sudeikis, delivers the majority of the shoutouts, and the celebrities show love to the show on social media.
Observer

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Phil Dunster Explains Jamie’s Heartbreaking Moment in ‘Man City’

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2, Episode 8. After Ted Lasso‘s weekly release for Season 2 led to a touch of online backlash against the perceived lack of conflict in its sophomore run, episode eight should firmly put those concerns to bed. “Man City” is the most emotional entry of Season 2 thus far and while Ted’s (Jason Sudeikis) big reveal about his father’s suicide will understandably take center stage, it is Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) who once again embodies the show’s major thematic messages.
Vulture

Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster on Remaking Jamie Tartt

As Ted Lasso’s resident bad boy, Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) has, perhaps, the most to gain from Ted’s particular brand of coaching. Though he failed to shake off his toxic machismo in season one, the cocky footballer’s grown up over the course of the new season, morphing from a Love Island–esque, ahem, tart to a team player willing to share the spotlight. And after Richmond’s dramatic loss at Wembley in episode eight, “Man City,” Jamie finally puts his grandstanding father (Kieran O’Brien) and, in some ways, his past self, in his place.
Vanity Fair

Inside the Mind of Ted Lasso’s No-Nonsense Team Psychologist

Actress Sarah Niles reveals the inner workings of Dr. Fieldstone after the latest episode pushes her—forcibly—out of her comfort zone. This is the episode of Ted Lasso where we learn quite a bit about the ominous Dr. Fieldstone and her life beyond the confines of AFC Richmond. Spoilers ahead: She cracks open, somewhat literally, after getting into a bicycle accident.
Vulture

Ted Lasso Recap: Crash

Ted Lasso began its second season by killing off a dog, and it looks like “Man City,” this season’s eighth episode, might offer a similar shock. It opens, unusually, in Doc Sharon’s apartment, a location we’ve never seen before and one that doesn’t seem particularly imbued with her personality. That’s fitting for an apartment that has been provided by AFC Richmond, as we’ll learn later. It’s not home. This is just a temporary arrangement for Sharon, a gig that will lead to the next gig. But it’s one that, as evidenced by Sharon’s conversation with her own therapist, is challenging her in ways she had not expected. And, at least for a moment between the final seconds before the opening credits and the episode’s first few scenes, it seems like it could be her final assignment.
