In Memoriam 2021: Honoring Michael K. Williams, Cicely Tyson, Ed Asner and more [PHOTOS]

By Chris Beachum
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ek2Fe_0boJ6xYT00

Our special In Memoriam photo gallery honoring the greats that have gone in 2021 has added another celebrated name. Five-time Emmy nominee Michael K. Williams , who is favored to win at the Emmy Awards later this month for “Lovecraft Country,” has died at age 54. You can also watch his recent acceptance speech when he won the 2021 Gold Derby TV Award.

Tour our gallery above featuring 26 celebrities from the entertainment worlds of music, film, television and Broadway. Here is a brief glance at some of those people being featured.

Michael Kenneth Williams died at age 54 on September 6. He was a four-time acting nominee at the Emmys for “Bessie,” “The Night Of,” “When They See Us” and “Lovecraft Country,” plus a producing nominee for “Vice.” He was well known for his TV role in “The Wire” and had film success in “Inherent Vice,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Road.”

Actor Ed Asner died on August 29 at age 91. He was a seven-time Emmy Award winner (the most acting wins of any male performer) for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Lou Grant,” “Roots” and “Rich Man, Poor Man.” He was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1996 and received the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award in 2001.

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died on August 24 at age 80. Along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards , he was the only member of the band to perform on all studio albums. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

Singer and songwriter Don Everly died on August 21 at age 84. Hit songs included “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Cathy’s Clown.” The Everly Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

ZZ Top bass player and singer Dusty Hill died on July 28 at age 72. Top singles included “La Grange,” “Tush,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Actress Jessica Walter died on March 24 at age 80. She was an Emmy winner for “Amy Prentiss” and a nominee for “Arrested Development,” “The Streets of San Francisco” and “Trapper John, M.D.” She was well known for her work on the animated series “Archer,” plus such films as “Play Misty for Me” and “The Flamingo Kid.”

Stage, screen and TV actor Christopher Plummer died on February 5 at age 91. He was an Oscar winner as Best Supporting Actor for “Beginners” and also received nominations for “The Last Station” and “All the Money in the World.” He was also a two-time Tony winner and won twice at the Primetime Emmys.

Groundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson died on January 28 at age 96. She was an Oscar nominee for Best Actress in “Sounder” and received an Honorary Oscar in 2018. She was a 16-time Emmy nominee and three-time winner for “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.” She was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2020. She won a Tony Award for “The Trip to Bountiful” in 2013 and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2015.

Actress Cloris Leachman died on January 26 at age 94. She was an Oscar winner for “The Last Picture Show” and also co-starred in such films as “Young Frankenstein,” “High Anxiety” and “Spanglish.” She is tied for the acting record of eight Primetime Emmy wins with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, including trophies for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Malcolm in the Middle.” She was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2011.

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Ed Asner’s Death Leaves Just 1 Cast Member of ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Alive

Tributes continue to pour in following the death of Ed Asner, who played the irascible Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” He was 91. Like Mary Tyler Moore, Asner won seven Emmy Awards and appeared with Moore in the 1969 Elvis movie “Change of Habit.” His passing has resulted in Betty White becoming the sole surviving cast member of the iconic sitcom. When the show said goodbye after seven seasons in 1977, cast members gave each other a giant hug.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Ed Asner
Person
Cicely Tyson
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Michael Kenneth Williams
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Christopher Plummer
The Hollywood Reporter

Jurnee Smollett Shares Emotional Tribute to Michael K. Williams: “He Threw His Entire Being Into Each Moment”

Jurnee Smollett is paying tribute to her Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams following his death.  Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the actress reflected on her time working with Williams and how she is struggling to accept his death. “My brother, my heart hurts so. A part of my brain refuses to accept it … shitty part about grief-it goes in stages,” Smollett wrote. She shared that after learning about his death from her brother Jake Smollett, she was immediately in denial. She recalled thinking, “‘hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael.'” “And I called him. I called him over &...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Talking About Fuquan Johnson and Michael K. Williams' Deaths

Hollywood has suffered much loss in recent weeks. Just days after news surfaced that comedian Fuquan Johnson was found dead of an apparent overdose at an LA house party along with two others, veteran and beloved actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment by a relative. Per TMZ, drug paraphernalia was discovered near Williams's body. Williams has been open about his struggle with substance abuse throughout the years. Now, Johnson and Williams' peers are speaking out about their deaths, including Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Lovecraft Country#Gold Derby Tv Award#The Kennedy Center Honors#Apple Iphone#Gold Derby
Us Weekly

Celebs React to Michael K. Williams’ Death: Jeffrey Dean Morgan and More

Mourning Michael K. Williams. The Wire’s Wendell Pierce and more celebrities honored the late actor after news broke of his death on Monday, September 6. “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” the 54-year-old’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter. “They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”
CELEBRITIES
newspressnow.com

The Shuffle: The inspiration of Michael K. Williams

As far as television goes, few characters are cooler than “The Wire’s” Omar Little. The Robin Hood-esque character of the HBO series set in Baltimore, Little could strike fear in the hearts of drug dealers while whistling “A-Hunting We Will Go.”. On a show like “The Wire,” where characters are...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
chatsports.com

Michael K. Williams Will Be Missed In Biopic ...

George Foreman sounds like he was really looking forward to Michael K. Williams acting in his biopic ... telling us the late actor could've carried the entire movie. The boxing legend tells TMZ ... Michael was the perfect fit to play his trainer and mentor Doc Broadus in his upcoming biopic, and not just because he looked the part.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Michael K. Williams of The Wire, Lovecraft Country, more, dead at 54

There’s some downright devastating news coming out today that we feel totally gutted to report: Actor Michael K. Williams is dead at 54. The news of Williams’ passing was first reported by the New York Post today, with a potential cause being a possible overdose. It’s difficult to know where or how to best describe this man’s career, since we are talking about a legend in television and perennially one of the most underrated actors of our time.
CELEBRITIES
liveforlivemusic.com

Remembering Acclaimed Actor Michael K. Williams Through His First Passion, Dance [Videos]

Renowned actor Michael K. Williams died suddenly on Monday at the age of 54. The multiple Emmy-nominated New York native will be remembered for his consistently scene-stealing turns in larger-than-life roles, most notably his iconic portrayal of Omar Little, the shotgun-toting, openly gay drug-game Robin Hood, on HBO‘s The Wire—widely considered to be among the greatest TV shows ever made. Before getting his start as an actor, however, Michael Kenneth Williams embarked on his entertainment career by way of a different creative medium: dance.
TV SHOWS
arcamax.com

What to stream: Honoring legacy of 'Wire' actor Michael K. Williams

Monday brought the devastating news that actor Michael K. Williams had died, at the all-too-young age of 54. Known best for his complex and terrifying performance as Omar Little on “The Wire,” Williams had so much incredible work in front of him, including the second season of his unscripted Vice series, “Black Market,” which was still in production. He was nominated for an Emmy this year for his work on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” with the awards ceremony taking place on Sept. 19.
CELEBRITIES
