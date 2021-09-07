Dune gets a Royal Houses featurette and new poster
Following its premiere (and eight-minute standing ovation) at the Venice Film Festival, a new featurette has arrived online for Dune which sees director Denis Villeneuve and cast members Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, David Dastmalchian, Stellan Skargard, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Zendaya discussing the Royal Houses featured in the Frank Herbert adaptation; check it out below, along with a new poster…www.flickeringmyth.com
