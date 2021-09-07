CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune gets a Royal Houses featurette and new poster

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its premiere (and eight-minute standing ovation) at the Venice Film Festival, a new featurette has arrived online for Dune which sees director Denis Villeneuve and cast members Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, David Dastmalchian, Stellan Skargard, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Zendaya discussing the Royal Houses featured in the Frank Herbert adaptation; check it out below, along with a new poster…

www.flickeringmyth.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
