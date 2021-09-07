Dune gets a Royal Houses featurette and new poster

For anyone who doesn't know, the new adaptation of Dune is really only half a story. It was always Denis Villeneuve's plan to tell the epic, sprawling sci-fi tale in the fullest way, and similar to Peter Jackson's approach to Lord of The Rings, that means multiple movies. However, in this case, only the first part has been made, and whether we get to see the rest will solely depend on how well the this movie does.

