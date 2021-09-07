Scientists grow miniature brains that mimic the major pathological features of Parkinson's disease
Tiny brains-in-a-dish that mimic the major pathological features of Parkinson's disease have been made for the first time. The research, led by scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)'s Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) and Duke-NUS Medical School, published in the Annals of Neurology, offers a new way to study how the degenerative brain disease progresses and explore possible new treatments.medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0