Westmoreland County, PA

Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival Returns To Westmoreland County

 9 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — You have a chance to go back in time through a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.

The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival kicked off Friday, bringing the return of jousting, the craft vendor fair, and more.

The festival also has special themed weekend events. This weekend, kids 12 years old and younger can get in for free with an adult ticket.

The festival runs every weekend through Oct. 10.

2 Allegheny County Restaurants Hit With Consumer Alerts

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has slapped two restaurants with consumer alerts. One was posted for the Silk Elephant in Squirrel Hill on Monday and another for Crud’s Grill in North Braddock Tuesday. Live roaches were spotted in the kitchen of the Silk Elephant, and the Health Department says food was held at unsafe temperatures and there were cleaning and sanitation problems. At Crud’s Grill, inspectors say there were several flies in the kitchen and a dog was seen walking next to the kitchen, in the bar and in dining areas, which is a repeat violation. The inspection report lists several dozen other cleaning and sanitation violations. When the consumer alerts are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Popeyes Restaurant Proposed In New Kensington

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Popeyes and its famous chicken sandwich could be coming to New Kensington soon. Citing documents submitted to the city, the Trib reports that a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen would be built in front of the Giant Eagle store along Tarentum Bridge Road. According to the Trib, a subdivision request from property owner Kensington Tarentum LLC was approved by City Council on Tuesday. The Trib reports the project still needs to clear several hurdles before construction could start. There are a handful of Popeyes already in the Pittsburgh area. The Trib says one is also expected to open in Harmar early next year.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Lighting Of Garden Theater On North Side Marks Groundbreaking Of Decades-Long Project

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The old Garden Theater on the North Side is once again shining bright. Wednesday night was “Light Up Night” for the old theater. The lighting of the marquee marked the groundbreaking for a project that has been decades in the making. Q and Trek Development will build apartment units as well as retail spaces at the corner of North Avenue and Federal Street. It was a landmark day for a site and a project that has stopped and started many times – going all the way back to when Tom Murphy was the mayor of Pittsburgh. “There’s a long history of this,” Murphy said. “When we see this beautiful building going up, remember that history, we’re replacing a place that all the kids in Pittsburgh were told not to go, with something much greater.” The new homes and businesses at The Garden Theater should be ready for move-in by about this time next year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get Emergency Use Authorization For Kids 5-11 By Halloween

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As COVID cases in kids continue to rise in schools across the country, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for some. The FDA could authorize a vaccine for emergency use authorization in children between the ages of 5-11 by Halloween. Doctors at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh say the number of kids being admitted for COVID continues to rise, blaming it on the delta variant, so they’re hopeful a vaccine for the younger kids will be available soon so the numbers can start going down. The latest data from the Pennsylvania Department...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
Westmoreland County, PA
Society
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
The Return Of Fall Fun: Farms In The Region Preparing For Fall Festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The fall harvest season is here but it is taking on a little different look this year on the farms in our region. Oh, the crops are the same and have weathered the rain pretty well. Adam Voll at Soergels in Wexford says the corn is sweet. “We’re still planning on having it up to about the beginning of October, if all goes right, maybe even a little bit further depending on the weather,” he says. And there at Trax Farm in Finleyville, the tomatoes are still coming off the vine. “Probably pick tomatoes, almost all...
WEXFORD, PA
Allegheny County Council Votes Against Mask Requirement Legislation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Council has voted against a county-wide mask mandate for indoor and large outdoor public gatherings. On Tuesday, 10 council members voted “no” and two voted in favor. There were three abstentions. Under the legislation, masks would have been required in Allegheny County at all indoor public gatherings and outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people. The legislation, sponsored by councilmembers Olivia Bennett and Bethany Hallam, said anyone who did not follow the requirement could have been fined up to $100. “I’m highly disappointed because I really would love to see the people of Allegheny County protected during a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Loved Ones Hold Memorial, Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ On Nalani Johnson’s 4th Birthday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Loved ones gathered at Highland Park to remember the life of Nalani Johnson. A memorial was held Wednesday for Johnson, who would have celebrated her fourth birthday. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “Nalani was a rambunctious, very headstrong little girl, loved on everybody. She was just an awesome, awesome little girl,” Taji Walsh, Johnson’s grandmother, told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso. “We miss her something terrible.” Walsh clings to the only thing she has now: precious memories of Johnson, who police say was murdered in 2019. “Support and family have been the main things that have made this I won’t say easy but bearable,” Walsh said. (Source:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Proposes Reducing Number Of Off-Street Parking Spots For Restaurants

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mayor Bill Peduto wants to change zoning laws to help restaurants in Pittsburgh. It all has to do with parking as more people bike, walk or use public transportation. The mayor’s proposal would reduce the number of off-street parking spaces required for city restaurant owners. The Planning Commission will consider the proposal at its meeting later this month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Family Says Moon Township Care Facility Is Quarantining Residents For Far Too Long

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The family of a resident living at a local care facility said their loved one is being quarantined for far too long. A concerned grandchild KDKA’s Pam Surnao spoke with boarded a plane from New York City to Pittsburgh just to take his grandmother back home. Justin Welch said Apple Blossom Senior Living in Moon Township was quarantining vaccinated residents, and he feels the restrictions have gone too far. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “Thirty days for people at that age to be by themselves, the point for them being in there is for them to not be by themselves,” Welch said. WATCH:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City’s Garbage Olympics In Need Of Volunteers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s fifth annual Garbage Olympics is looking for volunteers. This year’s competition is set for Saturday, Sept. 18. The goal is to pick up more litter than other neighborhood teams. The city says more than 40 neighborhood teams have signed up, as well as teams from two neighboring municipalities. The city will provide bags, gloves, safety vests and other equipment. For more information, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Westmoreland County Man Accused Of Abusing 4-Week-Old Kitten So Severely It Had To Be Put Down

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of abusing a 4-week-old kitten so severely that the animal had to be put down. Police say Anthony Corbin II is also suspected in the disappearance of another kitten. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “The jaw was separated,” Greensburg Police Captain Shawn Denning said. “There was apparent head trauma.” The two cats were allegedly staying with Corbin and the sister of the woman who owned the cats. When the owner of the kittens showed up to get her pets, she allegedly found the one kitten with injuries. The other cat could not be found. “They were...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Allegheny County Officials Point To CDC Guidelines For Mask-Wearing As Cases Continue To Climb

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths climbing Allegheny County, officials say they’ll continue to follow CDC guidance on mask-wearing. It comes after Allegheny County Council voted against a mask mandate sponsored by Bethany Hallam and Olivia Bennet by 2-10, with most raising questions about the council’s authority. County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says the county Health Department has the authority to require mask-wearing and is constantly monitoring the data. “What we are for is following the CDC guidelines, and that’s what Dr. Bogen has been talking about consistently since the very beginning,” said Fitzgerald during the county’s...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PWSA Ordered To Pay $500K For Dumping Sludge Into Allegheny River

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The PWSA will pay half a million dollars for violating the federal Clean Water Act. It spent years covering up the amount of sludge it was dumping into the Allegheny River. Federal judge William Stickman says the PWSA learned its lesson. The authority will also have to put in a new compliance program. Charges are still pending against a former worker, Glenn Lijewski. He’s accused of being responsible for false reports about the sludge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kennywood, Idlewild Hiring For More Than 100 Halloween Positions

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The countdown to Halloween is on and Kennywood and Idlewild are hiring more than 100 workers with pay starting at $16 and $17. Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest kicks off on Oct. 1. The park is filling positions from scare actors to food and beverage workers, starting at $16 an hour. Idlewid & Soak Zone is looking to fill 30 positions starting at $17 an hour for the park’s HallowBOO! event that kicks off on Sept. 25. Both parks will host job fairs on Wednesday. Kennywood’s will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. and Idlewild’s from 3 to 5 p.m.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Heavy Smoke Forces Evacuation At The Westin Pittsburgh On Liberty Avenue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to the Westin Pittsburgh hotel on Liberty Avenue after heavy smoke was found on the 24th floor of the building. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Officials say crews responded Tuesday around 9:25 p.m., and the fire was under control by 10:15 p.m. People evacuated the building, but there have been no reports of any injuries. Guests were told that there was a fire in a room. All guests above the 21st floor had to be relocated. The fire marshall is investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Butler Street In Etna Named One of Pennsylvania’s ‘Greatest Places’

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ETNA (KDKA) — One of the greatest places in the United States is right here in Western Pennsylvania. Butler Street in Etna has been named 2021’s ‘Great Place’ winner in the Streets category. The designation comes from Pennsylvania’s chapter of the American Planning Association. The judges were impressed with Butler Street’s transformation into the beautiful and pedestrian-friendly place it has become. Butler Street is home to several shops and restaurants, making it a place for both locals and visitors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Motorcycle Riders Hold ‘Ride For Kids’ To Benefit Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – On Sunday, several rides took place across the country to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The “Ride For Kids” event brought together motorcycle riders here in Pittsburgh, as well. COVID-19 safety protocols were in place due to children battling brain tumors are at an elevated risk for the virus. The ride started at Seneca Valley High School at 10:30 a.m. and the event was emceed by KDKA’s own Amy Wadas!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Search Continues For Suspect In Deadly Haunted Hills Hayride Shooting

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s a sad day at Central Catholic High School in Shadyside. It’s the first day students are back to school after Steven Eason, a sophomore at the high school, was shot and killed over the weekend. Counselors will be on hand all week as students and staff process what happened to their classmate and friend. Eason’s dad said over Facebook his son was his pride and joy and he’s devastated by his loss. Eason, who was from Wilmerding, was just 15 years old. Central Catholic said he was a dedicated student, a talented member of the...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
Republican Bill McSwain Campaigns For Governor In Pittsburgh With Strong Law And Order Message

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain from Philadelphia announced his campaign for governor on Monday, but the Republican spent his first day on the campaign trail in Pittsburgh. McSwain is not well known yet in western Pennsylvania, which explains why he campaigned at Cupka’s Cafe on the South Side, invoking his Marine background in a region known for its veterans. The 52-year-old father of four pressed the flesh. “We have a motto in the Marine Corps – Semper Fi. It means Always Faithful. Semper Fi, Pennsylvania. Semper Fi, Pittsburgh. You can count on me to be faithful to you –...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns To Pittsburgh This Holiday Season

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming back to Pittsburgh this holiday season. The progressive rock group will bring its Winter Tour to Pittsburgh for two shows at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Because of COVID-19, Trans-Siberian Orchestra took last year off. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and at least $1 from every ticket sold goes to charity.
PITTSBURGH, PA
