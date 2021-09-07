Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival Returns To Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — You have a chance to go back in time through a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.

The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival kicked off Friday, bringing the return of jousting, the craft vendor fair, and more.

The festival also has special themed weekend events. This weekend, kids 12 years old and younger can get in for free with an adult ticket.

The festival runs every weekend through Oct. 10.

Click here for more.