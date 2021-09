Advyzon says those firms also more likely to have multiple fee schedules. More than 26% of advisory firms surveyed by technology firm Advyzon now use flat dollar fees. Chicago-based Advyzon, which provides a range of technology to registered investment advisory firms, said that among the 1,000 of its users it surveyed, flat fees are more popular with firms managing more than $100 million in assets. Those firms also are more likely to have multiple fee schedules than other firms (89% versus 81%).

