Cops: Two face drug, other charges after resisting arrest in Franklin Square
A man and woman face multiple charges after each violently resisted Nassau cops' attempts to arrest them in Franklin Square as part of a narcotics investigation, police said. Joseph Betz, 31, of Franklin Square, and Nicolette Cicchetti, 30, of North Valley Stream, were both eventually taken into custody Sunday night and charged as part of Operation Natalie, a Nassau initiative to fight the county's opioid crisis, police said.www.newsday.com
