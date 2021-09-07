Wisconsin’s Oldest River Outfitter Will Take You To A Lost Gorge That Feels Like Colorado
When you’re on a bouncing river raft heading into the boiling waters of the Menominee River, you might think you’re somewhere else. One of Wisconsin’s secrets is its world-class whitewater rafting – you’ll find stretches that can provide experiences on par with the wild rivers out west. In tiny Athelstane, Kosir’s Rapid Rafts will take you on a thrilling trip down into wild rapids, even if you’ve never been on a raft before. Grab a helmet and a paddle – here’s what you can experience with this outfitter.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Kosir’s rafting season runs from April-October. If you’re interested in camping, full campgrounds, with RV hookups, are available at Kosir’s Peshtigo River location. If you’re more into adventures on dry land, you might want to check out the curves at the longest go-kart track in Wisconsin.
Address: Kosir's Rafting & Campground, w14073 Co Rd C, Town of Silver Cliff, WI 54104, USA
