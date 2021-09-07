Wisconsin’s Oldest River Outfitter Will Take You To A Lost Gorge That Feels Like Colorado

When you’re on a bouncing river raft heading into the boiling waters of the Menominee River, you might think you’re somewhere else. One of Wisconsin’s secrets is its world-class whitewater rafting – you’ll find stretches that can provide experiences on par with the wild rivers out west. In tiny Athelstane, Kosir’s Rapid Rafts will take you on a thrilling trip down into wild rapids, even if you’ve never been on a raft before. Grab a helmet and a paddle – here’s what you can experience with this outfitter.

Kosir’s is Wisconsin's oldest whitewater rafting outfitter, operation since 1975. Their experienced guides will help you have the best river experience.

The trip down the Menominee River is incredible. It traces the Wisconsin/Michigan border and departs the community of Niagara, a beautiful little town that’s flanked by towering bluffs.

Kosirs has everything you need. You’ll meet at an old barn and they will get you a helmet and lifejacket. You'll be taken to the water's edge on a shuttle bus.

The adventure will start with a safety briefing – Kosir’s takes safety very seriously. After the briefing, there should be a moment or two for a quick photo.

You might see other outfitters on the river. Kosir’s groups can be easily picked out on the river because they use large blue river rafts. They are self-bailing, but you'll probably still get wet!

The guide will tell you what do to and it will likely be a thrilling ride. The trip will take you through some incredible rapids and shoot you through a narrow gorge after passing 200-foot cliffs. You may have the opportunity to make the run twice as Kosir’s has extra boats. You won’t forget the adventure!

Kosir’s rafting season runs from April-October. If you’re interested in camping, full campgrounds, with RV hookups, are available at Kosir’s Peshtigo River location. If you’re more into adventures on dry land, you might want to check out the curves at the longest go-kart track in Wisconsin.

Address: Kosir's Rafting & Campground, w14073 Co Rd C, Town of Silver Cliff, WI 54104, USA