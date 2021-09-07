CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Wisconsin’s Oldest River Outfitter Will Take You To A Lost Gorge That Feels Like Colorado

By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
Only In Wisconsin
 9 days ago

When you’re on a bouncing river raft heading into the boiling waters of the Menominee River, you might think you’re somewhere else. One of Wisconsin’s secrets is its world-class whitewater rafting – you’ll find stretches that can provide experiences on par with the wild rivers out west. In tiny Athelstane, Kosir’s Rapid Rafts will take you on a thrilling trip down into wild rapids, even if you’ve never been on a raft before. Grab a helmet and a paddle – here’s what you can experience with this outfitter.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COhhU_0boH9Rkq00
Kosir’s is Wisconsin's oldest whitewater rafting outfitter, operation since 1975. Their experienced guides will help you have the best river experience.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EY5sp_0boH9Rkq00
The trip down the Menominee River is incredible. It traces the Wisconsin/Michigan border and departs the community of Niagara, a beautiful little town that’s flanked by towering bluffs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MM4jq_0boH9Rkq00
Kosirs has everything you need. You’ll meet at an old barn and they will get you a helmet and lifejacket. You'll be taken to the water's edge on a shuttle bus.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzOB3_0boH9Rkq00
The adventure will start with a safety briefing – Kosir’s takes safety very seriously. After the briefing, there should be a moment or two for a quick photo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXiEb_0boH9Rkq00
You might see other outfitters on the river. Kosir’s groups can be easily picked out on the river because they use large blue river rafts. They are self-bailing, but you'll probably still get wet!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9kYP_0boH9Rkq00
The guide will tell you what do to and it will likely be a thrilling ride. The trip will take you through some incredible rapids and shoot you through a narrow gorge after passing 200-foot cliffs. You may have the opportunity to make the run twice as Kosir’s has extra boats. You won’t forget the adventure!

Kosir’s rafting season runs from April-October. If you’re interested in camping, full campgrounds, with RV hookups, are available at Kosir’s Peshtigo River location. If you’re more into adventures on dry land, you might want to check out the curves at the longest go-kart track in Wisconsin.

Address: Kosir's Rafting & Campground, w14073 Co Rd C, Town of Silver Cliff, WI 54104, USA

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Wisconsin

The Pumpkin Train Ride In Wisconsin Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family

Between Madison and Milwaukee, a magical experience beckons kids every fall. Little Amerricka, a charming, throwback amusement park, has a pumpkin train that winds and meanders its way to a gorgeous field packed with bright orange pumpkins that are just waiting to be taken home. Read on to see why this train might be the best fall family experience of all in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Paddle A Hidden Wisconsin River That Will Take You Into A World That Few Visit

While the villages of Door County are often packed with visitors, there’s a gorgeous place you can have all to yourself. The Mink River is near Sister Bay or Ellison Bay but it feels a world away. It’s a wild place that gives paddlers a glimpse of what Wisconsin was like before farmers, loggers, or tourists arrived. Best of all, an outfitter has everything you need to get on the river and can help make the adventure easy. Grab your paddle and camera – here’s what’s waiting for you on the Mink River.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Usinger’s Has The Best Sausage Deal In Wisconsin And It’s Perfect Imperfection

Wisconsin has some of the best sausage on the planet, and there’s a shop in Milwaukee where you can taste this wonderful tradition without breaking the bank. Usinger’s Famous Sausage is a sausage maker that’s been crafting old-world sausages for over a century, and it has a retail store where you can buy a huge variety of sausage and meat products. It has a great deal that’s only available in the shop. Here’s how you can take advantage of it.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Sip Wine While You Read At This One-Of-A-Kind Bookstore Bar In Wisconsin

Visitors to Leopold’s might wonder if they’ve stepped into a bookstore or bar. The answer is yes! This fun new spot near the University of Wisconsin-Madison is the perfect hangout place for those who like their fiction served up with some really good wine. An awesome atmosphere, a perfect location, some classic titles, and wonderful […] The post Sip Wine While You Read At This One-Of-A-Kind Bookstore Bar In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Silver Cliff, CO
City
Town Of Silver Cliff, WI
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Only In Wisconsin

Stay With The Legends of Ghosts and Gangsters At This Wisconsin Hotel On A Hidden Island

In far northeastern Wisconsin, there’s a beautiful island resort that’s home to a wild forest, rivers, and a few legends. The Four Seasons Island Resort is located near Pembine and for more than a century, it’s been a place for people who want to get away from it all while enjoying a bit of luxury. It’s also home to some interesting stories – you can decide whether they are true while you sip a classic Wisconsin cocktail or watch the sunset over a Northwoods river. Here’s why you should make plans to stay at the Four Seasons Island Resort.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Climb 178 Steps To The Best Fall Views In Wisconsin At Holy Hill

In southeast Wisconsin, there’s a vista that’s simply remarkable. The site is called the Holy Hill Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians – it’s a Roman Catholic shrine, but many camera-toting visitors simply call it “Holy Hill.” The basilica is a wondrous sight, as is the view from its tower. When the leaves turn, this is arguably one of the most picturesque spots in the state. If you haven’t visited Holly Hill, you should – here’s why.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Sample 46 Delicious Apple Varieties In Wisconsin’s Hilltop Apple Capital

For more than a century, the little village of Gays Mills has made a big mark on the apple world. It’s the place to visit if you love crisp and delicious apples and gorgeous hilltop views. The secret is out – thousands of people head to Gays Mills every apple season. The growers here turn out dozens of apple varieties, as well as baked goods and other farm-fresh favorites. It’s all just a short drive away from many Wisconsin cities – here’s why you should make the trip.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Live Like A Cow Queen In A Wisconsin Barn That’s Now A Bed And Breakfast With A Private Movie Theater

A barn might not conjure up images of opulent accommodations, but one Wisconsin barn has been transformed into a vacation palace that’s simply remarkable. The Luxe Custom Barn in Walworth is near some of Wisconsin’s top attractions and it has luxurious amenities like an overside private theater. Best of all, the barn is available for […] The post Live Like A Cow Queen In A Wisconsin Barn That’s Now A Bed And Breakfast With A Private Movie Theater appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Rafting#Outfitter#Camping#W14073 Co Rd C
Only In Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Local-Approved Glidden Lodge Has The Best Food And Views In Door County

You know you’re in for a great dining experience when you find a place that the locals love as much as the tourists. Donny’s Glidden Lodge is one of those restaurants. Located a short drive north of Sturgeon Bay, this upscale restaurant has it all – outstanding food, great atmosphere, and a view of Lake Michigan that’s second-to-none. Feeling hungry? Here’s why you need to make a reservation at the Glidden.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

A Trip To This Little-Known Ancient Ruin In Wisconsin Is Truly One In A Million

Long before Europeans arrived in Wisconsin, a large settlement flourished by a river in south-central Wisconsin. It existed for hundreds of years but for some reason, it disappeared. Aztalan State Park is a place of wonder and mystery and it’s a place that offers an incredible hike through time. Here’s what you need to know […] The post A Trip To This Little-Known Ancient Ruin In Wisconsin Is Truly One In A Million appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

These 14 Unique Day Trips In Wisconsin Are An Absolute Must-Do

In Wisconsin, pretty much everything is close enough that you can see lots of amazing things in just a quick drive. The abundance of attractions and destinations in the Badger State provides day trips for pretty much every weekend… or day of the week! If you’re looking for great day trips in Wisconsin, you’ve come […] The post These 14 Unique Day Trips In Wisconsin Are An Absolute Must-Do appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Only In Wisconsin

This One-Mile Trail In Wisconsin Leads To Hidden Waterfalls And A Waterfall Swimming Hole

The retreat of the last glacier sculpted the land of Wisconsin in many beautiful ways and in Sauk County, it left a place that’s simply incredible. Pewit’s Nest State Natural Area is a nature preserve that holds a hidden place that’s worth seeking out. A short hike will take you there and you can experience a scene that’s as refreshing as it is beautiful. Here’s what you need to know about the hike to Pewit’s Nest.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Wisconsin Is Like Stepping Back In Time

In Cornucopia, Wisconsin, you can travel back in time while shopping for dinner. Ehlers General store is representative of a thing that was once commonplace, but is now incredibly rare: a general store. There was a time when every town of any size had one of these places, a shop where you could buy food […] The post A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Wisconsin Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

A Wisconsin Cranberry Bog Will Let You Wade Deep Into The Berries To Blow Up Instagram

Wisconsin is cranberry country and it’s hard to find a more spectacular place than a cranberry marsh, right before harvest. The state is one of the country’s top cranberry producers – in Central Wisconsin, there are a ton of cranberry producers who grow fruit used in the juices and dried berries sold all over the […] The post A Wisconsin Cranberry Bog Will Let You Wade Deep Into The Berries To Blow Up Instagram appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

An Unexpected History Is Hiding Underground In This Mine In Wisconsin

Unless you happen to see the giant “M” as you drive into town, you might not be aware of Platteville’s rich mining history. In the 1800s, lead miners settled this area and helped built a new state. While the mining industry has largely disappeared here, if you head underground, this fascinating history is waiting to […] The post An Unexpected History Is Hiding Underground In This Mine In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Eagle Eye Alpaca Farm In Wisconsin Makes For A Fun Family Day Trip

Alpacas are some of the most amazing creatures on Earth, and a special farm in Western Wisconsin will let you see some up close. Eagle Eye Farm in River Falls has a stable full of amazing creatures including quirky and photogenic alpacas, pigs, chickens, and more. Here’s what’s waiting for you at this award-winning farm. […] The post Eagle Eye Alpaca Farm In Wisconsin Makes For A Fun Family Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Only In Wisconsin

Float Up To A Wisconsin Tavern That Has The Best Pizza In The Mississippi Backwaters

If you want to make a pizza run in the western Wisconsin community of Fountain City, you have a decision to make: take the car or the boat? Drift Inn has some of the best pizza around and a lively local crowd that always welcomes one more at the bar, no matter how you arrive. […] The post Float Up To A Wisconsin Tavern That Has The Best Pizza In The Mississippi Backwaters appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Explore An Old Lead Mine 60 Feet Below The Surface On This Walking Tour In Wisconsin

A unique attraction in Shullsburg, Wisconsin will take you deep into mining history – about 60 feet, to be exact. The Badger Mine and Museum tells Wisconsin’s rich mining story in a fascinating way: it allows visitors to enter an actual mine that was hand-dug nearly 200 years ago. It’s an experience like no other and the perfect reason to visit this little hamlet in southwest Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know about the Badger Mine and Museum.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

The Frozen Wine Slushies From This Wisconsin Vineyard Are A Delicious Summer Treat

It’s easy to work up a thirst in the Wisconsin Dells – there’s so much to do in this Wisconsin vacation Mecca. There are water parks, golf courses, zip lines, woodland trails, boat rides, souvenir shops, and more. While it’s all a blast, at some point you need to relax and enjoy something cool and […] The post The Frozen Wine Slushies From This Wisconsin Vineyard Are A Delicious Summer Treat appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Only In Wisconsin

4K+
Followers
514
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Wisconsin is for people who LOVE the The Badger State. We publish one Wisconsin article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy