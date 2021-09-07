CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

Lima celebrates Labor Day

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcrE8_0boGmNlF00
Union members wave to the crowd during the Labor Day parade in downtown Lima on Monday morning.

LIMA — It was a beautiful Monday morning in downtown Lima as families gathered along Main Street to watch the annual Labor Day Parade.

For some, Labor Day is an opportunity to enjoy a long weekend, travel and celebrate not having to work on a Monday. For others, the holiday takes on a greater meaning, honoring and celebrating two centuries of work done by American laborers in the battle for fair wages and safer working conditions.

It’s a fight that still continues to this day, labor leaders say. They point a major topic of discussion in Lima over recent months that union members continue to push: the Ohio jobs for Ohio workers’ campaign.

“Labor Day is a celebration of the workers that came before me that had to spill blood and had to take the rights that we have today that we take for granted — like an 8-hour day, 40-hour workweek, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security,” said union member Taft Mangas, who marched with LIUNA Local 329 in the parade.

“Those things were all fought for. They were never given to us, and it’s a celebration of that legacy and the legacy that we’re trying to build now in Ohio.

Also walking with the workers on Monday was Morgan Harper, a U.S. Senate candidate, who said that the fight for workers’ rights was a big part of why she decided to run for office.

“I was raised by my mom. She was in the union, and that was the difference between totally going off the rails and being able to weather the storms that are inevitable for anyone,” Harper said. “We all have challenges that come up, but you have to have stability in your work life in order to be able to manage those.”

In the midst of a worker shortage that has stretched from Lima to all corners of the country, Labor Day 2021 served as a reminder for how important a healthy workforce is, something that Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp emphasized at the parade on Monday.

“I think it’s important every year to recognize the contributions that men and women who work every day. They’re the ones that build our community, form our societies and create strong families,” he said. “In this particular year, where there is an abundance of jobs and a shortage of workers, I think it highlights how important it is for people to be able to have jobs, and also be in the labor market working jobs.”

The parade also recognized those who can’t always take a holiday off, like law enforcement, fire and military personnel, bringing the community together for a day to celebrate workers from all walks of life.

Reach Trevor Hubert at 567-242-0398

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Lima, OH
Lifestyle
Lima, OH
Government
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Cupp
NBC News

504-pound alligator suspected of killing Louisiana man during Ida found with human remains in stomach

Authorities captured a 504-pound alligator suspected of attacking and killing a 71-year-old man in Louisiana during Hurricane Ida. The 12-foot reptile was found in the Avery Estates area near Slidell, a city on Lake Pontchartrain across from New Orleans, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. It was close to the location where Timothy Satterlee Sr., a man who survived the devastating wrath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, went missing in Ida floodwaters on Aug. 30.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
3K+
Followers
183
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy