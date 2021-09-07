CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola Sturgeon to set out plans for Holyrood year ahead

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicola Sturgeon is to set out the Scottish government's plans for the year to come at Holyrood. The first minister will announce her "programme for government" of upcoming legislation in a speech to MSPs. This is likely to include new bills supporting the key themes of the SNP's power-sharing deal...

