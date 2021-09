Osprey is a well-established outdoor gear brand. Since the company launched in 1974, every product has passed through the hands of founder Mike Pfotenhauer, who maintains high standards in regards to the company values of innovation, integrity, quality, respect and stewardship. In alignment with this philosophy, the newest releases are made using recycled plastic water bottles for a sustainable approach. Each of these new additions is also guaranteed, like every product at Osprey, with the company vow to “repair any damage or defect for any reason free of charge-whether it was purchased in 1974 or yesterday.”

