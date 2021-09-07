CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Serbia to make late decision on Aleksandar Mitrovic before Ireland clash

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebd9z_0boFLEvE00

Head coach Dragan Stojkovic will make a late decision on star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic ahead of Serbia’s World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

The 26-year-old Fulham frontman suffered a facial injury during Saturday’s 4-1 Group A victory over Luxembourg in which he scored twice to take his tally for the campaign to date to seven goals in just four matches.

If he makes it onto the pitch at the Aviva Stadium, Mitrovic, who also scored a double against Ireland in Belgrade in March, will represent a major threat to the Republic’s hopes of belatedly breathing life into their bid to make it to the finals, and Stojkovic could not be more pleased to have him at his disposal.

Asked why the former Newcastle marksman was so effective, he said with a smile: “Because I am good. Finally he found a great coach.”

Stojkovic added: “He has quality as a striker and there’s no doubt that he has quality for the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrTSW_0boFLEvE00

“He is a very big professional and is very concentrated on his role, he works for the team, really, really hard. His quality and his movement in the box is amazing.”

Mitrovic’s goals at the weekend took him to 43 for his country and extended his own national record, and his potency at international level is in contrast with the difficulties he has had in the Premier League with both the Magpies and his current employers.

Asked why that might be, Stojkovic said: “First of all, we try to play very attractive and very attacking football and every striker in the world likes that, not only Mitrovic. That’s why maybe he is really, really motivated to do his best.

“Finally, he is a striker who is really keen in the area. I don’t know at Fulham how it works, but any time he comes to the national team and he plays the style of football which we want to deliver to the public, I think he likes it, it feels very comfortable.

“That’s my opinion.”

Serbia currently lead the group from Portugal on goal difference and with only one automatic qualification place up for grabs, headed for Ireland determined to leave with another three points to maintain their lofty position.

Stojkovic said: “Yes, we’ve come here to try to win. We know it will be a very difficult game, but we believe in our football and believe we can get another three points.

“If you want a team to go far, of course you must win. It’s a difficult one, but we will try to do our best.”

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Championship Team of the Month for August - Aleksandar Mitrovic, Chris Willock and Karlan Grant make cut

With the international break now upon us, WhoScored.com reveal their Championship Team of the Month for August. Goalkeeper: Bradley Collins (Barnsley) - 7.12 rating. Collins made the sixth most saves (17) in the Championship in August, and was one of two goalkeepers to save a penalty. A solid rearguard showing saw him concede five goals and occupy the spot between the sticks.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Republic Of Ireland Vs Serbia Prediction, Odds And Team News

The Republic of Ireland will be hoping to pull off an upset when they host Serbia on Tuesday evening. Having reached the halfway stage of Group A in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Ireland are in a precarious spot - remaining winless in their four matches. After gaining their...
SOCCER
The Independent

Republic of Ireland grab late draw with Serbia as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic goes from hero to zero

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was both hero and villain for Serbia as the Republic of Ireland struck late once again to snatch a World Cup qualifying draw. On a night when the visitors, marshalled by the brilliant Dusan Tadic, were quicker in thought and deed for long periods, Milinkovic-Savic, who had earlier headed his side in front, thumped an attempted 86th-minute clearance straight at team-mate Nikola Milenkovic and saw it end up in the back of his own net to ensure the game ended 1-1.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Serbia frustrated as Ireland rescue late draw

Dublin (AFP) – Serbia’s bid to qualify for the World Cup suffered a blow as Nikola Milenkovic’s late own goal and a superb display from teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu gave the Republic of Ireland a 1-1 draw on Tuesday. Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic put Serbia ahead in the first half...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#Ireland#Fulham#Belgrade#The Premier League#Magpies#European#Euro2020
SkySports

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia: Late Nikola Milenkovic own goal earns spirited Irish World Cup qualifying point

Republic of Ireland produced a spirited second-half display to secure a morale-boosting 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Serbia at the Aviva Stadium. Three days on from escaping an embarrassing defeat to Azerbaijan, Ireland found themselves needing to produce another Dublin comeback when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's brilliant near-post header gave Serbia the lead midway though the first half.
SOCCER
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo heroics lead Portugal to late win over Republic of Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading scorer in men's international football when he headed two late goals to give Portugal a 2-1 comeback victory over Republic of Ireland in Group A of World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday. The Manchester United forward saw Gavin Bazunu, a Manchester City loanee, save a...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Shane Duffy’s late equaliser gets the Republic of Ireland out of jail

Shane Duffy got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they left it late to rescue their first point of the World Cup qualifying campaign with a face-saving 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan. Duffy’s 87th-minute header, his fifth international goal, cancelled out Emin Makhmudov’s stunning first-half strike and belatedly opened...
FIFA
The Spun

USMNT Makes Decision On Christian Pulisic Before Game vs. El Salvador

The USMNT begin their 2022 World Cup Qualifying games tomorrow in a road match against El Salvador. But will star striker Christian Pulisic be able to attend?. According to soccer insider Grant Wahl, Pulisic did not travel with the USMNT to El Salvador ahead of tomorrow’s game. Wahl speculated that Pulisic is still returning to fitness after a 10-day stint in quarantine for COVID-19.
MLS
SkySports

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan: Shane Duffy strikes late to earn Ireland point and avoid embarrassing loss

Shane Duffy rescued the Republic of Ireland as they left it late to salvage a first point of the World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan. Duffy's 87th-minute header, his fifth international goal, cancelled out Emin Makhmudov's stunning first-half strike and belatedly opened Ireland's Group A account at the fourth attempt on an evening when they stared further embarrassment full in the face.
FIFA
newschain

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman to miss Serbia clash through injury

Seamus Coleman is out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Tuesday evening. The 32-year-old Ireland skipper suffered an injury in Saturday evening’s 1-1 Group A draw with Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium and will not be available as Stephen Kenny’s men attempt to secure a first win of the campaign at the fifth time of asking against the group leaders.
FIFA
vavel.com

Ireland vs Serbia: Live Score Updates (1-1)

Gavin Bazunu! The home goalkeeper dives and with both hands denies Aleksandar Mitrović's powerful shot. Serbia came close to scoring their second goal. Marko Dmitrović, Mile Svilar, Filip Mladenović, Ivan Ilić, Nemanja Maksimović, Nemanja Radonjić, Luka Jović, Stefan Mitrović, Uroš Račić, Saša Lukić, Mihailo Ristić and Darko Lazović. 2:28 PM2...
UEFA
SkySports

Republic of Ireland: Seamus Coleman to miss World Cup Qualifier against Serbia, Cyrus Christie called up

Seamus Coleman is out of the Republic of Ireland's World Cup Qualifier against Serbia on Tuesday evening. The 32-year-old Ireland skipper suffered an injury in Saturday evening's 1-1 Group A draw with Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium and will not be available as Stephen Kenny's men attempt to secure a first win of the campaign at the fifth time of asking against the group leaders.
FIFA
Reuters

Milenkovic own goal earns Ireland 1-1 draw with Serbia

DUBLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A freakish own goal from central defender Nikola Milenkovic earned Ireland a 1-1 home draw with Serbia as the visitors missed a string of chances after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fired them ahead in their Group A World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The result left Serbia second...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

244K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy