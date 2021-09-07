CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wire' star Michael K. Williams is dead at 54

By Good Morning America
 8 days ago

"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. He was 54.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his representative said in a statement. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable [sic] loss."

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images - PHOTO: Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait on March 31, 2021, in Miami.

New York ABC station WABC-TV reported that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Actor Michael K. Williams leads a powerful discussion on changing communities

Williams starred as Omar Little in "The Wire" and as Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire." He was most recently nominated for a 2021 Emmy for his role as Montrose Freeman in HBO's "Lovecraft Country."

