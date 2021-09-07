CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

New Nissan Z sports car will arrive in 2022 with styling cues from earlier models

ABC7
ABC7
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118P7k_0boE6xYY00

The Datsun 240Z sports car of the 1970s was iconic. Sleek, reliable, and modern for the times.

And Nissan will be continuing the Z legacy in 2022 with a clean-sheet design.

"This vehicle is pretty much all-new," Jonathan Buehler, a Nissan spokesman said.

The next Z, arriving next spring as a 2023 model, honors the iconic sports car's history with subtle touches here and there. As soon as you see it, you should pretty much know exactly what it is.

"This is a complete combination of almost every single generation of Z. And our design team did a fantastic job of modernizing and interpreting that in a modern way, to not make it so 'retro,' but make it a retro-modern kind of feel," Buehler said.

Little styling touches that are reminiscent of the original 240Z, and even later iterations of the Z, both on the outside and inside. For example, the three dials on top of the center dash are a signature item interpreted into the new Z, but they're combined with a modern display screen right in front of the driver.

When the original Z came out in the 1970s, it was a sensation from the get-go. People waited in line to get them, and it really put Nissan, then sold as Datsun, on the automotive map. But today, tastes are a little different.

Most car shoppers these days buy some sort of SUV, and sports cars fall way down the pecking order in terms of popularity.

But some brands are not giving up on four-wheeled fun, and the Z is among several new ones coming along in 2022. On the heels of the Toyota Supra is a revamp of the more affordable Toyota GR 86. The fun continues in a second-generation version, for a starting price of around $30,000.

And it's had a cousin from the get-go in the form of the Subaru BRZ, which also gets a redesign for its next generation. Power is up, and the fun factor should be up as well. It's not like other Subaru models, on purpose.

And the new Z is not like anything else Nissan sells these days. But it's too important a car, and sub-brand, to let current tastes send it packing.

"This new car will continue that Z lineage into the future, so it was key for us to maintain that, regardless of what the markets like," Buehler said.

Correction: A previous headline for this story stated that the new Nissan Z sports car would arrive in 2023. The car will go on sale in the spring of 2022 as a 2023 model.

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

2023 Nissan Z

"Z" may be the mark of Zorro, but it's the passion of Nissan. But, hey, don't take my word for it. That's the word from the boss at Nissan. “Z is the pure expression of thrill. It is Nissan’s passion wrapped up on four wheels,” said company CEO Ashwani Gupta.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Match Your New Nissan Z With These Official Negroni Driving Shoes

Japan’s Negroni footwear has just crafted a pair of driving shoes to complement the new Nissan Z. Available in colorways that match the Z’s paint job — Proto Ikazuchi Yellow, Blue and Silver, and white and silver — the shoe was designed alongside Nissan‘s chief product specialist, Hiroshi Tamura. Performance-wise, the Negroni Idea Corsa shoe features Negroni’s patented leather that is designed to hug the foot, carbon fiber panels and has a rounded heel for ideal foot movement when pivoting from pedal to pedal. A special “Z” badge can be found at the collar.
CARS
Carscoops

The Nissan Z Would Look Great As A Modern Reincarnation Of The 300ZX

What you see here are independent fan illustrations made by artist Siim Pärn that are neither related to nor endorsed by Nissan. The 2023 Nissan Z has plenty of design features paying homage to its long list of predecessors. While the headlights have strong 240ZG vibes, the rear end is a clear nod to the 300ZX. Like most of the kids who grew up in the ’90s, I have a sweet spot for the Nissan 300ZX (1989 – 2000), so I couldn’t help but wonder how would the new Z look if it was designed as a Z32 hommage. Thankfully, there is an independently created rendering addressing just that.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Cars#Z#Toyota#Subaru
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Nissan Rogue Sport

The 2022 Nissan Rogue Sport is the larger Rogue's little brother, but it doesn't benefit from its big sibling’s more modern equipment and design. Instead, it uses a lot of the same styling and features that were available on the last-generation Rogue SUV, and it comes only with an anemic 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The Rogue Sport's size puts it into the subcompact SUV class alongside other similarly-sized crossovers such as the Jeep Compass, Kia Seltos, and the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Its ride is compliant but the Rogue Sport isn't going to offer much excitement for enthusiast drivers. Likewise, it's becoming dated so buyers seeking the latest in infotainment and driver-assistance tech will be left wanting.
CARS
Autoblog

Mitsubishi and Nissan teaming up on electric kei car

Nissan and Mitsubishi have announced plans to build an electric kei car together. The yet-unnamed car would mark a major step towards electrification of Japan's popular supercompact segment. The car will be powered by a 20 kWh battery and will be engineered to cover daily driving duties in a Japanese...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

Corvette C8 Z06 Shows Aero Cues Taken From C8.R

Last month, GM Authority brought you the first ever spy shots of the upcoming Corvette C8 Z06 without body-hugging checkered camouflage. Now, we have new closeup shots that reveal design and aero cues taken from the Corvette Racing C8.R. Indeed, the removal of the heavy camo gives us our best...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: Nissan Has A New EV In The Works

When it comes to electric vehicle adoption, mainstream manufacturers have only just jumped on board the electric bandwagon - largely due to changing legislation forcing their hands. However, Nissan has been dabbling in battery electric vehicles since before the turn of the millennium, when it developed the all-electric Nissan Altra crossover. Since then, it's had a few, bringing the Nissan Leaf to the market as one of the world's first mainstream EVs and imminently launching the Ariya electric crossover in the US. But the Japanese automaker doesn't plan on stopping at just two EVs, as it has just teased another electric car that will be unveiled later this week.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

M-Sport reveals customer interest in new Puma WRC car

The British squad in conjunction with Ford has designed and developed the all-new Puma in accordance with the WRC’s Rally1 regulations shift that will see all cars fitted with a 100kW plug in hybrid system. After launching the car at July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the team has been conducting...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec arrives with new take on Midnight Purple paint

Nissan on Tuesday unveiled a new entry for its 2021 GT-R lineup. It's called the T-spec, and it essentially fills in for the Track Edition which was dropped with the arrival of the 2021 model year. The T-spec comes standard with several goodies that are either available on other GT-R...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Genesis Plans Only New EV Models from 2025

Genesis will introduce only new electric models starting in 2025, planning to phase out internal combustion vehicles by 2030. The brand will also develop hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, echoing parent company Hyundai's plans for fuel cell drivetrain tech. Genesis plans a lineup of eight models, with the recently revealed GV60...
CARS
Robb Report

Mercedes-AMG’s New 831 HP Hybrid Is Also Its Most Powerful Road Car

Even Mercedes-Benz’s high-performance division is ready to embrace electrification. The German automaker has just unveiled the first plug-in hybrid that will be released under the AMG banner—the GT 63 S E Performance. It may not be fully electric like the Audi e-tron GT, but it represents a big step forward for the division, and is, at least temporarily, its most powerful road car. The four-door coupé is the first of a series of E Performance plug-in hybrids that Mercedes-AMG announced earlier this spring. Just like the AMG GT 63 it’s based on, the hybrid has a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 mated to a...
CARS
Carscoops

Mysterious Aston Martin DBX Spied, Is A Facelifted Variant Or A New Performance Model?

Aston Martin entered the booming crossover segment in 2020 and it appears the company has something new up their sleeve. Snapped undergoing testing at the Nürburgring, this DBX prototype has a lightly revised front end with a larger air intake and new daytime running lights. The latter are largely obscured, but the lower section appears more prominent than the lights found on the current model.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Diesel Bros. YouTubers Destroy 70 Datsun/Nissan Z-Cars

What the hell was going on that some YouTubers smashed over 70 older Datsun and Nissan Z-cars? Some were even first-generation models. The vid was only up for a short time before it was taken down. So, something was going on and it didn’t look good. Why would anyone destroy a bunch of Nissan Z-cars for a YouTube video?
CARS
fastcar.co.uk

NISSAN GT-R T-SPEC MODEL REVEALED

Those wanting an R36 GT-R model will have to wait as the R35 Nissan GT-R T-Spec is revealed. Is this the final hurrah for the R35?. There are two trim options to choose from, a Premium Edition and a Track Edition. No matter which you opt for you get carbon ceramic brakes, a carbon spoiler and bespoke details denoting its limited-edition nature. The most important options come in the colour department; Midnight Purple is on offer, as is Millennium Jade, and the famous Skyline blue colours.
CARS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy