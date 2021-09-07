CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Isabella Thallas Act, Which Aims To Curb Gun Violence In Colorado, Goes Into Effect This Week

By Karen Morfitt
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 9 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Starting Sept. 7, gun owners will have new requirements when it comes to reporting lost or stolen firearms. The new law known as the Isabella “Joy” Thallas Act is named after a young woman who was killed in Denver with a stolen gun.

“Had that person not been able to get his hands on that gun in the first place,” Ana Thallas said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEJUv_0boE0Aft00

Isabella Thallas (credit: Thallas family)

Had more been done she believes her daughter Isabella would still be here.

“The AK-47 that she was killed with didn’t belong to the murderer,” she said.

The 21-year-old was shot as she and her boyfriend walked their dog outside an apartment complex in the Ballpark neighborhood.

Thallas’ father and boyfriend filed a lawsuit against that former detective in June of 2021.

The lawsuit filed claims former Sgt. Daniel Politica of the Denver Police Department failed to responsibly and securely store the AK-47 weapon used in the shooting. The department says the murder suspect, Michael Close, was a friend of the sergeant and took the firearm from the sergeant’s home without his knowledge or permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMh57_0boE0Aft00

Isabella Thallas (courtesy: Ana Thallas)

“It is not the murderer that pays the life sentence, it’s us, we do without her,” Thallas said.

It’s why she helped push for a major change in Colorado gun laws.

The Thallas Act, sponsored by Rep.s Tom Sullivan and Leslie Herod, requires that gun owners report to law enforcement within 5 days of realizing their firearms have been lost or stolen.

“I read it and I’m like ‘What this isn’t a thing yet? ‘Um yes I will be there yesterday,” she said.

While the work she’s doing won’t bring her daughter back, she believes the law can prevent another family from losing a loved one.

“If we could just impact one life, one situation, I’ve done something right through all of this,” Thallas said.

In her daughter’s case, the gun was a personal firearm of a Denver police sergeant. He failed to report the gun as stolen until after her daughter was killed.

“He got a retirement party, and my daughter got a funeral, how’s that for lost or stolen?” Thallas said.

A first offense for failure to make such a report is a civil infraction punishable by a $25 fine, and a second or subsequent offense is a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum $500 fine. The bill requires a law enforcement agency that receives a report to enter information about the lost or stolen firearm into the National Crime Information Center database and report the information to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Comments / 15

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Colorado AG Report Finds Pattern Of Racially Biased Policing In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Body camera video from case after case illustrates what investigators with the Colorado State Attorney General’s office calls a pattern of racially biased policing and use of excessive force in Aurora. Police officers seen pistol whipping a man, holding a family at gunpoint, leaving a young woman cuffed in a car and in the case of Elijah McClain, put in a chokehold and injected with Ketamine. “I was disappointed that it took my sons murder to highlight everything that is wrong with Aurora, Colorado’s police and fire departments,” Elijah’s mother Sheneen McClain said. His case and the protests...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Cops, Sheriff’s Deputies Lagging on Vaccinations; ‘There Is A Lot Of Pushback” Says Deputy Safety Director

DENVER (CBS4) – With the city deadline for getting a COVID-19 vaccination closing in, newly obtained figures show the percentage of Denver Sheriff’s deputies and Denver police officers who have presented proof of vaccination to the city is well below the number for other city employees and is far below the vaccination levels for Denver citizens. As of Sept. 10 the most recent figures available, 58% of Denver Sheriff’s deputies reported receiving a vaccination, and 63% of Denver police officers reported they had been vaccinated. The City of Denver says 80% of Denver citizens have received at least one dose of a COVID-19...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Elijah McClain’s Mother Relieved Of Investigation Findings, Not Hopeful For Change

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Elijah McClain’s mother, Sheneen, says two years ago her son was an American success story. She raised him alone and encouraged him to learn. He became a massage therapist and was working two jobs when his life was taken. “When he says that he was different, he means that he really wanted to be a successful individual,” she said. Sheneen McClain (credit: CBS) He was walking home in August of 2019 when Aurora Police officers stopped him because someone called 911 saying he looked suspicious. He was taken to the ground, injected with ketamine to sedate him, and days...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police Department Has ‘Pattern Of Racially-Biased Policing,’ Colorado Attorney General Investigation Reveals

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — An investigation team appointed by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser found the Aurora Police Department has a history of racially biased policing and found Aurora police and fire departments have a pattern of violating federal and state laws. (credit: CBS) In a summary of the report obtained by CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, the investigative team found “Aurora Police has a pattern and practice if racially biased policing, using excessive force, and gaining to record required information when it interacts with the community.” The report went on to read, “Aurora Fire has engaged in a pattern and practice of administering ketamine...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Who Is Heidi Ganahl, The Colorado Republican Ready To Take On Gov. Jared Polis?

(CBS4) – The only Republican in Colorado who currently holds a statewide elected position is ready to take on a bigger office. CU Regent-At-Large Heidi Ganahl is running for the governor’s office in 2022. Heidi Ganahl speaks with a supporter after announcing she will run for Colorado governor on Sept. 14 in Monument. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Ganahl is from Lone Tree and attended the University of Colorado Boulder. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business and also has a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Denver. She has chaired the Board of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Final Dose Deadline For City Of Denver Workers Is Here, And A Total Of 465 Exemptions Have Been Approved

DENVER (CBS4) – Workers in Denver must receive the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday to meet the city’s deadline of full vaccination by Sept. 30. In August, the city announced all city workers and workers in high-risk settings must be fully vaccinated by the end of this month. That includes police, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies along with workers in nursing homes, hospitals, correctional facilities, school and homeless shelters. “To achieve the highest level of protection and recovery from the pandemic, especially among high-risk and vulnerable groups, we need to maximize vaccinations as quickly as possible, and mandates will...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Arapahoe County DA Drops Remaining Charges In Last Summer’s Protest Outside Aurora Police Station

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Arapahoe County District Attorney has dismissed all remaining charges against three people from the July 3, 2020 protest in Aurora. The charges will be dropped against Lillian House, Joel Northam and Terrance Roberts for the protest outside the Aurora Police District 1 Station. (credit: CBS) During the protest, a large crowd surrounded the police station and over the course of the protest, the doors of the police station were tied shut and the police officers inside were obstructed from leaving. Following the protest, House, Northam and Roberts, along with two others, were formally charged by the previous 17th Judicial District Attorney in Adams County. Those charges were dropped against all five people in May. The Arapahoe County District Attorney has dropped the 12 charges the three were still facing.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Discusses Safe Camping Site That Offers Mental Health Care

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is discussing the benefits of the Salvation Army homeless camp after his camping ban failed to pass city council. He tweeted a picture of the safe camping site in an industrial warehouse area in northwest Aurora. (credit: Mike Coffman) The site has 32 tents that are currently occupied. People living at the site get three free meals, laundry service, medical and mental health care. They also can get job placement assistance. Salvation Army's Safe Camping Site pic.twitter.com/TIgDRjmjYT — Mayor Mike Coffman (@AuroraMayorMike) September 14, 2021
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Firearms#Sgt
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Unvaccinated Greatly Outnumber Vaccinated Amid Hospitalizations

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is optimistic the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is hitting a plateau. That takes into account that 85% of all ICU beds in the state are being used. (credit: CBS) Nearly 900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado. “Seven hundred and forty-five of them are not vaccinated. Only 153 vaccinated people are currently hospitalized. I want to emphasize again, the stress that our health care systems are currently facing is because of those who are not vaccinated and are winding up getting COVID and winding up being hospitalized,” said Scott Bookman with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. (credit: Getty Images) Colorado is reported more than 2,000 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state’s 7-day positivity rate is less than 6-percent. Currently, 3.3 million people are fully vaccinated in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Testing Sites Work To Meet Increase In Demand

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment along with state testing groups say there has been a steady increase over the past few weeks as the Delta variant continues to make COVID-19 more contagious. Testing services say the demand for results related to travel quickly transitioned to requirements for schools and student activities. (credit: CBS) “Testing demand has definitely gone up and we are working hard to kind of match that,” said Suzane Ferdows, a regional manager for COVID Check Colorado. “Usually if you plan your appointment the night before, we’ll definitely get you in.” CDPHE says there are...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis And First Gentleman Marlon Reis Are Newlyweds

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis are newlyweds! The two were wed in a traditional Jewish ceremony on Wednesday. (credit: Jocelyn Augustino) Polis and Reis have been together for 18 years and have been engaged since December 2020. They have two children, ages 7 and 9. (credit: Gov. Jared Polis) “The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant. We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends, and the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple” said Polis and Reis in a statement. “After eighteen years, we couldn’t be happier to be married at last.” (credit: Gov. Jared Polis) They were surrounded by close family and friends at the small, outdoor ceremony in Boulder. Rabbi Tirzah Firestone officiated.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs Police Uncover $410,000 Stolen Fuel Crime Operation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Colorado Springs is charged with being part of a crime ring that stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fuel. Investigators say the criminals used stolen credit card numbers to purchase large quantities of diesel fuel at a Kum and Go in Colorado Springs. Jose Romero-Bizuela (credit: Colorado Springs Police) The crimes started in the Denver metro area, police say, and moved south. Police believe the suspects were using modified, full size pick-up trucks to carry the fuel. They also allegedly used gift cards which were reencoded with stolen credit card information to pay for it. Police say Jose Romero Bizuela had 750 gallons of fuel in a fuel tank set up in the bed of a truck. He was arrested. The gas station in Colorado Springs lost a total of $410,000 worth of diesel fuel. More suspects are being identified.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Bob Enyart, Colorado Conservative Pastor & Radio Show Host, Dies After COVID Battle

DENVER (CBS4) – A conservative radio host and pastor in Colorado died of COVID-19. Bob Enyart was vocal and critical about the response to the coronavirus pandemic, abortion, the LGBTQ community and AIDS victims. Fred Williams, who co-hosted the show, announced on social media on Monday that Enyart lost his battle with the virus. Bob Enyart (AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known,” Williams stated. On Sept. 3, Denver Bible Church, where Enyart preached, also announced on social media he and his wife, Cheryl, tested positive for the virus. Both were not vaccinated. In 2020, Enyart went to court suing the federal government and state of Colorado, asking to remove attendance limits and mask requirements during indoor services. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico, an appointee under President Donald Trump, ruled in the churches’ favor. Enyart was 62 years old.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Virginia Dale Fire Burning In Larimer County Fully Contained

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Virginia Dale Fire burning in Larimer County was fully contained on Wednesday. The fire began on Monday west of Highway 287 near Virginia Dale. (credit: CBS) Crews have been able to stop it from spreading too much. The blaze burned 24 acres. (credit: CBS) The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said crews hiked into where the fire was burning to get control of the fire. What caused the fire is being investigated.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Trevor George Faces Jury Trial After Pleading Not Guilty To Windsor Murder

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – The man who allegedly shot a babysitter and strangled a child near a pumpkin patch in 2020 pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Wednesday. Trevor George, 33, pleaded not guilty to murder and strangulation nearly 11 months after the murder. On Oct. 30, 2020 Windsor Police and Weld County Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a murder and strangulation. The incident took place at a small farmhouse, surrounded by a pumpkin patch on the southern edge of Windsor. Trevor George (credit: Weld County) Family members told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas a family friend offered to babysit their daughter...
WINDSOR, CO
CBS Denver

City Of Denver 2022 Budget Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock unveiled the city’s 2022 budget Wednesday morning. He said it’s close to pre-pandemic levels. The City of Denver anticipates revenues of $1.485 billion next year. That’s just below 2020 projections. (credit: CBS) Part of the focus will be on rebuilding the emergency reserves which were spent to keep services open during the pandemic. Affordable housing continues to be a priority as well as developing the workforce. The budget is based on revenues, bonds, grants and federal recovery act money. (credit: CBS) “This fiscally responsible budget will help sustain our recovery, support thousands of new jobs and job training programs, stimulate our economy, keep our residents and neighborhoods safe and put new programs into place to improve services for our vulnerable residents and it does all of this by investing in our people and putting their recovery first and foremost,” said Hancock. Hancock did say leisure and hospitality industries continue to lag in the recovery, but still expects revenue growth of 9% this year, mostly from sales and use taxes.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Parents Plan To Sue Over Mask Mandate

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Some parents are suing Tri-County Health Department over its mask mandate. At issue is whether teachers and administrators can be arrested, charged and prosecuted, not only if they don’t wear masks themselves in school, but if their students don’t wear masks. The superintendent of Littleton Public Schools told the school board last week they could be held criminally liable for not enforcing the mask mandate. (credit: CBS) Tri-County Health says if educators don’t enforce the mandate, it’s a class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and $5,000 fine. “I’m not an anti-masker. I support anything that...
PARKER, CO
CBS Denver

Republican Heidi Ganahl Announces Candidacy For Governor

MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4)– The 2022 race for Colorado governor has a Republican candidate. Heidi Ganahl announced her candidacy in Monument Tuesday morning. (credit: CBS) She is a CU Regent and started Camp BowWow, which she franchised and then sold. Ganahl compared building her wealth to Gov. Jared Polis, saying he was born with a silver spoon and that he’s out of touch with Colorado. (credit: CBS) “Everywhere we look, things are moving in the wrong direction, higher gas prices, mental health crisis, inflation, unemployment, new taxes, more violent crime. This all shows a pattern. Jared Polis is listening to his party elites in San Francisco, New York… he’s not listening to us. He’s ignoring the train wreck that is heading our way,” said Ganahl. She also addressed what some experts have called the urban-rural divide in Colorado, saying politicians need to understand the values of Pearl Street are not the same as those of Main Street.
MONUMENT, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Investigation Against Board Director Tay Anderson Complete

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver Public Schools investigation into allegations against Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson has been completed. The report is 96 pages long. It will be made public on Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Anderson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing after allegations of sexual assault were leveled against him. He remained active on the board and then removed himself from his duties for a period of time. He returned in July. The board legal counsel and other members have already received their copies of the report.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

It’s Women Build Week At Habitat For Humanity Of Metro Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– Women are taking over the job sites at Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver this week. The crews are hard at work building more affordable housing. The work is being done by female construction leaders, workers and volunteers. Nearly 200 women are working on four homes in North Denver. Those homes are being built for four single mothers. (credit: CBS) “Habitat’s Women Build Week is a great opportunity to engage local women in Habitat’s mission to teach construction skills in a fun and collaborative environment and also to raise really important funds for our programs,” said Robyn Burns with Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. The women have been fundraising this year and raised more than $75,000 this year for projects that will be used for construction materials.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy