2021 AFC win-total projections: Browns win North; Steelers miss playoffs altogether

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The most important lesson the Cleveland Browns can take away from their 33-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is that this is all part of the process. If you want to be a true player in the NFL and hear your name discussed when it's time to debate the real contenders, then you have to find ways to not blow opportunities likes the one Cleveland had in Week 1. Yes, the Chiefs produced another breathtaking victory keyed by an assortment of awe-inspiring plays. The Browns did their part as well, by showing they still have a few things to learn about winning.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO