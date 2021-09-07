CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 AFC win-total projections: Browns win North; Steelers miss playoffs altogether

By Cynthia Frelund
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalytics expert Cynthia Frelund took data from the past 10 NFL campaigns to create historical references for personnel, scheme and matchups, identifying factors that are proven to lead to wins (or losses). She vetted the correlations with a bunch of real football people (e.g., coaches) and had her math checked out by real math people (e.g., PhDs) to make sure the model reflected reality as much as possible. Then she compared this season's personnel, schemes and matchups -- with the vetted mathematical weightings -- and simulated the season to produce a ceiling, floor and projected win total for all 32 teams. The ceiling-to-floor range is something to home in on -- a big discrepancy means the team is projected to play in more close games.

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Cincinnati Bengals 27, Minnesota Vikings 24 (OT) Kevin Patra's takeaways:. Russ cookin' in new offense: Russell...
NFL
