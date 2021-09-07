Accused child killer set to go to trial next month

Daily Item file photo The Northumberland County Courthouse in Sunbury.

SUNBURY — Accused murderer Jahrid Burgess will go to trial on Oct. 19 with jury selection beginning on Oct. 18.

Burgess, 20, of Trevorton, told The Daily Item in July he wants to tell the story of what happened to 3-year-old Arabella Parker on the October 2019 night state police said the child was beaten so badly she died a month later from her injuries.

Burgess spoke exclusively by telephone with The Daily Item in July after he sent a letter to the paper and requested the interview. He said he wants to go to trial immediately and he is willing to accept responsibility for not telling police and doctors what happened the night Arabella was beaten.

Burgess said that both he and Samantha Delcamp, 25, of Trevorton, his ex-girlfriend, and the mother of Arabella, know the truth of what occurred on Oct. 10, 2019, when Arabella was taken to the hospital after Burgess said the child had a seizure.

“There is no proof I beat that kid. Is a kid getting thrown into a couch getting beat to death?” Burgess told The Daily Item.

“I am 100 percent ready to go to trial, not 99 percent, but 100 percent,” he insisted.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said Thursday he would not discuss the case, but confirmed jury selection is set to begin on Oct. 18 with the trial set to last four days.

Delcamp, who is also charged as an accomplice to the murder, is listed for a status conference in October. She is currently being housed at the Snyder County Prison, according to court documents.

“I want to go to trial on this right now,” Burgess said. “He (Matulewicz) doesn’t want a challenge.” Matulewicz was made aware of Burgess’ request to go to trial but the district attorney said he could not comment on the interview.

At trial, Burgess said he plans to dispute testimony from a Geisinger Medical Center doctor during the April trial of his mother, Christy Willis. Willis will spend up to 17 years in state prison after being convicted of lying to authorities about her knowledge of what occurred the night of the assault.

The child’s injuries were not made known to medical staff when the child was being taken to Geisinger.

If doctors were told the truth about the abuse Arabella suffered prior to arriving at the hospital, her chance for survival would have been greater, Dr. Paul Bellino testified during the Willis trial.

Burgess said he went to the hospital with Delcamp the night of the incident.

“Why didn’t she (Decamp) tell them what happened when she was there?” Burgess said. “I will take accountability for my part, but why won’t she?”

Delcamp, who has not been offered any deals in exchange for her testimony, has testified Burgess beat the child and tossed Arabella into a sofa and struck the child on various occasions. Burgess says he has evidence that will show otherwise.

“It was a scary situation at the hospital and I was 19 years old,” Burgess said. “I’ll take accountability for what I have done, why won’t she? Why is she pointing it at me? She’s playing the innocent one, but we will see at trial.”

The newspaper has requested to speak to Delcamp through family members but has not received a response.

Burgess was charged with homicide after Arabella died Nov. 22, 2019. The girl spent 44 days at Geisinger Medical Center before her death.

Arabella suffered several severe beatings which led to at least 46 injuries and a surgical procedure to remove part of her brain, Bellino testified during the trial. He testified medical experts were told Arabella had a seizure and was on her way to the hospital.

Burgess will now appear in court on Oct. 18 at 9:15 a.m.

“I just encourage people to come to this trial and hear the truth about what happened,” he said.