CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

El Salvador holds 400 bitcoin, price jumps

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0RCf_0boCsa7400
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele speaks during a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/File Photo

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 6 (Reuters) - El Salvador holds 400 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, one day before the country formally adopts it as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin temporarily climbed above 1.49% to more than $52,680 on Monday evening, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, with a Reuters market analyst putting it on track for $56,000-$56,300.

Earlier on Monday, Bukele unveiled that El Salvador had bought its first 200 bitcoins, saying on Twitter that "our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches."

Later in the day he said "we now hold 400 bitcoin".

El Salvador is due to legalize bitcoin on Sept. 7, a move that the popular Bukele said will save Salvadorans living abroad millions of dollars in commissions on money they send home.

But polls show Salvadorans are skeptical about using bitcoin, wary of the volatility of the cryptocurrency that critics say could increase regulatory and financial risks for financial institutions. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Salvadorans march against bitcoin and 'dictatorship'

Thousands of Salvadorans protested Wednesday against the government's introduction of bitcoin as legal tender in the impoverished country as well as against judicial reforms that critics say threaten democracy. Last week, El Salvador became the first country to use the cryptocurrency as legal tender, alongside the US dollar.
SOCIETY
Beaumont Enterprise

Problems continue to plague El Savador's bitcoin rollout

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — One week after El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, problems continued to plague the system Tuesday. El Salvador rolled out a digital wallet known as the “Chivo” on Sept. 8, but the system has often been down for maintenance. It may have been overloaded by the sheer number of Salvadorans looking to take advantage of the $30 bonus that the government put in each account to incentivize adoption.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Mexican government buys $7 bln from central bank reserves

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government has bought $7 billion from the country’s central bank reserves of U.S. dollars, according to a statement from the Bank of Mexico on Tuesday. The dollar purchase from the bank, known locally as Banxico, was part of its weekly account report dated...
POLITICS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls as U.S. inflation optimism fizzles out

* Bolsonaro seen as risk factor for Brazil IPO pipeline * SoftBank renews LatAm bet, to launch $3 bln investment fund (Adds comments, bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Tuesday after tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation data left questions about the Federal Reserve's next move, with Brazil's real leading declines in the region. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies fell 0.5%, with Brazil's real down 0.6% against the dollar. While prospects of further interest rate hikes in Brazil lend some support, tensions ahead of elections next year are weighing on the real and companies have cited political upheaval from far-right President Jair Bolsonaro as a new risk factor for initial public offerings. Last week, pro-Bolsonaro marches took place across the country, with the president calling on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to step down and said he would no longer comply with his rulings. He later sought to smooth over the relationship. "In Brazil, the focus will stay on politics and more specifically on whether the truce between the president and the Supreme Court will be a lasting one," said economists at Deutsche Bank. Brazil's central bank is likely to intervene in the currency market due to seasonal demand for dollars concentrated near the end of the year, its chief Roberto Campos Neto said. Meanwhile, Japan's SoftBank Group renewed its LatAm bet, launching a $3 billion fund to invest in technology companies in the region. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, fell up to 0.4% as data showed underlying U.S. consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in six months, creating uncertainty about the Fed's stance on stimulus tapering. "While the inflation numbers might be the start of some 'relief' and positive for high beta/risk currencies, we think the market will need to get through the Fed meeting first before it can break 'free'," strategists at TD Securities said. Mexico's peso retreated further from four-week highs, down 0.2%. The currency, which has largely been on an upward trend, has gained 2.5% over the last 12 sessions. Ratings agency Fitch on Monday warned that Mexico's weakening governance is raising credit uncertainties, citing energy, utilities, infrastructure and financial institutions as the most affected. Among stocks, Brazil's BTG Pactual jumped almost 3% on a report that Singapore's state investor GIC Pte Ltd is investing $421 million into the lender's private equity fund that controls fiber optic company V.tal. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1908 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1295.71 -0.45 MSCI LatAm 2412.39 -0.53 Brazil Bovespa 116579.75 0.15 Mexico IPC 51821.67 0.63 Chile IPSA 4409.79 0.19 Argentina MerVal 78637.47 -1.784 Colombia COLCAP 1307.57 -0.37 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2534 -0.59 Mexico peso 19.9113 -0.23 Chile peso 783.9 0.05 Colombia peso 3821.74 0.17 Peru sol 4.0951 0.02 Argentina peso (interbank) 98.2100 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 179.5 0.84 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Rosalba O'Brien)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Bitcoins#San Salvador#Salvadorans
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms as investors brace for U.S. inflation data

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2637 to 1.2694 * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.1% higher * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and investors looked to scale back their optimism on the outlook for the greenback ahead of a key U.S. inflation report. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2668 to the greenback, or 78.94 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2637 to 1.2694. "It almost feels as though the (U.S.) dollar longs don't want to get too carried away ahead of tomorrow's U.S. CPI report," said Erik Bregar, an independent FX analyst. A weaker than expected outcome could become "another excuse" for the U.S. Federal Reserve to delay tapering its asset purchases, Bregar said. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.1% higher at $70.45 a barrel as U.S. output remains slow to return two weeks after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast. Data on Friday showed that Canadian employment has climbed to within 1% of pre-pandemic levels but the boost the loonie got from the data was offset by uncertainty ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election and broad-based gains for the U.S. dollar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said if reelected, he would ban people from protesting outside hospitals and accused his chief rival of supporting those who oppose COVID-19 vaccinations. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 1.5 basis points at 1.222%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy)
BUSINESS
investing.com

El Salvador to exclude foreign investors from Bitcoin tax policies

El Salvador is doing all it can to see that its Bitcoin Law is a success. Authorities of the countries are now looking to exempt foreign investors from taxes on Bitcoin profits. Javier Argueta, the legal adviser to El Salvador’s president, disclosed the information that is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurs...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price steadies after El Salvador adoption hit by dramatic crash

Most of the cryptocurrencies impacted by El Salvador’s hindered bitcoin adoption seem to stabilising.Bitcoin, which was priced close to $52,000 on Tuesday hasn’t completely reached old levels but has slightly recovered following its nosedive, and is now valued at about $46,500.The prices of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cardano (ADA) are also stabilising.Solana, which had recovered yesterday and reached new high values is sliding down again, slipping by about 8 per cent compared to its value a day ago.The global crypto market has grown by above 2 per cent in the last 24 hours, and is valued at...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
740thefan.com

Nigerian annual inflation at 17.01% in August -stats office

ABUJA (Reuters) – Annual inflation in Nigeria was 17.01% in August, compared with 17.38% in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. A separate food price index showed inflation at 20.3% in August, compared with 21.03% in July. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
CNBC

Oil flat in volatile trading

Oil prices gave back early gains and were flat on Tuesday, hovering near a six-week high, on signs another storm could affect output in Texas this week even as the U.S. industry struggles to return production after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast. Brent crude rose 13 cents,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar retreats after U.S. inflation slows

* U.S. inflation rises less than expected in August * Fed may have flexibility on tapering, analyst says * Euro, Swiss franc rise versus dollar (Adds new comment, details, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of its asset purchases. Several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce its buying of debt securities by the end of the year, but noted that an eventual interest rate hike would not happen for some time. The Fed will hold a two-day monetary policy meeting next week, with investors keen to find out whether a tapering announcement will be made. Tapering tends to benefit the dollar as it suggests it would be one step closer toward tighter monetary policy. It also means the Fed will be buying fewer debt assets, effectively reducing the number of dollars in circulation. Data on Tuesday showing the U.S. consumer price index excluding the volatile food and energy components edged up just 0.1% last month has raised doubts about tapering this year, some analysts said. August's CPI rise was also the smallest gain since February and followed a 0.3% rise in July. The so-called core CPI increased 4.0% on a year-on-year basis after advancing 4.3% in July. "We didn't get a really high number on CPI, the fact that they came in just below expectations gives the Fed the chance to punt any taper implementation announcement from September to November," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York. "The inflation numbers confirmed that the Fed can push it off a little bit more because there were worries if inflation numbers came in really hot then the Fed's hand might be forced to move sooner rather than later, in spite of recent employment numbers being weak," he added. The dollar index slipped 0.1% to 92.498, further retreating from more than a two-week high on Monday. The euro rose 0.1% against the dollar to $1.1816. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar dropped 0.2% to 0.9201 francs. "Another slowing in headline and core price inflation during August is probably a relief for FOMC members who have been concerned that the rapid pace of inflation is testing the limits of the term 'transitory,'" Wells Fargo said in a research note, referring to the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. "We remain comfortable with our call for a taper announcement to come in November or December." Currency markets were in a quiet mood overall on Tuesday, with a gauge of broader market volatility at its lowest since mid-June. In other currencies, the Australian dollar fell to a two-week low after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe painted a very dovish policy outlook with no rate hikes on the horizon until 2024. The Aussie dollar was last down 0.5% at $0.7336. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was last 2.9% at $46,244 . Ether changed hands at $3,332 , up 1.6%. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:29AM (1429 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.5170 92.6260 -0.10% 2.818% +92.6650 +92.3210 Euro/Dollar $1.1819 $1.1810 +0.07% -3.27% +$1.1846 +$1.1801 Dollar/Yen 109.7500 110.0050 -0.23% +6.22% +110.1550 +109.7050 Euro/Yen 129.70 129.91 -0.16% +2.19% +130.1900 +129.6700 Dollar/Swiss 0.9201 0.9224 -0.22% +4.04% +0.9228 +0.9184 Sterling/Dollar $1.3860 $1.3841 +0.14% +1.45% +$1.3912 +$1.3831 Dollar/Canadian 1.2665 1.2642 +0.18% -0.54% +1.2671 +1.2602 Aussie/Dollar $0.7331 $0.7373 -0.55% -4.69% +$0.7373 +$0.7324 Euro/Swiss 1.0873 1.0888 -0.14% +0.61% +1.0904 +1.0873 Euro/Sterling 0.8526 0.8530 -0.05% -4.60% +0.8539 +0.8511 NZ $0.7110 $0.7118 -0.11% -0.99% +$0.7151 +$0.7103 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6185 8.6480 -0.26% +0.45% +8.6490 +8.5775 Euro/Norway 10.1865 10.2062 -0.19% -2.68% +10.2210 +10.1527 Dollar/Sweden 8.5885 8.6076 -0.02% +4.78% +8.6145 +8.5543 Euro/Sweden 10.1543 10.1560 -0.02% +0.78% +10.1740 +10.1300 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New Yor; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengalaru Editing by Timothy Heritage, Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Bolsonaro Emerges as Risk Factor for Brazil IPO Pipeline

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Competition, the pandemic and sectoral demand are common challenges facing companies planning initial public offerings (IPOs), but Brazilian companies have started to flag a new risk: political upheaval from far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Cosmetics maker Coty and retailer Cencosud's Brazilian units included the risk of a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 3-China to hold first state crude oil reserves auction on Sept. 24

* State reserves administration announces 1st public oil auction * 7.38 mln bbl for sale on National Oil Reserve Centre platform * Volume is worth around $540 mln based on current market prices * Barrels on offer include Abu Dhabi, Oman, Qatar crude oil grades (Adds detail, analyst and trader comment) BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's state reserves administration said on Tuesday it would auction around 7.38 million barrels of crude oil, mostly from the Middle East, on Sept. 24, marking its first ever public sales of strategic oil inventories. The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration last week said it would release oil reserves to the market in phases to help stabilise prices. The volumes on offer in the first auction, which will be held on a National Oil Reserve Centre platform, were broken down into five crude oil grades. Some 2.95 million barrels of Abu Dhabi's Murban is up for grabs, along with barrels of the emirate's Upper Zakum grade, Qatar Marine, Oman crude and Forties Blend from the North Sea, details provided by the administration showed. All of the oil is currently being stored in bonded warehouses in the port city of Dalian, in northeast China's Liaoning province. Most was delivered into reserve tanks in April and May 2020, suggesting it was picked up at very low prices amid a historic plunge in crude futures last year as the rapid spread of the coronavirus battered fuel demand. "By auctioning some of the lowest-cost reserves, the sales may help cool prices but also make a profit - killing two birds with one stone," said a Beijing-based oil trader, estimating the oil was bought at an average of $40 a barrel. Benchmark Brent crude has gained some 42% this year as oil demand bounces back. It was trading up 0.3% at $73.70 as of 1453 GMT, meaning the 7.38 million barrels being auctioned would fetch around $540 million at current market prices. China, the world's biggest importer of crude oil and most other major commodities, has been taking various steps to try to tame rising commodity prices this year, including selling off strategic metal stockpiles for the first time in over a decade. It rarely releases any information on its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). "This round is much smaller than market expectation and this is likely the only batch for this year," Energy Aspects analyst Liu Yuntao said by email. "So it's bullish (for prices)." "China will make SPR rotation more frequently, but probably only ... from next year. This one looks like a trial run." Bidders must comply with national refining industry policy and have sufficient import quotas to take the bonded crude, the administration said in its notice, adding that the oil should be used for the production of chemicals. The administration said last week the release was mainly for integrated refining and chemical plants. Potential bidders should deposit a trading margin - set at 40 yuan ($6.21) per barrel - to a designated account by 5 p.m. Beijing time (0900 GMT) on Sept. 22, the administration said. There will be a mock bidding session the following day before the real auction on Sept. 24. No transaction fee will be levied on any sales, the notice said, adding that volumes purchased at auction were not for resale. The table below shows a breakdown of the crude on offer, as described by the state reserves administration. Grade Volume (barrels) Batch 1 Qatar Marine 951,137.06 Batch 2 Forties 1,095,565.49 Batch 3 Oman 1,790,956.51 Batch 4 Murban 2,953,927.17 Batch 5 Upper Zakum 592,030.55 Total 7,383,616.78 ($1 = 6.4380 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing, Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Tom Daly Editing by Pravin Char and Mark Potter)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy