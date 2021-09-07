CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

2 Injured, Including a Sedgwick County Deputy, in Crash Early Monday Morning

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sedgwick County deputy and one other person were hurt after a chase that happened early Monday morning. The deputy was pulling a vehicle over, but the suspect sped off through the intersection at Douglas and Topeka. The deputy then hit another vehicle traveling through the intersection and both were injured. The deputy was treated and released, but the condition of the other driver is not known at this time.

