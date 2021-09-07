CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Patriot, OH

Patriot Act allowed government snooping. Does it matter?

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9zWR_0boAtHiS00

LIMA — Nearly 20 years after federal lawmakers adopted a law that allowed the U.S. government to eavesdrop and spy on its own citizens in the name of national security, advances in technology have made the legislation largely moot.

In reaction (some say over-reaction) to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the U.S. Congress hastily passed the Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism Act — or USA PATRIOT Act.

The act has been marred from the outset by frequent criticism and derision. Many of its original provisions have since been struck down by courts of law. Other parts of the law gave the federal government a range of new powers that still exist to this day.

But what the Patriot Act means to many Americans — and the reason the parts of the bill that need to be renewed by Congress face increased opposition over the years — are provisions that make it easier for the government to collect communications records from millions of Americans.

Edward Fitzgerald, a professor of law and politics at Wright State University in Dayton, believes that in reality the passage of the Patriot Act had little real effect on the country.

“Nobody (in Congress) read this bill when it was passed. It did serve a symbolic purpose, but everything in the Patriot Act the government could do before 9/11,” Fitzgerald said.

“The government can do whatever it’s going to do. They have the technical wherewithal. The Patriot Act just allows these things (personal data collected by the government) to be brought into a court of law. It puts a patina of legality on what the government is doing.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the American Civil Liberties Union takes a dim view of the Patriot Act, maintaining that the act “turns regular citizens into suspects.”

The new provision in federal law allowed the FBI to issue National Security Letters, or NLSs — without a judge’s approval — to obtain personal information from U.S. citizens.

On its website, the ACLU maintains that between 2003 and 2006, more than 190,000 NLSs issued led to zero criminal referrals for terrorism. Of the nearly 4,000 NLSs issued in 2010, 76% were drug related. Fewer than 1% were related to terrorism, the ACLU alleges.

When the government’s Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board reviewed the program in January 2014, it reached similar conclusions, stating: “We have not identified a single instance involving a threat to the United States in which the telephone records program made a concrete difference in the outcome of a counter terrorism investigation.”

Over the years Congress has rolled back some of the provisions of the law, including the bulk collection of all records. Fitzgerald said it all probably matters very little.

“We always talk about privacy, but the problem is that technology has far exceeded the idea of personal privacy. Google knows what you are doing and where you are at any given moment. So what is all this talk about privacy? It’s a great concept, but someone’s always listening,” he said.

Fitzgerald also believes the attack of 9/11 has led to the militarization of local police forces, through Homeland Security funding for equipment to thwart foreign and domestic terrorism.

“Cops on the street are now more militarily equipped than they were before 9/11, to be sure, but I’m not sure it changes their behavior. I don’t see that, especially when it comes to race. That’s been going on long before 9/11.”

The Wright State University professor also had some thoughts about the mood of the country 20 years ago and where it stands today. In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, Fitzgerald acknowledged a patriotic atmosphere was present.

“But we were not as politically polarized as we are today. I’m not sure we’d have that (sense of national unity) today,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News-Record

History Matters And So Does Political Reality

Here we go again! In the aftermath of the mismanaged U.S. military pullout in Afghanistan, calls to impeach the president or demands for him to resign are being heard daily. Our republic cannot stand if lawmakers resort to undoing elections via impeachment every few years. If we, the electorate, are voting for undeserving or incompetent candidates, then that is on us and we need to reexamine how we chose who to vote for.
U.S. POLITICS
Globe Gazette

COMMENTARY: Military involvement does not stabilize government

In 1998, recruiting international students and overseas Americans to study at Wartburg College, I visited a Department of Defense high school in Germany. A student and parent invited me to dinner at their home on a nearby base. I met the family, including the student’s younger brother, a handsome and smart boy. By 2005, the student graduated from Wartburg and the brother, a U.S. Army Ranger, died in combat in Afghanistan. He enlisted following 9/11. He helped defeat the Taliban. I ask myself, why did he have to die? Indeed, why did 2,440 Americans die in combat and for what have we spent $2.2 trillion? In think-tanks and newsrooms across the US, the finger-pointing and blame-laying is frenzied.
MILITARY
Fox News

Congress exempt from Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

President Biden’s executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccines among all federal workers does not apply to members of Congress, the federal court system or their staffers. Biden’s order Thursday mandating COVID-19 vaccinations among federal workers and contractors drops the option of regular testing and allows only some religious and disability exemptions. The order applies only to employees of the executive branch and does not apply to the legislative or judicial branches of government, the White House confirmed to Fox News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patriot, OH
City
Congress, OH
Local
Ohio Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriot Act#Fbi#Homeland Security#The U S Congress#Americans#Wright State University#National Security Letters
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
ABC30 Fresno

DOJ files for immediate injunction to halt enforcement of Texas abortion law

After announcing their lawsuit last week, the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday evening filed for an immediate injunction to halt Texas' enforcement of their restrictive law banning most abortions in the state. "The State of Texas adopted S.B. 8 to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights," the DOJ says...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
ACLU
thecut.com

The Patriot Act and Me

The day I was born, my parents were robbed. It was a warm January morning in 1988 when my father went out to the car and found the window smashed, their cassette player, their Fleetwood Mac and Eagles tapes, gone. They told me later that they didn’t care; their first child had been born. Other than that, my childhood growing up in Hyde Park, one of the most ethnically diverse neighborhoods of Chicago, was uneventful. In the summers, I played soccer in the midwestern heat, then cooled off with strawberry ice cream my grandfather bought from the corner store when he visited from India. On the Fourth of July, the smoky smells of barbecue filled the air while I joined the neighborhood parade, American flags fluttering from my bike handles. I watched with wonder as the night sky popped with fireworks reflected on Lake Michigan. I remember the cicadas singing on hot nights and how the cool lake breeze made the little hairs on my brown arms wave.
POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
3K+
Followers
183
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy