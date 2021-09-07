Patriot Act allowed government snooping. Does it matter?

LIMA — Nearly 20 years after federal lawmakers adopted a law that allowed the U.S. government to eavesdrop and spy on its own citizens in the name of national security, advances in technology have made the legislation largely moot.

In reaction (some say over-reaction) to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the U.S. Congress hastily passed the Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism Act — or USA PATRIOT Act.

The act has been marred from the outset by frequent criticism and derision. Many of its original provisions have since been struck down by courts of law. Other parts of the law gave the federal government a range of new powers that still exist to this day.

But what the Patriot Act means to many Americans — and the reason the parts of the bill that need to be renewed by Congress face increased opposition over the years — are provisions that make it easier for the government to collect communications records from millions of Americans.

Edward Fitzgerald, a professor of law and politics at Wright State University in Dayton, believes that in reality the passage of the Patriot Act had little real effect on the country.

“Nobody (in Congress) read this bill when it was passed. It did serve a symbolic purpose, but everything in the Patriot Act the government could do before 9/11,” Fitzgerald said.

“The government can do whatever it’s going to do. They have the technical wherewithal. The Patriot Act just allows these things (personal data collected by the government) to be brought into a court of law. It puts a patina of legality on what the government is doing.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the American Civil Liberties Union takes a dim view of the Patriot Act, maintaining that the act “turns regular citizens into suspects.”

The new provision in federal law allowed the FBI to issue National Security Letters, or NLSs — without a judge’s approval — to obtain personal information from U.S. citizens.

On its website, the ACLU maintains that between 2003 and 2006, more than 190,000 NLSs issued led to zero criminal referrals for terrorism. Of the nearly 4,000 NLSs issued in 2010, 76% were drug related. Fewer than 1% were related to terrorism, the ACLU alleges.

When the government’s Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board reviewed the program in January 2014, it reached similar conclusions, stating: “We have not identified a single instance involving a threat to the United States in which the telephone records program made a concrete difference in the outcome of a counter terrorism investigation.”

Over the years Congress has rolled back some of the provisions of the law, including the bulk collection of all records. Fitzgerald said it all probably matters very little.

“We always talk about privacy, but the problem is that technology has far exceeded the idea of personal privacy. Google knows what you are doing and where you are at any given moment. So what is all this talk about privacy? It’s a great concept, but someone’s always listening,” he said.

Fitzgerald also believes the attack of 9/11 has led to the militarization of local police forces, through Homeland Security funding for equipment to thwart foreign and domestic terrorism.

“Cops on the street are now more militarily equipped than they were before 9/11, to be sure, but I’m not sure it changes their behavior. I don’t see that, especially when it comes to race. That’s been going on long before 9/11.”

The Wright State University professor also had some thoughts about the mood of the country 20 years ago and where it stands today. In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, Fitzgerald acknowledged a patriotic atmosphere was present.

“But we were not as politically polarized as we are today. I’m not sure we’d have that (sense of national unity) today,” he said.