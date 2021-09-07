CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Day weekend ends with Wisconsin COVID-19 case average on the rise

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 case averages in Wisconsin climbed slightly as the Labor Day weekend comes to an end. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average of new cases at 1,766, up from 1,702 on Friday at the start of the holiday weekend. There were 934 positive tests on Sunday. Test positivity averaged 8.1% over the previous seven days.

