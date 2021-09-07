CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

‘Brutal Attack’: Dakota Chinnock Jailed On Murder Charge After Girlfriend’s Death

By Logan Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eR7qG_0bo84yWQ00

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 20-year-old Aurora man was taken into custody by police Sunday morning in the same apartment where officers found a badly injured 20-year-old woman.

The woman suffered from physical trauma, the Aurora Police Department stated, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aurora PD, in its press release announcing Chinnock’s arrest, referred to the deceased woman as Chinnock’s 20-year-old girlfriend. However, the woman’s identity is being withheld by authorities while the coroner’s office finishes notifying her relatives are notified of her death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HK9c_0bo84yWQ00

Dakota Chinnock (credit: Aurora Police)

APD officers responded at 7:58 a.m. to a call for an injured person at the City Center Station Apartments in the 1100 block of South Carson Court.

“A motive behind this brutal attack is not yet known,” APD stated. The department requested anyone with information about the incident, and who has not already spoken with officers, to contact detectives.

Chinnock was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a first degree murder charge. He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday morning.

