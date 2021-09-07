Labor Day weekend: Beachgoers flock to SoCal coast, many escaping inland temps in triple-digits

Thousands of Labor Day weekend beachgoers flocked to the coast on Sunday and did so again Monday, many of them escaping from triple-digit temperatures that scorched the valleys and other inland areas.

Whether it was bike-riding, volley ball, boogey boarding or simply enjoying a lounge in the sun, visitors at Dockweiler State Beach said they were just happy to be outside.

"It definitely feels good to be out and about... I know things are still kinda weird right now, but it's at least nice to be able to just get out and see people enjoying the day, where I felt like last year it was just still pretty heavy," one woman said.

"Oh, it's beautiful. It's just gorgeous," Sheree Pelaez said. "We came down from Northridge to enjoy the beautiful weather."

Visitors raved about the near-ideal conditions in Santa Monica.

"Fantastic, perfect sky, it's perfect," Claudia Gold said. "And it's so cool down here, compared to the Valley. It's great."

Beachgoer Rosie Hodge-Adams said temperatures in Tarzana on Sunday "felt like 100 degrees. I'm not sure if it was that high but it was super hot."

Labor Day cookouts and celebrations will be held under sunny skies with hot temperatures throughout Southern California.

Over the summer, Los Angeles County lifeguards have performed more than 5,500 rescues. Officials urged swimmers, surfers and bodyboarders to be aware of possibly dangerous conditions in the water.

Elevated surf and perilous rip currents are expected through Monday night. Surf up to 3 to 5 feet can be expected across south-facing beaches, according to the National Weather Service, which warned swimmers to stay out of the water or swim near a lifeguard, and to avoid rock jetties, walls and cliffs.

"I usually go swimming in the ocean so I'm pretty good at gauging, you know, the different kinds of waves, how safe it is, so I wasn't too concerned today," said Robert Sevenich.