Labor Day weekend: Beachgoers flock to SoCal coast, many escaping inland temps in triple-digits

 9 days ago

Thousands of Labor Day weekend beachgoers flocked to the coast on Sunday and did so again Monday, many of them escaping from triple-digit temperatures that scorched the valleys and other inland areas.

Whether it was bike-riding, volley ball, boogey boarding or simply enjoying a lounge in the sun, visitors at Dockweiler State Beach said they were just happy to be outside.

"It definitely feels good to be out and about... I know things are still kinda weird right now, but it's at least nice to be able to just get out and see people enjoying the day, where I felt like last year it was just still pretty heavy," one woman said.

"Oh, it's beautiful. It's just gorgeous," Sheree Pelaez said. "We came down from Northridge to enjoy the beautiful weather."

Visitors raved about the near-ideal conditions in Santa Monica.

"Fantastic, perfect sky, it's perfect," Claudia Gold said. "And it's so cool down here, compared to the Valley. It's great."

Beachgoer Rosie Hodge-Adams said temperatures in Tarzana on Sunday "felt like 100 degrees. I'm not sure if it was that high but it was super hot."

Labor Day cookouts and celebrations will be held under sunny skies with hot temperatures throughout Southern California.

Over the summer, Los Angeles County lifeguards have performed more than 5,500 rescues. Officials urged swimmers, surfers and bodyboarders to be aware of possibly dangerous conditions in the water.

Elevated surf and perilous rip currents are expected through Monday night. Surf up to 3 to 5 feet can be expected across south-facing beaches, according to the National Weather Service, which warned swimmers to stay out of the water or swim near a lifeguard, and to avoid rock jetties, walls and cliffs.

"I usually go swimming in the ocean so I'm pretty good at gauging, you know, the different kinds of waves, how safe it is, so I wasn't too concerned today," said Robert Sevenich.

City News Service contributed to this report.

ABC7

Flash flood warnings expire for parts of SoCal as lightning storm strikes overnight

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Flash flood warnings have expired for parts of Los Angeles County after rain, thunder and lightning hit the region overnight. A year ago this week, Monrovia and the surrounding areas were filled with smoke from the Bobcat Fire that ignited in the San Gabriel Mountains. There was concern overnight that the rain would trigger mudslides or debris flows across the burn scar.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

Localish LA celebrates Mexican Independence Day, visits East LA landmarks and eateries

EAST LOS ANGELES -- The East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day parade is the largest parade honoring the holiday outside of Mexico. Due to the pandemic, festivities were halted last year and again this year. However, Localish LA found a way to celebrate: by taking you down the parade route, along Cesar Chavez Avenue, to showcase some of the local landmarks and favorite eateries that keep traditions alive. Along the way, we get to know the local residents, and learn about the history of the 1810 Mexican Independence movement.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
