CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Woman treks 80 blocks in flood-struck New York for date in viral TikTok

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3LWb_0bo5Kko600

How much effort would you put into a first date ? Some would be put off by the mildest inconvenience on their journey, whereas others will trek through a literal storm to make it.

TikTok user cassidydangler opted for the latter and ventured 80 blocks through the flooded streets of New York to meet her date.

Her video racked up almost six million views and a million likes.

The video starts with a shot of rain battering a windy New York street with the text: “When you accidentally go on a first date in a hurricane because you feel bad cancelling last minute and he wants to go.”

@cassidydangler

it’s brutal out here #nyc #nycdating #hinge #bumble #firstdate #newyorkcity #dating #datingstorytime #hurricaneida #datingapp #nycdating

♬ original sound - Cassidy Dangler

“I just had to document this,” she laughed, as she braced against the storm and showed viewers her broken umbrella.

“I’m just saying if I don’t find love with this kind of effort put in, who will?”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ‘The Viral Democracy’

After the date she reappeared and delivered her verdict: “The date which was one single hour long in which he made me pay for myself when I trekked here in a literal hurricane — we walked outside and he said ‘yeah you’re right, we should’ve rescheduled’.”

The kicker is he lived only 10 blocks away — whereas she lives 80.

Oh no.

Her journey home was no better. She showed a clip of her pouring water out of her boot in a subway station before getting on a train that went past her stop. As she walked back home from the train she joked: “No man on earth has ever made a woman this wet.”

She continued: “You know, it’s moments like this when you really know whether you’re a Sex and the City kind of New York girl or you’re a Broad City kind of New York girl. Guess which one I am?”

When she finally got home she said: “Zero out of ten, do not recommend going on a date in a tornado slash hurricane.”

Her night wasn’t all bad though, as she topped the evening off with a margarita on the couch.

One commenter joked: “No first date is worth this.”

Another said: “They say dating in New York is hard but wow.”

Another TikTok user brought up what we were all thinking: “Nah first red flag is not him wanting to go somewhere that’s at least halfway for both of ya’ll.” [sic]

A day later, we got the update we were all waiting for.

@cassidydangler

y’all asked for it! #nyc #nycdating #hinge #firstdate #newyorkcity #dating #datingstorytime #hurricaneida #datingapp #datinglife #nyclife @gameofroses

♬ original sound - Cassidy Dangler

She said they went rock climbing, but sadly they didn’t click. However, she did go on another date with a different boy that went much better.

“I have no regrets, I got a really good story out of it,” she laughed.

One of the top comments on the update video reads: “He’s definitely gonna reach out before a blizzard this winter.”

Another joked: “Nothing like dating in NYC to make you prefer the hurricane to the person.”

In another update last night she posted a TikTok addressing a question she was undoubtedly asked dozens of times: “Why would you go on a first date in a hurricane like some hopeless romantic?”

In response, she simply played cute clips from the sitcom How I Met Your Mother .

@cassidydangler

i meeean… #nyc #nycdating #firstdate #hurricane #datingapps #dating #newyorkcity #datinglife #newyorklife #nyclife #himym #newyorkcheck

♬ Mama Said - Lukas Graham

One sweet comment reads: “Life is all about experiences, what a great story you have to tell now!”.

Although there was no spark on the date, the night she braved a hurricane to meet a boy will surely be a funny anecdote to be told for years to come.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Indy100

Poke House offer free poke bowl for life but only if you get a tattoo of their logo

How far would you go to get your hands on free poke bowls for LIFE?. Well, if you’re committed enough to get a free tattoo of a restaurant’s logo - a fish wearing a pair of sunglasses- then that’s exactly what European Poke Bowl chain, Poke House is offering to customers as it launches its first UK restaurant, in London’s Notting Hill this week– bringing Californian soul and Hawaiian taste to the capital.
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Woman repairs butterfly’s wing by replacing it with a feather

A woman has taken to TikTok with a heartwarming clip that shows her ‘fix’ an injured butterfly’s broken wing with a feather. In the video that has received over 400k views, Dahlia (@flosferox) wrote: ‘I didn’t have access to a spare butterfly wing, so I made one with a feather and glued it on.’
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Indy100

Met Gala 2021 highlights and memes: From Frank Ocean’s lime-green baby to Kim Kardashian’s all-black ensemble

After what seemed like an eternity due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Met Gala finally returned to New York City on Monday night. Not only is it a fashion event that is analogous to the Oscars, but it's also an evening filled with Hollywood stars, models, and designers gathering together to showcase extravagant, over-the-top looks to celebrate and fundraise at a new exhibit from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dating In New York#Meeean
Indy100

Britney Spears wins top spot in TIME’s 2021 reader poll on who should make ‘most influential people’ list

Britney Spears continues to do what she does best: Bring people together. Earlier this year, the pop-star sensation managed to inspire both sides of the political spectrum to agree on one thing: #FreeBritney. And now, she’s clearly won the hearts of TIME readers as well, snagging the top spot in its TIME100 reader poll for which readers cast votes for who should make its infamous list of most influential people. Nearly 1.8 million votes were cast overall, of which Spears took 4 per cent, TIME reports.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Jeff Bridges says he caught Covid during chemotherapy and it made his cancer look like ‘piece of cake’

Actor Jeff Bridges took to his personal website to inform his fans on that he he had become infected with Covid while undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. According to his hand-written note, which had since been updated to the site and digitised, Bridges received a letter from the site at which he’d been receiving chemo infusions for his cancer, informing the actor of his and his wife’s exposure to the virus. “The letter tells me I may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus at their joint. Soon after, my wife Sue and I share an ambulance to the ICU. We both got the ‘Rona,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Larry David hailed as ‘iconic’ after being spotted plugging his ears at New York Fashion Week

Larry David was spotted in the front row at New York Fashion Week – doing the most Larry David thing ever. The comedy legend sent social media users into hysterics after a video surfaced online of the 74-year-old looking less-than-pleased during STAUD’s Spring 22 lively fashion show on Sunday night. The clip, which has since gone viral on Instagram with over 230k views, was captured by The Cut senior fashion writer Emilia Petrarca. ‘Larry David should come to fashion week more often. I think he’d really enjoy it’, she joked in the caption. In true Larry style, the video shown the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Indy100

Indy100

82K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy