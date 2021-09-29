50+ Best Things to do in Orlando this October: Events and More!

OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT

Is it just us or is there suddenly a noticeable fall breeze in the air? Check out dozens of fun things to do in Orlando popping up around town this October 2021. From spooky events to delicious bites at foodie festivals, there is something cool to check out every week.

There’s a lot on our curated guide of things to do in Orlando, so keep scrolling! It starts with event highlights for things to do this week, followed by our top picks for things to do in Orlando for the rest of the month. You'll also find an ongoing events section for even more ideas. Check back often as we add more Orlando events to this listing throughout the month.

Things to do in Orlando September 27 – October 3

Thursday, September 28, 5:30pm

Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House and Culinary Garden

An introduction to Kcuvee’s five senses approach to wine tasting. Once you understand the basic concepts, you will have everything you need to start your wine journey.

$150

Select nights September 30 – November 7

15239 Lake Pickett Road

The Haunted Road is returning for 2021 with a completely contactless drive-thru Halloween experience. Park your car along the road and turn off your headlights–if you dare–to experience even more intensely scary encounters along the way. New this year is an add-on experience, The Barnyard, featuring food and adult beverages for purchase, a Halloween-themed market, and a walk-in haunted experience.

$16.99 and up

Image credit: The Haunted Road

Friday, October 1, 5:30-9:30pm

Historic Downtown Clermont

Check out Clermont's monthly food truck extravaganza taking place the first Friday of every month. Stroll through Downtown Clermont while the DJ plays, enjoying food from a variety of vendors.

FREE admission

Friday, October 1, 7:30pm

Leu Gardens

Enjoy an outdoor movie with your favorite date. Pack a dinner picnic basket and seating, alcohol is permitted.

$6

October 1 – 2

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

The Second City has been the world’s first name in laughter for over 60 years. Come join the next generation of comedy superstars as they mash up Second City’s greatest hits and brand-new material along with their signature improvisation in this hilarious show.

$42

Saturdays and Sundays October 2 – 31, 10am-3pm

Grande Lakes Orlando

Grande Lakes Orlando's Fall on the Farm will feature family-friendly offerings celebrating the season, all taking place at Whisper Creek Farm, an 18,000 square-foot farm located on-property at Grande Lakes Orlando.

$60

Image credit: Grande Lakes Orlando

Saturday, October 2, 4-10pm

Boxi Park Lake Nona

Fall is finally here and what better way to celebrate its arrival than a good old fashioned Town Harvest!

FREE admission

Looking for more fall festivals? Plan a fall date with our guide to Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events

Saturday, October 2, 5-6:30pm

The Courtesy

Learn the history and technique of craft cocktails during this hands-on class. Themes rotate every 3-4 months. Class price includes the class, materials, the three cocktails you make, as well as gratuity.

$60

October 2 – 4

Enzian Theater

Beyond Bollywood: The 27th Annual South Asian Film Festival showcases diverse images of the Indian subcontinent, its culture, and heritage through acclaimed independent films from across the globe.

$12/film

Sunday, October 3, 7pm

Frontyard Festival at Dr. Phillips Center

Get ready for a minion laughs in one of the funniest blockbuster hits of the decade!

$5

Orlando Events October 4 – 10

Tuesday, October 5, 7:30pm

Crooked Can Brewing Company

Did you like things that go bump in the night? What sweet music they make! Puzzles Entertainment presents A Nightmare on Plant Street – A Slasher Film Trivia Night at the Crooked Can!

Free

Thursday, October 7, 7:30pm

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewed his own path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements through mindful songcraft.

Tickets start at $46

October 7 – 10

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

A colorful retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s stories with whimsical costumes, vibrant sets, and music that conjures the magic of young Mowgli’s life in the jungle.

Tickets start at $24

Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd “The Wall”

Friday, October 8, 8pm

Hard Rock Live Orlando

Classic Albums Live features the finest studio musicians performing classic rock albums LIVE note for note, cut for cut. This time it's Pink Floyd's “The Wall”!

Tickets start at $20

October 8 – 10, 6pm

Sanford Civic Center

Annual Oktoberfest festival celebrating German food, beer, music, dance, folk costumes, and of course Gemütlichkeit!

FREE Admission

Saturday, October 9, noon-10pm

Lake Eola Park

We plan to offer a variety of digital alternatives for those who wish to celebrate Pride with our community but cannot join in person. No matter where you are, we are #UnifiedByPride!

FREE Admission

Image credit: Arlene Laboy

Saturday, October 9, noon-5pm

The Ravenous Pig

Join us for our 1st annual Swinetoberfest in the beer garden! Wear your lederhosen and dirndl and come have a litre! We will be featuring a German style roast menu and our seasonal Oktoberfest beer, SWINETOBERFEST- a malty German style lager.

FREE admission

Saturday, October 9, noon-5pm

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Craft Show filled with crafters, vintage, shopping vendors and local businesses.

FREE

Saturday, October 9, 6pm and 9pm

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Writer and coach Eddie Selover brought PechaKucha Night to Orlando in 2010, and this non-profit community event has grown to become the city’s most popular public speaking forum. It’s an opportunity to listen, learn, engage, and “unwrap the brilliance of Orlando.

$23

Sunday, October 10, 6:30pm

Garden Theater

I put a spell on you! Follow along as Max, Dani, and Allison try to stop the witchy Sanderson Sisters from casting a spell on the whole town of Salem.

$15

Things to do in Orlando October 11 – 17

Wednesday, October 13, 6:30pm

Winter Park Farmer's Market

Unlimited tastings from over 30 vendors, craft beers, wine purveyors, specialty cocktails, soda/water, plus live music both inside and outside.

Tickets start at $45

Wednesday, October 13, 7:30pm

SAK Comedy Lab

Orlando's Best Comedy Club (7 years running) is now bringing you a Wine Down Wednesday event including “all you can drink” wine and a comedy improv show featuring top professional talent.

$25

October 13 and 14, 7pm

Ruth's Chris Steak House Orlando

Don't miss this year's TasteMaker finale as four wines from Napa Valley's world-renowned Caymus Vineyards grace Ruth's table.

$130

Thursday, October 14, 6:30-9:30pm

Thornton Park District

Orlando's favorite reoccurring art night, with 20+ places to stop for a tasty libation along with art vendors, live music, DJ, artists and all sorts of fun! The cost of admission grants you a wristband glass and a map of all the participating drink locations. Glass pickup this month is at Wine & Corks.

$10

*FEATURED EVENT*

October 14 – 16

TradeWinds Island Resorts

Head on over to Tampa for a weekend of fun in the sun at Bucs Beach Bash, presented by TradeWinds Island Resorts! Party like a pirate with live music, corn hole tournaments, poolside parties, a Bucs Watch Party and Kid Zone, plus fan favorites, like the Buccaneer’s Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, pirates and the Buccaneer’s Street Team. Admission is free and hotel packages at discounted rates are available for two or three-night stays. Get the full scoop here.

FREE admission; Overnight packages begin at $508

Friday, October 15, 7-9pm

Eddie Rose Ampitheater at Cranes Roost Park

Enjoy good music, good food and good vibes! This event brings performances from talented local artists across a variety of music genres along with interactive games and delicious food and beverage options.

FREE admission

October 15 – 17

Downtown Orlando

This year’s event showcases hundreds of artists and live performances in the streets and public spaces of Downtown Orlando. IMMERSE 2021 attendees will journey through 10 city blocks of unexpected creative encounters, epic performances and interactive art.

Tickets start at $10

JOYBOX at IMMERSE 2021 | Image credit: IMMERSE

Saturday, October 16, 5pm

Audubon Park Garden District

The Night Market with Zombietoberfest is on the books for Saturday, October 16th!

FREE admission

Saturday, October 16, 5-9pm

Historic Downtown Sanford

Pet and family friendly event where you can grab some amazing food from 20+ of Orlando area's top food trucks, craft beer and cocktails from the bars, enjoy live music outside, craft artisans and vendors, plus plenty of outside tables and chairs to sit and eat your food truck bounty!

FREE Admission

Saturday, October 16, 8-10pm

Cranes Roost Park

Date Night in the Plaza is a new, unique event series in Cranes Roost Park. The Plaza will transform into the perfect setting for an adults only event under the stars. Enjoy an evening of Dueling Pianos, food trucks and interactive games.

FREE admission

Saturday, October 16, 11:59pm

Enzian Theater

Enjoy a midnight movie as part of Enzian Theater's 13 Films of Halloween.

$12

Image credit: Enzian Theater

Orlando Events October 18 – 24

Friday, October 20, 7pm-10pm

Orlando Science Center

Join this fun, festive fall event and revel in “Orlando’s INDIE Side” for a Night of Community highlighting all the wonderful businesses of Ivanhoe Village.

$35

Thursday, October 21, 5-8pm

Central Florida Zoo

Enjoy adults-only access to the zoo during sunset with food + adult beverages for purchase. Read more about this event series here.

$7

Saturday, October 21, 7pm

Kabsah Restaurant

Each month FusionFest offers patrons a chance to immerse themselves into exploring the tastes, sights, sounds and mindsets of another part of the world. You’ll receive a full meal, chef talk about the food and eating customs, entertainment, presentation about the culture and more.

$49.95

October 21 and 22, 6pm and 7pm

Ruth's Chris Steak House Winter Park

Don't miss this year's TasteMaker finale as four wines from Napa Valley's world-renowned Caymus Vineyards grace Ruth's table.

$130

October 22 – 31

Downtown Winter Garden

Why celebrate Halloween on one day when the fun can last 10 days! The City’s Halloween Experience provides family-friendly festivities throughout Downtown Winter Garden.

FREE Admission

Saturday, October 23, 10am-9pm

Downtown Winter Garden

Shop the outdoor racks of sale and fall merchandise at the stores of Historic Downtown while enjoying the Halloween Experience decorations and festivities. It is a great time to purchase for the new season while getting a head start on holiday shopping.

FREE Admission

Saturday, October 23, 2pm-7pm

Centennial Park

Enjoy 4 different bands throughout the event, then after the event follow your favorite band to their host site in Downtown Sanford to hear more of your favorite music!

FREE Admission

Orlando Events October 25 – 31

Tuesday, October 26, 5:30pm

Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House and Culinary Garden

An introduction to Kcuvee’s five senses approach to wine tasting. Once you understand the basic concepts, you will have everything you need to start your wine journey.

$150

KCuvée Introductory Wine Course work station

October 27 – November 20, showtimes vary

Orlando Shakes

Set during the turn of the twentieth century, the drama, by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, deftly weaves together a story that explores the complexities of identity, vulnerability, and human resilience. Sewing exquisite lingerie gives Esther, a black seamstress, an intimate look at the love lives of her diverse clientele, but leaves her yearning for a romance of her own. When a letter arrives from a stranger, she embarks on a journey to build the life she’s longed for.

Tickets start at $22

Brew and View: Halloween (1978)

Friday, October 29, 7pm

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Brew & View: Spooky Series is taking over the Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co parking lot every Friday this Fall! Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy an open-air movie theater on a NEW 20 FOOT SCREEN!

FREE Admission

*FEATURED EVENT*

Friday, October 29 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 31 at 2pm

Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Opera Orlando’s La Traviata takes inspiration from the life of Molly Bloom, who at 26 years old ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game. Grant Preisser directs this new take on Verdi’s classic with conductor Stephanie Rhodes Russell and Mexican-American soprano Cecilia Violetta López as Violetta. Both Violetta and Bloom own their life choices and navigate their circumstances with a moral integrity that makes the tragic ending of the opera all the more heartbreaking.

Tickets start at $19

October 29 – 30, 2021, 5:30-9pm

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin

Set outside among the scenic ambiance of the resort, this annual foodie event features live music, unlimited food tastings from the resort’s culinary team at over 20 food stations, 100 beverage selections from around the world, and immersive themed areas, such as the beer garden and the bubble lounge.

Overnight packages available from $580/night; $165 for event-only tickets

Image credit: Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin

Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31, 8pm

Garden Theater

Sweethearts Brad and Janet are in for a shock when they discover a creepy castle filled with oddball characters like Riff Raff and Magenta. Can they escape before the evil Dr. Frank-N-Furter holds them captive forever?

$15

Saturday, October 31, 5pm-2am

ICEBAR Orlando

Celebrate Halloween with bone-chilling cocktails and atmosphere, thrills and chills and costume contests.

Tickets start at $15

LOOKING FOR HALLOWEEN EVENTS?

Check out our guide to Halloween Events in Orlando. Planning a Halloween road trip? Here's our roundup of the best Halloween Events in Tampa Bay.

More Ideas: Ongoing Orlando Events

Through October 17

Various participating Orlando restaurants

It’s your chance to enjoy three-course, prix-fixe dinners at many of Orlando’s most popular restaurants for just $37 per person. $1 from each meal served will benefit Pathlight HOME and IDignity, both of which help to combat homelessness in Central Florida.

$37/person

Through October 31

Universal Studios Orlando

Get your screams out in an all new houses including Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, Beetlejuice, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and more. Plus, enjoy themed scare zones, select rides open during the event, live entertainment, and specialty food and drinks. Admission to Halloween Horror Nights is NOT included in theme park admission and must be purchased separately.

$70.99 and up

Thursdays-Sundays through November 7

Southern Hill Farms

Fun seasonal activities include sunflower and zinnia picking, fall eats (like apple cider donuts and hot apple cider), a pumpkin patch, fall photo ops, s’mores kits and so much more.

$20

Image credit: Southern Hill Farms

Fridays & Saturdays through November 20, 5:30pm and 6:30pm

Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek

Enjoy an epic gourmet journey as you progressively dine through the highly acclaimed restaurants at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria Orlando.

$235

Through November 20

EPCOT

Eat and drink your way through the park’s largest culinary fest!

Theme park admission required; food and beverage additional cost

Tuesdays from 6:30-10pm

The Milk District – E. Robinson St

THE food truck block party in Orlando! Find it in The Milk District every Tuesday night behind the bars and shops of E. Robinson St.

FREE Admission

Tuesdays from 7:30-10pm

Downtown CREDO North Quarter

Diverse Word is the longest running open mic in Orlando. Attend to perform and/or listen to poets and other artists every Tuesday night!

FREE Admission

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30pm

Pirates Dinner Adventure

The Vegas-inspired dinner show on I-Drive features an aerialist, dancers, comedians, magicians and more.

$69.95 and up

Image credit: Teatro Martini

Thursdays in October, 5:30pm

Milk District

Join this entirely plant-based tour through The “Almond” Milk District, tasting the numerous plant-based options offered by all of its great local spots.

$75

Select Fridays and Saturdays, 7pm

The Heavy

The Foreigner provides its guests a multi-course omakase/menu confiance style dinner from Chef Bruno Fonseca and team, with an opportunity to live the inner workings of an active kitchen.

$135

Saturdays from 8am-1pm

Downtown Winter Garden

FREE Admission

Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4pm

Lakeridge Winery

Head to this Central Florida winery's expansive vineyard green each weekend for delicious food, live entertainment, complimentary wine tastings/tours, and Lakeridge wines by the glass at the outdoor bar.

FREE admission

Sundays from 10am-3pm

Lake Eola Park

FREE Admission

Sundays from 11am-4pm

Shady Park, Winter Park

The SOKO Marketplace was created to provide a venue of commerce and exchange for entrepreneurs of color negatively impacted by gentrification, depletion of brick and mortar business space, and a lack of access to small business start-up funds. Come support businesses created by people of color, entertainment, and great food!

FREE Admission

Road Trip: Events in Tampa Bay this month

Planning to head to Tampa this month? Here's a guide to the best Tampa Bay events this month from Tampa Bay Date Night Guide. If you're planning to bring the kids, check out this guide to family-friendly events and activities in Tampa Bay from our sister publication Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine.

