50+ Best Things to do in Orlando this October: Events and More!
Is it just us or is there suddenly a noticeable fall breeze in the air? Check out dozens of fun things to do in Orlando popping up around town this October 2021. From spooky events to delicious bites at foodie festivals, there is something cool to check out every week.
There’s a lot on our curated guide of things to do in Orlando, so keep scrolling! It starts with event highlights for things to do this week, followed by our top picks for things to do in Orlando for the rest of the month. You'll also find an ongoing events section for even more ideas. Check back often as we add more Orlando events to this listing throughout the month.
Things to do in Orlando September 27 – October 3
Thursday, September 28, 5:30pm
Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House and Culinary Garden
An introduction to Kcuvee’s five senses approach to wine tasting. Once you understand the basic concepts, you will have everything you need to start your wine journey.
$150
Select nights September 30 – November 7
15239 Lake Pickett Road
The Haunted Road is returning for 2021 with a completely contactless drive-thru Halloween experience. Park your car along the road and turn off your headlights–if you dare–to experience even more intensely scary encounters along the way. New this year is an add-on experience, The Barnyard, featuring food and adult beverages for purchase, a Halloween-themed market, and a walk-in haunted experience.
$16.99 and up
Friday, October 1, 5:30-9:30pm
Historic Downtown Clermont
Check out Clermont's monthly food truck extravaganza taking place the first Friday of every month. Stroll through Downtown Clermont while the DJ plays, enjoying food from a variety of vendors.
FREE admission
Friday, October 1, 7:30pm
Leu Gardens
Enjoy an outdoor movie with your favorite date. Pack a dinner picnic basket and seating, alcohol is permitted.
$6
October 1 – 2
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
The Second City has been the world’s first name in laughter for over 60 years. Come join the next generation of comedy superstars as they mash up Second City’s greatest hits and brand-new material along with their signature improvisation in this hilarious show.
$42
Saturdays and Sundays October 2 – 31, 10am-3pm
Grande Lakes Orlando
Grande Lakes Orlando's Fall on the Farm will feature family-friendly offerings celebrating the season, all taking place at Whisper Creek Farm, an 18,000 square-foot farm located on-property at Grande Lakes Orlando.
$60
Saturday, October 2, 4-10pm
Boxi Park Lake Nona
Fall is finally here and what better way to celebrate its arrival than a good old fashioned Town Harvest!
FREE admission
Saturday, October 2, 5-6:30pm
The Courtesy
Learn the history and technique of craft cocktails during this hands-on class. Themes rotate every 3-4 months. Class price includes the class, materials, the three cocktails you make, as well as gratuity.
$60
October 2 – 4
Enzian Theater
Beyond Bollywood: The 27th Annual South Asian Film Festival showcases diverse images of the Indian subcontinent, its culture, and heritage through acclaimed independent films from across the globe.
$12/film
Sunday, October 3, 7pm
Frontyard Festival at Dr. Phillips Center
Get ready for a minion laughs in one of the funniest blockbuster hits of the decade!
$5
Orlando Events October 4 – 10
Tuesday, October 5, 7:30pm
Crooked Can Brewing Company
Did you like things that go bump in the night? What sweet music they make! Puzzles Entertainment presents A Nightmare on Plant Street – A Slasher Film Trivia Night at the Crooked Can!
Free
Thursday, October 7, 7:30pm
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewed his own path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements through mindful songcraft.
Tickets start at $46
October 7 – 10
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
A colorful retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s stories with whimsical costumes, vibrant sets, and music that conjures the magic of young Mowgli’s life in the jungle.
Tickets start at $24
Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd “The Wall”
Friday, October 8, 8pm
Hard Rock Live Orlando
Classic Albums Live features the finest studio musicians performing classic rock albums LIVE note for note, cut for cut. This time it's Pink Floyd's “The Wall”!
Tickets start at $20
October 8 – 10, 6pm
Sanford Civic Center
Annual Oktoberfest festival celebrating German food, beer, music, dance, folk costumes, and of course Gemütlichkeit!
FREE Admission
Saturday, October 9, noon-10pm
Lake Eola Park
We plan to offer a variety of digital alternatives for those who wish to celebrate Pride with our community but cannot join in person. No matter where you are, we are #UnifiedByPride!
FREE Admission
Saturday, October 9, noon-5pm
The Ravenous Pig
Join us for our 1st annual Swinetoberfest in the beer garden! Wear your lederhosen and dirndl and come have a litre! We will be featuring a German style roast menu and our seasonal Oktoberfest beer, SWINETOBERFEST- a malty German style lager.
FREE admission
Saturday, October 9, noon-5pm
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company
Craft Show filled with crafters, vintage, shopping vendors and local businesses.
FREE
Saturday, October 9, 6pm and 9pm
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Writer and coach Eddie Selover brought PechaKucha Night to Orlando in 2010, and this non-profit community event has grown to become the city’s most popular public speaking forum. It’s an opportunity to listen, learn, engage, and “unwrap the brilliance of Orlando.
$23
Sunday, October 10, 6:30pm
Garden Theater
I put a spell on you! Follow along as Max, Dani, and Allison try to stop the witchy Sanderson Sisters from casting a spell on the whole town of Salem.
$15
Things to do in Orlando October 11 – 17
Wednesday, October 13, 6:30pm
Winter Park Farmer's Market
Unlimited tastings from over 30 vendors, craft beers, wine purveyors, specialty cocktails, soda/water, plus live music both inside and outside.
Tickets start at $45
Wednesday, October 13, 7:30pm
SAK Comedy Lab
Orlando's Best Comedy Club (7 years running) is now bringing you a Wine Down Wednesday event including “all you can drink” wine and a comedy improv show featuring top professional talent.
$25
October 13 and 14, 7pm
Ruth's Chris Steak House Orlando
Don't miss this year's TasteMaker finale as four wines from Napa Valley's world-renowned Caymus Vineyards grace Ruth's table.
$130
Thursday, October 14, 6:30-9:30pm
Thornton Park District
Orlando's favorite reoccurring art night, with 20+ places to stop for a tasty libation along with art vendors, live music, DJ, artists and all sorts of fun! The cost of admission grants you a wristband glass and a map of all the participating drink locations. Glass pickup this month is at Wine & Corks.
$10
*FEATURED EVENT*
October 14 – 16
TradeWinds Island Resorts
Head on over to Tampa for a weekend of fun in the sun at Bucs Beach Bash, presented by TradeWinds Island Resorts! Party like a pirate with live music, corn hole tournaments, poolside parties, a Bucs Watch Party and Kid Zone, plus fan favorites, like the Buccaneer’s Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, pirates and the Buccaneer’s Street Team. Admission is free and hotel packages at discounted rates are available for two or three-night stays. Get the full scoop here.
FREE admission; Overnight packages begin at $508
Friday, October 15, 7-9pm
Eddie Rose Ampitheater at Cranes Roost Park
Enjoy good music, good food and good vibes! This event brings performances from talented local artists across a variety of music genres along with interactive games and delicious food and beverage options.
FREE admission
October 15 – 17
Downtown Orlando
This year’s event showcases hundreds of artists and live performances in the streets and public spaces of Downtown Orlando. IMMERSE 2021 attendees will journey through 10 city blocks of unexpected creative encounters, epic performances and interactive art.
Tickets start at $10
Saturday, October 16, 5pm
Audubon Park Garden District
The Night Market with Zombietoberfest is on the books for Saturday, October 16th!
FREE admission
Saturday, October 16, 5-9pm
Historic Downtown Sanford
Pet and family friendly event where you can grab some amazing food from 20+ of Orlando area's top food trucks, craft beer and cocktails from the bars, enjoy live music outside, craft artisans and vendors, plus plenty of outside tables and chairs to sit and eat your food truck bounty!
FREE Admission
Saturday, October 16, 8-10pm
Cranes Roost Park
Date Night in the Plaza is a new, unique event series in Cranes Roost Park. The Plaza will transform into the perfect setting for an adults only event under the stars. Enjoy an evening of Dueling Pianos, food trucks and interactive games.
FREE admission
Saturday, October 16, 11:59pm
Enzian Theater
Enjoy a midnight movie as part of Enzian Theater's 13 Films of Halloween.
$12
Orlando Events October 18 – 24
Friday, October 20, 7pm-10pm
Orlando Science Center
Join this fun, festive fall event and revel in “Orlando’s INDIE Side” for a Night of Community highlighting all the wonderful businesses of Ivanhoe Village.
$35
Thursday, October 21, 5-8pm
Central Florida Zoo
Enjoy adults-only access to the zoo during sunset with food + adult beverages for purchase. Read more about this event series here.
$7
Saturday, October 21, 7pm
Kabsah Restaurant
Each month FusionFest offers patrons a chance to immerse themselves into exploring the tastes, sights, sounds and mindsets of another part of the world. You’ll receive a full meal, chef talk about the food and eating customs, entertainment, presentation about the culture and more.
$49.95
October 21 and 22, 6pm and 7pm
Ruth's Chris Steak House Winter Park
Don't miss this year's TasteMaker finale as four wines from Napa Valley's world-renowned Caymus Vineyards grace Ruth's table.
$130
October 22 – 31
Downtown Winter Garden
Why celebrate Halloween on one day when the fun can last 10 days! The City’s Halloween Experience provides family-friendly festivities throughout Downtown Winter Garden.
FREE Admission
Saturday, October 23, 10am-9pm
Downtown Winter Garden
Shop the outdoor racks of sale and fall merchandise at the stores of Historic Downtown while enjoying the Halloween Experience decorations and festivities. It is a great time to purchase for the new season while getting a head start on holiday shopping.
FREE Admission
Saturday, October 23, 2pm-7pm
Centennial Park
Enjoy 4 different bands throughout the event, then after the event follow your favorite band to their host site in Downtown Sanford to hear more of your favorite music!
FREE Admission
Orlando Events October 25 – 31
Tuesday, October 26, 5:30pm
Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House and Culinary Garden
An introduction to Kcuvee’s five senses approach to wine tasting. Once you understand the basic concepts, you will have everything you need to start your wine journey.
$150
October 27 – November 20, showtimes vary
Orlando Shakes
Set during the turn of the twentieth century, the drama, by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, deftly weaves together a story that explores the complexities of identity, vulnerability, and human resilience. Sewing exquisite lingerie gives Esther, a black seamstress, an intimate look at the love lives of her diverse clientele, but leaves her yearning for a romance of her own. When a letter arrives from a stranger, she embarks on a journey to build the life she’s longed for.
Tickets start at $22
Brew and View: Halloween (1978)
Friday, October 29, 7pm
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company
Brew & View: Spooky Series is taking over the Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co parking lot every Friday this Fall! Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy an open-air movie theater on a NEW 20 FOOT SCREEN!
FREE Admission
*FEATURED EVENT*
Friday, October 29 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 31 at 2pm
Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Opera Orlando’s La Traviata takes inspiration from the life of Molly Bloom, who at 26 years old ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game. Grant Preisser directs this new take on Verdi’s classic with conductor Stephanie Rhodes Russell and Mexican-American soprano Cecilia Violetta López as Violetta. Both Violetta and Bloom own their life choices and navigate their circumstances with a moral integrity that makes the tragic ending of the opera all the more heartbreaking.
Tickets start at $19
October 29 – 30, 2021, 5:30-9pm
Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin
Set outside among the scenic ambiance of the resort, this annual foodie event features live music, unlimited food tastings from the resort’s culinary team at over 20 food stations, 100 beverage selections from around the world, and immersive themed areas, such as the beer garden and the bubble lounge.
Overnight packages available from $580/night; $165 for event-only tickets
Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31, 8pm
Garden Theater
Sweethearts Brad and Janet are in for a shock when they discover a creepy castle filled with oddball characters like Riff Raff and Magenta. Can they escape before the evil Dr. Frank-N-Furter holds them captive forever?
$15
Saturday, October 31, 5pm-2am
ICEBAR Orlando
Celebrate Halloween with bone-chilling cocktails and atmosphere, thrills and chills and costume contests.
Tickets start at $15
More Ideas: Ongoing Orlando Events
Through October 17
Various participating Orlando restaurants
It’s your chance to enjoy three-course, prix-fixe dinners at many of Orlando’s most popular restaurants for just $37 per person. $1 from each meal served will benefit Pathlight HOME and IDignity, both of which help to combat homelessness in Central Florida.
$37/person
Through October 31
Universal Studios Orlando
Get your screams out in an all new houses including Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, Beetlejuice, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and more. Plus, enjoy themed scare zones, select rides open during the event, live entertainment, and specialty food and drinks. Admission to Halloween Horror Nights is NOT included in theme park admission and must be purchased separately.
$70.99 and up
Thursdays-Sundays through November 7
Southern Hill Farms
Fun seasonal activities include sunflower and zinnia picking, fall eats (like apple cider donuts and hot apple cider), a pumpkin patch, fall photo ops, s’mores kits and so much more.
$20
Fridays & Saturdays through November 20, 5:30pm and 6:30pm
Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek
Enjoy an epic gourmet journey as you progressively dine through the highly acclaimed restaurants at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and Waldorf Astoria Orlando.
$235
Through November 20
EPCOT
Eat and drink your way through the park’s largest culinary fest!
Theme park admission required; food and beverage additional cost
Tuesdays from 6:30-10pm
The Milk District – E. Robinson St
THE food truck block party in Orlando! Find it in The Milk District every Tuesday night behind the bars and shops of E. Robinson St.
FREE Admission
Tuesdays from 7:30-10pm
Downtown CREDO North Quarter
Diverse Word is the longest running open mic in Orlando. Attend to perform and/or listen to poets and other artists every Tuesday night!
FREE Admission
Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30pm
Pirates Dinner Adventure
The Vegas-inspired dinner show on I-Drive features an aerialist, dancers, comedians, magicians and more.
$69.95 and up
Thursdays in October, 5:30pm
Milk District
Join this entirely plant-based tour through The “Almond” Milk District, tasting the numerous plant-based options offered by all of its great local spots.
$75
Select Fridays and Saturdays, 7pm
The Heavy
The Foreigner provides its guests a multi-course omakase/menu confiance style dinner from Chef Bruno Fonseca and team, with an opportunity to live the inner workings of an active kitchen.
$135
Saturdays from 8am-1pm
Downtown Winter Garden
FREE Admission
Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4pm
Lakeridge Winery
Head to this Central Florida winery's expansive vineyard green each weekend for delicious food, live entertainment, complimentary wine tastings/tours, and Lakeridge wines by the glass at the outdoor bar.
FREE admission
Sundays from 10am-3pm
Lake Eola Park
FREE Admission
Sundays from 11am-4pm
Shady Park, Winter Park
The SOKO Marketplace was created to provide a venue of commerce and exchange for entrepreneurs of color negatively impacted by gentrification, depletion of brick and mortar business space, and a lack of access to small business start-up funds. Come support businesses created by people of color, entertainment, and great food!
FREE Admission
