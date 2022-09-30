40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in October: Events and More!

OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT

There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the sunshine at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene. Fall is in full swing, at least Florida's version of it, with Oktoberfest events and Halloween date ideas filling up the month of October.

There’s a lot on our curated guide of things to do in Orlando, so keep scrolling! It starts with event highlights for things to do this week, followed by our top picks for things to do in Orlando for the rest of the month. You'll also find an ongoing events section for even more ideas.

Check back often as we add more Orlando events to this listing throughout the month.

IMPORTANT NOTE – Following Hurricane Ian some venues are temporarily closed or open with modified operations as they recover from the effects. We encourage you to view each event and venue's website and social media channels for updates.

Friday – Sunday, October 7 – 9

Grande Lakes Orlando Resort

Curated Experiences is an exclusive weekend hosted by The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. Guests will take part in exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs along with a thorough immersion into the unparalleled services, amenities, and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando

Saturday, October 22, 8pm – 1am

Cheyenne Saloon/ Church Street

After 20 Years, Orlando's Famous Halloween Costume Party Returns – “A Nightmare on Church Street” to Downtown's Historic Cheyenne Saloon. Join them for a wicked fun evening with All-inclusive food and drinks with tastings from some of Orlando's best restaurants and bars. Dance to live music from DJ Chino and the Rock Band NFusion! Show off your best costumes for their Halloween costume contest with BIG cash prizes from several categories. An amazing Halloween experience while raising awareness and funds benefiting Base Camp Children's Cancer Foundation (501c3) -Local Charity! All Tickets are All-Inclusive including “Unlimited Tastings” from vendors at the event, lite bites, craft beers, wine, specialty cocktails, soda, water, live music and entertainment, admission into the costume contest, access to silent auction, and fun photo booths.

*MUST BE 21 AND OLDER TO PURCHASE TICKET & ATTEND EVENT!

September 26 – 30, 2022 Things to Do / Events in Orlando

Friday, September 30, 7pm

Ivanhoe Park Brewing

Watch Hocus Pocus 2 together! Fright Free Family Night Market featuring small shop vendors, trick or treating, kids activities, and food trucks. Bring your own lawn chairs.

FREE

Now – October 2, 2022

Multiple participating restaurants

Running for five weeks starting in August, it’s your chance to enjoy three-course, prix-fixe dinners at many of Orlando’s best restaurants for just $40 per person.

$40

Magical Dining 2022 at Four Flamingos – Desserts – Dani Meyering

September 2 – October 31, 2022

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights brings together terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of the park’s most exhilarating attractions.

Ticket prices vary; *NOT included with theme park admission; separate tickets required

Friday, September 30, 8:00am – 2:00pm

Orange County National Golf Club

Raising money for Frontline Outreach, one of Orlando’s oldest urban youth and community programs. The nonprofit has been equipping leaders through after-school leadership and technology programs since 1967.

$200 and up

OCTOBER

October 1-2, 2022 Things to Do / Events in Orlando

Our Favorite Fall Festivals and Pumpkin Patches continue this weekend!

NEW Broadway in Orlando 2022 / 2023 Season starts in October, check out the schedule and date ideas!

NEW OPENING DATE October 8-30, 2022

Seneff Arts Plaza at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Experience art like never before: Giant, immersive, and… inflatable. Journey through the UK’s “Architects of Air”, a massive, inflatable architectural walkthrough experience of color, light and shape. Adventure through a giant, inflatable garden. Meet larger-than-life inflatable characters.

$20 – timed entry reservation required

October 3-9, 2022 Things to Do / Events in Orlando

Saturday, October 8, 12pm – 6pm

Ivanhoe Park Brewing

FREE – Food and beverage for purchase

Saturday, October 8, 5pm – 8pm

Avalon Park

Free Bounce Park, Community Performances, Beer Garden, and More

FREE

Saturday, October 8, 2022 11am – 4pm

Kit Land Nelson Park

Shop with 90 vendors while you eat from 15 Amazing local food trucks.

Live DJ and kids area

FREE

Sunday, October 9, 2pm

Orlando Museum of Art

This month's selection will not be suitable for children

FilmSlam has been a favorite of Florida's independent filmmakers since 2004 and continues to be a very popular screening series and networking community for independent and student filmmakers of all skill levels

$11

October 10-16, 2022 Things to Do / Events in Orlando

Tuesday, October 11, 7pm – 8:30pm

Ivanhoe Park Brewing

Join us for a Pumpkin Paint Party for Adults – pumpkins and paint are supplied

Tickets on sale September 1st. Space is limited.

Friday – Sunday, October 14 – 16, 2022

Historic Downtown Sanford

Annual festival celebrating German food, beer, music, dance, folk costumes, and of course Gemütlichkeit!

FREE Admission

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Lake Eola Park

FREE Admission

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Amway Center

$36 and up

Saturday, October 15, 9am – 4pm

St. Johns Lodge, DeLand

Shop local for the holidays at this craft fair

Saturday, October 15, 1pm – 5pm

Lake Concord Park, Casselberry

The beer festival will be a take on the “Top Chef” style competition. Brewers will draw one grain, one hop, and two miscellaneous ingredients. Brewers must brew a beer that includes all ingredients that were drawn. Along with their competition beer, breweries will be bringing along some of their favorite and special beers to share with you.

Tickets $50 includes unlimited samples of beer

Saturday, October 15, 6pm – 2am

Grape and the Grain Wine Bar

90's/00's Hip-Hop party where dancing is encouraged and so is dressing up with your best Old School Hip-Pop outfit.

$10 – $25

Sunday, October 16, 2022

Amway Center

$26 and up

Sunday, October 16, 7:30am

Check-in and a light breakfast beginning at 7:30am, a 8:30am tee time, and lunch/prizes to follow immediately after. All proceeds (minus costs owed to the course) will be used exclusively to support families in need.

$120 single golf player, $30 non-golfer lunch and raffle

October 17-23, 2022 Things to Do / Events in Orlando

Monday, October 17, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen,1830 E. Colonial Dr. Ste B, Orlando

All proceeds from the dinner will go to WorldOrlando's Afghan IVLP Alumni Emergency Relief Fund.

$50 and up

Thursday, October 20, 6pm

Historic Downtown Sanford – see event link for participating venues

Enjoy a special evening celebrating the arts, music & spirits at multiple venues

FREE

October 20–23, 2022

Steinmetz Hall – Dr. Phillips Center

Pulse-quickening theatrics take center stage in this heart-pounding story of seduction and sacrifice.

Thursday, October 20, 2pm

Winter Park Golf Course

Golfers and patrons alike will be able to experience Anti-Golf where every hole comes to life with drinks, fun games, food, awards, giveaways and interactive experiences. Anti-Golf invites players (or non-players) to participate with non-traditional rules featuring fun at every turn – all in the name of giving back. Hope for More Foundation supports organizations with focus on those that improve health and quality of life of sick, ailing or disabled children, improve access to education and resources for advocates and survivors of domestic violence, benefit and support veterans and their families and stabilize, support and provide opportunities for underprivileged children.

$50

Friday, October 21, 2022

Amway Center

$60 and up

Friday, October 21, 6:30 pm

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

Celebrate ‘la dolce vita’ – the sweet life – in a place inspired by the beauty and charm of the seaside village of Portofino, Italy. The evening features select wines, sparkling wines and expertly-prepared food from each of the hotel’s restaurants, along with live music.

$75 and up

Saturday, October 22, 5:00pm – 10:00pm

Corrine Drive, Audobon Park

Storytellers and performers from the dark, whimsical theater troupe Phantasmagoria. Plus, DJ, outdoor craft market, craft beer gardens, free costume contest for humans, a free Great Pupkin Costume Contest for pups, free outdoor movie and more.

Saturday, October 22, 4pm – 7pm

Sample wine, beer & nibbles while viewing artists at work throughout the gardens. Wander through the historic gardens enjoying live music and visit with our Owl Ambassadors. View a large selection of original artwork and other enticing items available at our Silent Auction.

Tickets $40 in advance, $50 on the day.

Saturday, October 22, 2pm – 7pm

Centennial Park

Enjoy some of the best local jazz bands in a beautiful park setting featuring food trucks, craft beer, cocktails, vendors, artisans and lots of family-friendly community fun

Saturday, October 22, 6:30pm – 9pm

Historic Downtown Clermont

Explore historic Downtown Clermont while sampling wine at various shops.

Tickets are $20 and will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Optima One Realty.

Photo ID is required.

Saturday, October 22, 8pm – 11:30pm

Orlando Science Center

Enjoy everything you love about the Science Center – without the kids! Special programming is designed just for adults. 21 and up only.

$19 – $30

October 24-31, 2022 Things to Do / Events in Orlando

Wednesday, October 26, 5:30pm-8:00pm

Enjoy free admission to the current exhibition of the Maitland Art Center Gallery. Then grab a drink (a broad selection of both nonalcoholic or alcoholic beverages) and watch the sun set over the iconic lily pond in the Main Gardens.

FREE – Cash Bar available

Wednesday, October 26, 5pm

College Park

Purchase your $10 ticket in advance ($15 at the event) and head to Good Crowd or Infusion Tea to check-in and receive your official Wine Walk cup & wristband. Then enjoy a stroll along the drive and enjoy a drink tasting at each stop.

Sip & Shop (Halloween edition)

Thursday, October 27, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Oviedo Mall

Halloween Sip & Shop event with a spooky twist. Take a food and wine stroll around the mall while enjoying live entertainment, spooky photo ops and much more. Come dressed in your spooky best and receive a special prize (while supplies last)

FREE

Friday, October 28, 8pm

Avalon Park

Bring your chairs and blankets to Town Park for a double showing of Zootopia and Hocus Pocus

Saturday, October 29, 5pm

Avalon Park

Halloween Event with Costume Parade and Trick or Treating! Check out the free bounce houses and other offerings!

Saturday, October 29, 10am – 1pm

House on Lang

Spooky drinks and ghostly goats – check out their Instagram post for a sneak peek.

$15

Fundraiser to benefit CFCArts Youth Theatre Programs

Friday, October 29, at 5pm and 7:30pm

First Congregational Church of Winter Park

There will be a Family Seating at 5pm for parties with Junior Detectives in tow, who will have their very own Scavenger Hunt to sleuth and prizes to claim!

For those seeking a more spine-chilling experience, join us at the Scary Seating at 7:30pm and get spooky

Starting at $30

More Ideas: Ongoing Orlando Events

July 14 – November 19, 2022

EPCOT

Take a taste tour across 6 continents and more.

Included with theme park admission; food and beverage extra

Second Harvest hosts “Food for Thought” tours

September 14, 11:30 am – 12:30pm

September 21, 6pm – 7pm

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Pre-registration is required a week before each tour.

Get an inside look at how Second Harvest distributes enough food for 250,000 meals a day – which remains elevated compared to pre-pandemic distribution levels.

Most Fridays and Saturdays

20+ local makers in the delightful backyard of The House on Lang in the Mills 50 neighborhood

Third Sunday of each month – September 18 etc. 1pm – 6pm

Ivanhoe Park Brewing

30+ Artisan Vendors ; And hundreds of products to shop. Plants, Vintage, art, handmade, oddities, and more.

Live and Local performers & entertainment

FREE Admission

The supper club will release tickets for weekly Kamayans out of our @taglishfl UCF location. Private dinners and lunches will be available for parties of 6 or more with advance notice.

$45 per person

A La Cart Orlando

Monday nights, 7pm or sunset (whichever comes first)

Enjoy a FREE outdoor movie every Monday evening while enjoying food for purchase from the resident food trucks. Sign up for A La Cart's email list to find out which movies are playing each week.

FREE Admission

Tuesdays from 6:30-10pm

The Milk District – E. Robinson St

THE food truck block party in Orlando! Find it in The Milk District every Tuesday night behind the bars and shops of E. Robinson St.

FREE Admission

Thursday, Friday and Saturday Nights

Jewel Orlando

Dueling Piano players take the stage for a fun night of song requests and sing-alongs! Call (321) 444-5306 after 5pm to get your password for speakeasy entry.

FREE admission with password

Saturdays and Sundays, 11am – 5pm

Lakeridge Winery

Head to this Central Florida winery's expansive vineyard green each weekend for delicious food, live entertainment, complimentary wine tastings/tours, and Lakeridge wines by the glass at the outdoor bar.

FREE admission

Farmers' Markets around Orlando every weekend.

Every Saturday, 1pm – 2pm

Rollins Museum of Art

Docent-led tours of highlighted works from the season’s exhibitions at the Rollins Museum of Art.

FREE

August 5 – October 31

Leu Gardens

Twenty, one-of-a-kind, whimsical fairy doors which will inspire your child’s imaginative world of enchanted forests, secret gardens and the magic of fairies. Each door is created by a very special fairy and all you have to do is find these beautiful doors located throughout the 50-acre gardens. A map of the fairy doors and a narrative of each fairy will be available.

Daytime garden admission applies $15 adult, $10 child (ages 4 – 17 years) which includes the Fairy Doors. Leu Gardens’ Members and all children 3 years of age and under receive free admission.

Chase Sanctuary and Wildlife Conservatory (Webster, FL)

Most Sundays, 10am

A memorable morning surrounded by some incredible endangered species. Lemurs and a local artist will help you paint a chosen picture on a canvass while sitting amongst the grandfather oaks that reside in a 5 acre open habitat. All materials will be included. This consists of paint, the canvass, easel, and brushes. Each participant will leave with their own work of art.

All participants must be 13 and over when painting with adult only.

Class lasts 2-3 hours in total

$75

Top Yearly Orlando Events for 2022: Concerts, Festivals, and More

In search of date night inspiration for the rest of the year? There are dozens of amazing Orlando events to choose from in 2022. Take your pick of the endless options: a stellar concert lineup, Broadway shows, festivals to delight foodies, theme park happenings, sporting events, and so much more. Here are a few of our favorites to pencil into your calendar for date night this year:

NOVEMBER

Thursday, November 3, 6pm – 9pm

3535 Forsyth Road, Winter Park, FL 32792

Reading Between The Wines is an author talk and food and wine tasting that benefits the Adult Literacy League. This year's speaker is the New York Times bestselling author of The House In The Cerulean Sea and Under The Whispering Door.

$80

Friday, November 4, noon – 1 pm

Orange County Reginal History Center

$5 for non-member, members FREE. With lunch: $14, members $9. – lunch must be ordered by 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 1.

Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6, 10am

Central Florida Fairgrounds

Endless exhibits, big art and spectacle, competitions, hands-on making and learning

$15 – $35

Sunday, November 6, 2pm

Orlando Museum of Art

FilmSlam has been a favorite of Florida's independent filmmakers since 2004 and continues to be a very popular screening series and networking community for independent and student filmmakers of all skill levels

$11

November 11 – 20, 2022

Orlando Museum of Art

During Festival of Trees, visitors can see more than 50 designer-inspired decorated trees, all available for purchase, exceptional gingerbread houses, wreaths, and more. In addition, there will be a holiday shopping experience, pop-up shops and live entertainment.

Adults—$20

Children (3-12)—$12

Seniors (60+)—$12

Military Personnel and First Responders (with valid ID)—$12

Parking is $7. Advanced ticket purchases are encouraged and will be available on October 1

November 11 – 12, 2022

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin

Unlimited tastings at more than 20 stations featuring culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, 100+ beverage selections, and live entertainment.

Ticket prices and overnight packages vary

November 11 – 12, 2022

Tinker Field

Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Florida with the best in electronic dance music, full-size carnival rides, performers and art.

November 11, 2022 – January 1, 2023, 6pm – 11pm

Dezerland Orlando

A dazzling drive-thru light show fully synchronized to popular holiday classics tuned directly to each vehicle’s car stereo on a private radio frequency. The all-new seasonal attraction will take guests through a showcase of holiday displays and more than 1.5 million “dancing” lights. Guests never have to exit their cars; they can simply sit back, relax, and take in the spectacle of the synchronized light show before them.

$45 per vehicle (not per person)

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Festival Park

Join more than 3,000 of your fellow beer lovers to sample craft and premium beers from local breweries and around the country. Plus, interactive games, tasty eats and live music keep the party going all afternoon!

Sign up for newsletter for details on when tickets go on sale

Saturday, November 12, 11am – 3pm

Avalon Park

Shop from local vendors featuring: Holiday Decorations • Jewelry • Sweet Treats • Soap • Art • Candles • Plants & More. Don't miss the mimosa bar!

Saturday, November 12, 10am – 6pm

Mick's Farm – St. Cloud

Details TBD

November 12, 2022

Winter Park

Cows ‘n Cabs is an annual charity fundraising event that features mini-dish tastings from 25+ gourmet Orlando restaurants paired with over 200 wines and a plethora of craft beers and cocktails.

November 16, 2022

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center

November 17 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center

Thursday, November 17, 6pm

Historic Downtown Sanford – see event link for participating venues

Enjoy a special evening celebrating the arts, music & spirits at multiple venues

FREE

Friday, November 18, 6:30pm – 9pm

Historic Downtown Clermont

Explore historic Downtown Clermont while sampling wine at various shops.

Tickets are $20 and will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Optima One Realty.

Photo ID is required.

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Ivanhoe Village

Celebrate the start of the holiday season with Ivanhoe Village. Families can experience the Children's Holiday Village with a bubble bus, bounce houses, crafts and cookie decorating, entertainment stage and Santa. Adults can enjoy the 12 Wines of Christmas wine stroll while listening to carolers.

Fireworks at 9pm

Saturday, November 19, 4pm – 9:30pm

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

November 25, 2022 – January 1, 2023

Harry P. Leu Gardens

Back for its third year and bigger and more interactive than ever! Orlando’s 50-acre Harry P. Leu Gardens transforms once again into a stunning winter wonderland featuring a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures during “Dazzling Nights” – a family-friendly adventure that gives guests the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable, interactive holiday experience.

November 26 – 27, 2022

Downtown Orlando

Free, two-day, festival that draws people from more than 110 different cultures to experience music, dance, food, visual arts, spoken word, games and interactive activities.

FREE Admission

Wednesday, November 30, 5:30pm-8:00pm

Enjoy free admission to the current exhibition of the Maitland Art Center Gallery. Then grab a drink (a broad selection of both nonalcoholic or alcoholic beverages) and watch the sun set over the iconic lily pond in the Main Gardens.

FREE – Cash Bar available

Wednesday, November 30, 8:00pm

Walt Disney Theater – Dr. Phillips Center

Cinematic violin-driven electronic music

$40.50 and up

Date TBA for 2022

Eden Bar at Enzian Theater

Meet the best shakers and stirrers in the local cocktail scene at Eden Bar’s Annual Elixir Mixer. Join Eden Bar and local partners as we serve up the best and most creative craft cocktails in town. Ticket includes access to delicious and creative tastings from Orlando’s most talented bartenders.

Tickets TBA

November 25, 2022 – December 31, 2022

Epcot

Attend a holiday event that surrounds you in the wondrous sights, sounds and flavors celebrated by cultures near and far.

Included with theme park admission; food and beverage extra

November 30, 2022 – February 22, 2023

Bar, 745 N Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Orlando

A 90-minute journey and step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty & The Beast. Brought to you by the interactive team behind The Wizard’s Den, Beyond Cinema and The Alice.

$47

DECEMBER

December 2 – 18, 2022

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

The enchantment of Orlando Ballet’s annual favorite makes The Nutcracker a not-to-be-missed holiday tradition.

Full length show as well as Family and Sensory Friendly Show available (December 3, 10 & 17, 2022)

Friday, December 2, noon – 1 pm

Orange County Reginal History Center

$5 for non-member, members FREE. With lunch: $14, members $9. – lunch must be ordered by 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 1.

Tuesday, December 6, 7:30pm

Crooked Can Brewing Company

Christmas related questions from anything and everything about the most wonderful time of the year!

FREE to play

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Hard Rock Live Orlando

$45 and up

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Amway Center

Sunday, December 11, 2pm

Orlando Museum of Art

FilmSlam has been a favorite of Florida's independent filmmakers since 2004 and continues to be a very popular screening series and networking community for independent and student filmmakers of all skill levels

$11

December 13 – 18, 2022

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

Tickets on sale in 2022

Friday, December 16, 6:30pm – 9pm

Historic Downtown Clermont

Explore historic Downtown Clermont while sampling wine at various shops.

Tickets are $20 and will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Optima One Realty.

Photo ID is required.

December Movie Under the Stars – “The Grinch”

Friday, December 16, 8pm

Avalon Park

Bring your chairs and blankets to Avalon Park Town Park for a showing of The Grinch!

Wednesday, December 26, 5:30pm-8:00pm

Enjoy free admission to the current exhibition of the Maitland Art Center Gallery. Then grab a drink (a broad selection of both nonalcoholic or alcoholic beverages) and watch the sun set over the iconic lily pond in the Main Gardens.

FREE – Cash Bar available

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Enzian Theater

Bond is back! Toast to 2023 with your closest friends and family at our signature New Year’s Eve bash. Come in your most impressive Bond fit and you could win a prize. Enjoy some bubbly, light hors d’oeuvres and our special NYE cocktails while dancing your way into the new year!

Tickets TBA

2023 Highlights

The Great American Orchestra Series in Steinmetz Hall:

The Cleveland Orchestra

Sunday, January 22 at 3 p.m.

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Nathalie Stutzmann, conductor

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Riccardo Muti, conductor

January 8, 2023

Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center

Join America's greatest astrophysicist as he guides you through the search for habitable planets, liquid water and intelligent life in the cosmos.

Mid January – late February

Epcot

Sample creative and visually stunning food while enjoying live entertainment, meet and greets with artists, immersive art experiences and more.

Included with theme park admission; food and beverage extra

January 14 – 15, 2023

Central Winds Park, Winter Springs

Experience traditional highland athletics, dance, art, music, culture, food and a Gaelic spirit that can be felt throughout this multi-acre festival. Pack folding chairs, water, sunscreen, and get ready for a full day. Get there early and consider using a ride-share service to avoid a parking hassle.

Early February – Late April

Universal Orlando

The parades and beads are back. The concerts are back with incredible performers including Khalid, Marshmello, Jason Derulo and more. And every day and night you can enjoy lip-smacking foods from New Orleans as well as mouth-watering dishes inspired by tastes from around the world.

Included with theme park admission; food and beverage extra

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Amway Center

Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, 7pm

Timucua Arts Foundation

The Important Problem is a Social Justice Opera funded by the State of Florida Arts and Culture department through their grant rewards. The opera is set in a subway with 4 victims who represent political/social issues and 2 main characters who represent two different interpretations of the law.

Something Rotten!

April 21 – May 21, 2023

Garden Theatre – Winter Garden

Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are writing their way through the Renaissance, but are stuck in the shadow of famed playwright William Shakespeare. Sick and tired of failure, Nick visits a less-than-reputable soothsayer, who predicts that musicals will be the next big thing in theatre.

Only Season Ticket Packages are currently available

July 7 – August 6, 2023

Garden Theatre – Winter Garden

Meet the Dreams: Effie, Lorrell, and Deena, three young and talented African-American singers in the revolutionary 1960s. Dreamgirls will take you on a journey as the three friends embark on a musical roller coaster through the ruthless world of show business.

Only Season Ticket Packages are currently available

Creative City Project 2023

NEVERLAND: The Lost Adventure

(January through March 2023)

Harry P. Leu Gardens

Follow the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning and learn to fly in an all-new immersive experience for imaginations both young and old. Explore the wilds of Neverland and come face-to-face with the characters who call it home encountering surprises along the ¾-mile theatrical journey. Discover what it truly means to become one of Peter Pan’s “Lost Boys”… and Girls. From the creators of Dragons and Fairies and Down the Rabbit Hole, comes a new adventure that brings you into the classic tale of Neverland.

RE: CHARGE

(April 7-8-9, April 14-15-16, 2023)

Returning for its third year, Re: Charge is an ambient, relaxing event meant to rejuvenate with amazing sounds and soft lighting. Guests will leave feeling refreshed as they bring their own pillow and blanket to lay down in an individual 6’x8’ square for this restorative night of live music. Harpist Timbre Cierpke will lead a live ensemble of orchestral musicians playing a 60-minute concert of peaceful and reflective music.

IMMERSE will return in 2023. “As we approach the 2022-2023 season, Creative City Project is taking a moment to reflect on the last decade of innovative, creative and immersive experiences,” says Evans. “As we navigate the 2022-2023 season, the event known as IMMERSE will be put on pause and brought back during our 2023-2024 season, in order to make room for Airplay in 2022. We look forward to collaborating with existing and new community partners throughout our 2022-2023 season and look forward to spending a year envisioning how we can serve our community through new programming while producing IMMERSE 2023 and beyond.”

