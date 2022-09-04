ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Apple Labor Day sales 2022: save on MacBooks, AirPods, iPads and more

By Millie Davis-Williams
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 23 hours ago

Apple Labor Day sales are at their peak now that the holiday weekend is here. Whether you're shopping for a new MacBook Air or browsing for discounts on the iPhone 13 — Labor Day is an excellent opportunity to save on your favorite Apple gear.

The best Labor Day sales on Apple products are usually found at Amazon and Best Buy. Throughout the year, these two retailers offer the best Apple deals and Labor Day is no exception. Our favorite Labor Day sale is currently the 2022 MacBook Air M2 (256GB) for $1,099 at Amazon . This deal takes a respectable $100 off Apple's newest laptop, but it may not stick around for long.

If you're looking for iPad deals , Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad for $279 . ( Best buy offers the same price ). At $50 off, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. And there are plenty more Labor Day Apple deals available, too — below we've rounded up the best discounts on everything from the iPhone 13 to the Apple Watch 7.

Best Apple Labor Day sales today

Best Apple Labor Day sales

iPads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7e8X_0bnyCu5N00

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Deals on this base model are rare, so snatch this up while you can. Amazon offers the same price , but the tablet is coming in and out of stock. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwupM_0bnyCu5N00

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $459 @ Amazon
The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. It's on sale for $459. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01H0VX_0bnyCu5N00

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon
New 2022 model! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KC8h5_0bnyCu5N00

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $729 @ Amazon
The 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon has the 128GB model at its second-lowest price to date, which makes this one of the best iPad deals you'll find for Apple's pro tablet. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFKlj_0bnyCu5N00

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $469 @ Amazon
The 2020 iPad Air sports a 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Amazon has a tendency to "hide" this discount, so make sure to check all iPad colors in case the sale has moved to a different model. View Deal

Apple Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8su4_0bnyCu5N00

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $269 now $209 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epi8Z_0bnyCu5N00

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
Lowest price ever! The Apple Watch 7 is $120 off at Amazon. This is the best Apple Watch deal we've ever seen on the Series 7. (It's previous all-time price low was $309 back in April). Apple's latest smartwatch features a larger display, brighter screen, and faster charging and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HID2Z_0bnyCu5N00

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $149 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $50 under its usual price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZg2x_0bnyCu5N00

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $289 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch 6 features a bright display, new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. Walmart has the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $289. View Deal

MacBooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPLqR_0bnyCu5N00

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy
Save $400: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgOet_0bnyCu5N00

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,099 @ Best Buy
Save $400: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161GhW_0bnyCu5N00

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $949 @ Best Buy
$350 off: Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) on sale for $949. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1 and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but a $949 MacBook Pro is about as rare a deal as it gets. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYRZ9_0bnyCu5N00

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Amazon
The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review , we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. B&H Photo offers the same price . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiASM_0bnyCu5N00

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,277 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review , we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMFhT_0bnyCu5N00

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $949.99. However, at checkout you get an extra $100 off for a final price of $849. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 512GB model is also on sale for $1,099.99 ($149 off). View Deal

iPhones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjowI_0bnyCu5N00

BOGO sale: buy one, get one free @ Verizon
Verizon is offering a rare buy one, get one free sale on select iPhone 13 models. They're not making it easy to browse the sale, so you'll need to look at each individual product page to see which phones are eligible. You'll also need to join a 5G unlimited plan to qualify for the deal. BOGO iPhones include the entire iPhone 13 family (excluding the iPhone 13 mini). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139f5K_0bnyCu5N00

iPhone 13: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to $700 off the iPhone 13 with trade-in and activation. Verizon and AT&T customers get up to $800 off, whereas T-Mobile customers get up to $425 off. The iPhone 13 deals are valid on all models of Apple's smartphone. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xljr0_0bnyCu5N00

iPhone 13: up to $200 gift card @ Visible
Verizon-owned Visible is offering iPhone 13 deals on every model. Simply purchase any iPhone 13, port your number to Visible, and you'll receive up to a $200 gift card. Gift card options include a prepaid Mastercard, Amazon gift card, Sephora gift card, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDyGK_0bnyCu5N00

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
AT&T is offering new and existing customers up to $700 off select iPhone 13 models after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for one of AT&T's unlimited data plans. These are among the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen from AT&T. (On the AT&T page, click on "Available Offers" above the price to see the full details and terms of this deal). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vq8xP_0bnyCu5N00

iPhone 12: $700 off all models w/ Unlimited + trade-in @ AT&T
New and existing AT&T subscribers can get $700 off any iPhone 12 model when purchased with an AT&T Unlimited Plan and with trade-in of an iPhone 8 (or newer). It's one of the best Apple deals we've seen yet. View Deal

AirPods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1Yab_0bnyCu5N00

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
Walmart has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179. That's their lowest price right now at any retailer. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6VIA_0bnyCu5N00

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
Looking for the cheapest Apple earbuds possible? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale for $119. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFXXb_0bnyCu5N00

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon
The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhqGp_0bnyCu5N00

AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon
One of the best Apple deals just surfaced at Amazon. For a limited time, Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $429. It's the best deal we've seen for these premium headphones. (If you don't see this price, try selecting other colors). View Deal

Macs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTJHS_0bnyCu5N00

iMac 21.5" (2020): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon
The 2020 iMac model has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Currently, it's on sale for $899. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYjza_0bnyCu5N00

Apple iMac 27" 5K (2020): was $1,799 now $879 @ OWC
The 2020 iMac 5K is one of the most powerful all-in-ones on the market. It features a 10th-gen 3.3GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300 GPU. It's now on sale for $879, which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogih0_0bnyCu5N00

Apple iMac M1: was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon
The new iMac M1 just got its first price cut. Amazon has the base model on sale for $1,249, which is a modest $50 off. Unlike its predecessor, the 2021 iMac features Apple's new M1 CPU, a larger 24-inch 4.5K screen, 7-core GPU, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. It also comes in a wide array of colors. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VP57H_0bnyCu5N00

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $659 @ Amazon
The new Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and now at one of its lowest prices ever. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

